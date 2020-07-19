Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Spend settlement wisely

EDITOR: With the funds provided by PG&E’s settlement with Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa, we can hope that elected officials will use the money wisely, and not use it to cover unassociated costs or to fill gaps in revenue from lower taxes (“SR, county get settlement funds,” Friday).

The money should be used only to cover costs associated with fire recovery, with a portion set aside to fund an endowment to help lower fire risks for the future.

If local elected officials think and act with a mindset of what is best for the community for the long term, an endowment to cover fire mitigation and associated items could have a dramatic and positive change for our communities, for our lives and those of future generations.

JIM DICKEY

Santa Rosa

Act of compassion

EDITOR: Wearing a mask isn’t about personal liberty, as many irately claim. It is about compassion. Surely, folks wouldn’t shout down compassion. We do many things for the sake of compassion as well as for our own pocketbooks. We wear seat belts to reduce serious injury or death. We mandate wearing helmets while bicycling for the same reason. We require liability insurance to drive so society doesn’t have to pay the cost of accidents. These measures are necessary because we, collectively, care enough about people to give them medical treatment regardless of their ability to pay.

Please wear a mask when you go out among people because you care about someone else who may be more susceptible to serious illness than you are. You might save someone else’s life. It will make you feel good.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Mug shots don’t tell story

EDITOR: Your July 9 editorial misstated the value of booking photos as useful, aggregate data about police behavior (“Let the public see who police arrest”). Mug shots aren’t data. There is nothing systematic or organized about how booking photos are released on the internet. Mug shots aren’t aggregated or compiled in a comprehensive manner that would allow the public to monitor racial disparities in arrest rates.

Instead, police departments have used mug shots as a way to distract the public from getting the data that actually sheds light on police behavior: complete and accurate data about who the police stop and arrest, including racial demographics.

Mug shots don’t give us police oversight. Instead, they turn our attention to the individual people the police decided to stop.

SARAH ESTHER LAGESON

Assistant professor, Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice

A callous leader

EDITOR: Day after day goes by, and Donald Trump continues, through his words and actions, to show the nation and the world his callousness regarding the lives of human beings. His recent insistence for children to return to open classrooms is like a 21st century version of the Children’s Crusade. Most of those children never made it home. So what do you call the actions that Trump has taken? They are neither pragmatic nor dogmatic. They fit a different term. The continued push for humans to put themselves into mortal peril is satanic. It is amazing that the evangelicals who support Trump don’t question his intent, but the world we live in becomes crazier every day.

PAUL CARROLL

Santa Rosa

Prison paroles

EDITOR: Before the public goes into a panic mode, I'd like to reassure them that murderers won’t be loosed on the public (“State see to free up to 8,000 inmates,” July 11). In order to obtain parole, an inmate must provide proof of a viable living situation, often a halfway house, and show he’s able to support himself.

There are hundreds (conservative estimate) of men who have satisfied all the requirements for parole. But due to petty politics, victims’ rights groups and pressure from the guards union, these men don’t receive an unbiased hearing and often must seek relief from the courts. Guess which side has the ability to prolong appeals and generally ensure that a prisoner jumps through any number of hoops to satisfy the powers that be.

I spent 10 years working with the Vietnam veterans group of San Quentin and have reviewed a number of parole hearings. If it were not so serious, it would be laughable. The parole boards are compromised of individuals who have a bias going in and are appointed in the usual patronage system.

Please ignore the fearmongers, we have more than enough crises that demand our attention.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

What really matters

EDITOR: It is all very well to say Black lives matter and paint the words on signs to brandish in the streets, but the conviction behind those words, the righteous feeling it gives us who chant them, will not transform the conditions that underlie those words’ truth.

According to our situation, we white people must also sell and rent to Black people, employ them, sit next to them in school, live next door to them, be with them in parks, stores, shopping malls, in movie theaters, have them as our doctors and dentists, our professors and teachers, our policymakers and representatives. In other words, we must be fellow citizens in every area of our lives.

Prejudice is taught, and the violence against Blacks and passive and hidden racism that have separated us from one another are based on unreasonable fears, ignorance of what Black people endure, what their lives are like, what they are like.

We suffer theories and impressions that not only cripple or starve our better instincts but also deprive us of the healthy functioning of our entire social system. It is our common humanity that matters.

JULIA HAWKINS

Cotati

