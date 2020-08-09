Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Scientific literacy

EDITOR: I applaud Don Raimondo’s letter (“Deny science at your peril,” July 29). I often encounter arguments involving scientific topics on social media and elsewhere. One side usually depends on peer-reviewed scientific publications and legitimate research to support their views, while the other usually cites unproven ideas often promulgated by non-scientists for political purposes.

One example is that the COVID-19 pandemic is real biology, being studied and acted on by expert biologists. Another is the worsening climate crisis, involving real physics and chemistry, also being studied by expert climate scientists. While scientific knowledge is rarely perfect, the scientific enterprise remains the best way we have found to understand the world around us.

As Isaac Asimov wrote, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’ ”

The best way to fight that ignorance is through education, especially science and math education. A scientifically literate population is the best defense against rampant ignorance and such things as snowballs in the Senate chamber.

STEPHEN LEWIS

Santa Rosa

Political contradictions

EDITOR: It is eye-opening to see the flip-flops that Democrats and Republicans are shamelessly capable of. In the 1980s, the Democrats insisted on Apartheid South Africa being sanctioned and shunned because of their racial discrimination. Republicans demurred, saying that engagement, not isolation, was the way to change the government policy.

Meanwhile, and continuing, is the policy on how to challenge Cuba to become politically diverse. This time, Democrats say that we should encourage, through engagement, Cuba’s communist system to open to dissent. Republicans stay with their decades-old policy of punishing and isolating Cuba in order to bring change.

Meanwhile, the president has embraced more engagement with the leaders of communist Russia and communist China, even though both nations present military challenges to our own safety. He rebukes communist Cuba, which is no military threat to the United States.

Are you as confused as I am?

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Local apples are best

EDITOR: I was happy to see the article about local apple farms (“Light but tasty harvest,” Aug. 1). Driving out to Graton to buy apples from Walker Apples is one of my favorite activities. Not only do they carry the best apples, but all the family members who work there are a pleasure to interact with. A beautiful drive in the countryside, and coming home with a bushel of apples you can share with family and friends. I’m grateful to families like the Walkers who keep these farms going.

AFSI MOAVENI

Santa Rosa

Mean-spirited policies

EDITOR: Donald Trump and the Republicans not only promote trickle-down economics, which causes poverty and inequality, they compound this disaster with their mean-

spirited policies.

In the middle of a devastating pandemic, they want to destroy the Affordable Care Act, which protects millions of Americans. Although it has the lowest rate of insured residents, red state Texas has sued to cancel coverage for Texans.

At the border, refugees fleeing rape, gangs and violence are denied the right to seek refuge and returned to crime-wracked communities, while children have been separated from their parents and kept in cages.

Despite their education, military service and productive lives here, young men and women, brought to this country illegally by their parents, are under a threat of deportation to countries where they are foreigners.

Doctors, nurses and aides risk their lives every day while the president refuses to use his power to provide protective equipment and testing kits.

Food processing workers are forced back to work in spite of dangerous conditions, causing spikes in virus infections. Workers who refuse for safety reasons are denied unemployment benefits.

This policy record is not only un-American, it is cruel, heartless and mean-spirited.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Abysmal leadership

EDITOR: Christian Snelling wonders why The Press Democrat “keeps blaming Trump” for the country’s woes, including the COVID-19 pandemic (“Blaming Trump,” Letters, July 30). Well, the paper reports the news. Many fault this administration for poor handling of the pandemic, for good reason.

The simple fact is that the United States, the richest country in the world, has just over 4% of the world’s population, but we have over 25% of the COVID-19 cases and deaths, far more than any other country in the world, by any measure.

The president was elected to be the leader of the country through good times and bad. His handling of the pandemic has been abysmal, from denial of its existence, to lying about progress, feuding with blue-state governors, denial of any responsibility and, most amazingly, somehow instituting a false-machismo anti-mask sentiment among his followers, which along with a steady stream of false conspiracy theories, keeps all of us behind the curve in the fight against this virus. Zero leadership.

The Press Democrat also published George F. Will’s column, “Nearing the end of national nightmare 2.0” on July 30. It would make excellent reading for Snelling, coming from an actual conservative Republican, something Trump has never been.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

