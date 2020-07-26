Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Saying no to roads tax

EDITOR: All I could do was chuckle after reading the article about taking the extension of the quarter-cent sales tax for roads and transit to the November ballot (“Sales tax extension heading to ballot,” July 14).

Sonoma County’s roads have become an embarrassment. The county’s roads rank among the worst in the state; highlighted by a 2015 Metropolitan Transportation commission study in which they were ranked dead last among the nine Bay Area Counties.

It’s clear the county’s Transportation Authority board has prioritized improvements to Highway 101, which will only serve to deliver more traffic to the cities and unincorporated areas of Sonoma County — areas that have been continually neglected.

Before extending the sales tax, voters need to be assured that the county can deliver on a plan that will give residents the quality of roads they deserve. To date, they haven’t shown the ability or concern to do that.

I’ll be voting no.

RAY SULLIVAN JR.

Sonoma

Trump’s taxes

EDITOR: Hmm, might we be skeptical of our president’s refusal to open his tax returns to public viewing? Why would he not want to make clear that all along he has been true to the U.S. code, fiscally responsible and not financially conflicted by Russia?

Do any of us really believe that a review of his tax filing might be convincing of his honesty, integrity and dedication to what’s best for America? Or should we think that seeing those documents might uncover the president’s true character? A man intent on fraud, deception and winning at all cost? A conflicted president who will not or cannot be dedicated to his country and its people?

We deserve to know what part his financial collusion plays in his unhinged approach to governing. Before Election Day, and please spare us the fractured audit excuse.

The innocent man is pleased to show evidence to the fact. The not so innocent use all means to deceive.

JOHN FERRO

Santa Rosa

Support the police

EDITOR: I wish to thank our police officers here in Santa Rosa. To believe that defunding our police force will end systemic racism is beyond asinine. Imagine who is going to help you with a break-in, an assault, a car accident or, God forbid, your child gets raped.

Defunding the police will make crime skyrocket. If you were a criminal, what city would you want to flock to? One with a strong police force or one with a police force that has been gutted or eliminated?

To quote our commander in chief: “Our officers have been under vicious assault … Reckless politicians have defamed our heroes as the enemy … These radical politicians want to defund and abolish the police.” Just like in every conceivable group of people, there is a bad apple or two. Unfortunately, we saw this in Minneapolis, but this does not represent all police officers.

I love Santa Rosa as I was born and raised here, and I don’t want our city to turn to garbage like Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco and other liberal-run cities. I say it is time to remember who these politicians are and vote them out of office come November.

RYAN GOSS

Santa Rosa

Filling child care gap

EDITOR: Parents want their children in some type of care so they can go to work or be more efficient working from home. The business sector and many parents have advocated for schools to reopen for in-person learning so that businesses can open or expand and parents can return to their jobs. These are reasonable and valid needs. However, the only solution proposed is to open schools.

With school districts planning for distance learning for the coming months (which may extend the entire year), it is time for the government, business and nonprofit sectors to create some solutions for child care. Why haven’t solutions come out of our City Council or Board of Supervisors? The business sector? There has been no discussion and certainly no proposed solutions, and yet the need for child care remains an urgent and critical problem.

Designing child care options may be a complicated process, and it will cost money no matter what solutions are put in place, but there are ways of addressing this issue. Local government, business and nonprofits need to prioritize child care and figure out how to make it work.

BARBARA GAY

Santa Rosa

Threatening democracy

EDITOR: The Trump administration has turned the executive branch of government into a cesspool of corruption and abuse of power, with the latest example the abusive use of Customs and Border Patrol agents to arrest people exercising their First Amendment Rights of assembly and speech in Portland, Oregon.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump abused his clemency power to free Roger Stone, Attorney General William Barr executed Daniel Lee without a valid execution warrant, and now acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf sends officers into Portland streets without authorization or certification from Oregon authorities. Their actions are reminiscent of the past military dictatorships of Chile and Argentina.

We must remove them from office if our democracy is to survive.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

