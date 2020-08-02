Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A threat to democracy

EDITOR: Donald Trump is a threat to two pillars of our democracy: the right to vote and the peaceful transfer of power through elections. Free and fair elections are threatened by his effort to limit voting by mail during the pandemic, using the baseless claim that mail ballots are rigged. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the rate of fraudulent ballots is between 0.00004% and 0.0009%.

And he has refused to declare that he will accept the results of the November presidential election. When asked recently by Chris Wallace of Fox News, he said, “I don’t know. I have to see … I’ll keep you in suspense.”

Trump supporters and his opponents have vast policy differences, but all Americans must stand united to defend the right to vote and the peaceful transfer of power first demonstrated by George Washington.

Political fights and street protests over policy differences are embedded in our democratic DNA. However, free and fair elections and peaceful succession have enabled us to maintain and strengthen our democracy. Trump denies that fundamental truth. No citizen, regardless of party, should accept that. Democracy is a verb, not a noun.

JERE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Seeking a metric

EDITOR: Perhaps Peter Drucker’s most important insight in founding the study of modern management is that you can’t manage what you don’t measure. I’m reminded of Drucker every time I read the latest reports by Dr. Sundari Mase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and every governor about how terrible the COVID-19 epidemic is for everyone. Compared to what?

After more than six months, none of the above has developed a true measure from which to manage expectations — either of citizens or themselves. Flatten the curve, social distance, masks are mandatory aren’t measures of anything that can be managed.

There is still no commonly agreed numerator or denominator. Let me suggest both.

As the entire country is incapacitated by government diktat, the numerator is 330 million. And deaths, a denominator least subject to interpretation, 145,000. That’s 0.04% of the population. As of July 24, Sonoma County COVID-19 deaths were 24, 0.005%.

How does this compare to deaths by diabetes, auto accident, lightning, flu, suicide, etc. — currently and historically?

The cynic tells me governments want to keep citizens in a state of fear, anxiety and helplessness while offering nothing to measure its job performance. Perhaps it’s just plain laziness and/or incompetence.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

Serra’s legacy

EDITOR: Steven W. Hackel has it wrong in his column about Father Junipero Serra

(“Serra’s fall may further ‘whiten’ history,” July 26). It wasn’t whites vs native Americans, it was religion vs native Americans, Hawaiians, Central Americans, etc. What gives any religion the right to conquer and destroy another’s culture that their doctrine doesn’t accept?

VINCENT PRICE

Kelseyville

A pointless column

EDITOR: Ross Douthat’s Tuesday column (“Abortion and the ghost of Margaret Sanger”) contains a multitude of assertions relating to Planned Parenthood’s history and its impact on Black people, birthrates and social structures. His column raises many questions but fails to make any points.

He seems to regret the steep decline in Black births and says the Black abortion rate is five times higher than that of whites. He opines that lower birth rates have cost the Black community some of its power. He omits these facts: Black women are four times more likely than white women to die in childbirth; over 60% of Black women are single breadwinners with children; and Black women earn only 62 cents for every dollar earned by men. Black women are a prime example of the intersectionality of two disadvantaged groups.

I’d like to ask Douthat in what society is having more children than you want (or can feed) a positive? Abortion is a right, a very personal decision made voluntarily in troubled times. No one that I know willingly risks undergoing this surgery without good reason. That he chooses to criticize Black women for making choices that they feel are best for themselves and their families takes my breath away. Why doesn’t he just mind his own business?

CHRISTINE THOMAS-MELLY

Santa Rosa

Enforcing the rules

EDITOR: Thank you for your July 23 editorial (“Sonoma County coronavirus rules need some teeth”). I wholeheartedly agree. The time for warnings and “educating the public” has passed. That has been tried, and a large portion of the public refuses to be educated and instead chooses to risk not only their own lives but the lives of family, friends and anyone with whom they come in contact. Marin County has enacted fines, as has Napa County. Sonoma County needs to get serious about this immediately. Apparently the infection rates and mortality rates don’t impress far too many people enough. Maybe hitting them in the wallet will.

FRANCES KERN

Santa Rosa

SMART’s choices

EDITOR: In March, taxpayers defeated SMART’s requested 30-year sales tax extension. The SMART board now is embarking on politically correct “listening sessions.” Why? They already know the problem is a lack of passengers. A passenger train is like a factory that produces passenger miles. Without passengers, it becomes a failed investment. In 2008, SMART proponents presented a vision that has not materialized. The board has two choices: deal with reality, or try to convince taxpayers to throw more good money at a failed project. I know admitting strategic failure is difficult, but we expect the board to be big boys and lead.

PAUL GARBARINI

San Rafael

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.