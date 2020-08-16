Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame the homeless

EDITOR: I have lived in the St. Rose neighborhood for nearly six years, right on Morgan Street, the next block over from Catholic Charities. In reporting on the Hotel Azura plan, I wish the paper included more than the negative voices who enjoy antagonizing downtown compassionate service providers (“Plan to convert hotel worries some neighbors,” July 27).

I love this neighborhood and don’t experience anything like the alleged siege you hear too much about. Sometimes I feel like I live in a different neighborhood from those who complain endlessly about the disadvantaged among us.

We live downtown, right next to a freeway. Not all problems can be pinned on the shelters. And if I have issues that may be shelter-related (rarely), the service providers have always responded immediately. None of the naysayers want to talk about that. I’m proactive, and their staff members have met me with the same courtesy.

Here’s an idea: connect with shelter staff at one of their neighborhood meetings or at other outreach opportunities. Work together toward solutions instead of just complaining on NextDoor or in the newspaper. It has worked well for me and other kind-hearted people in the neighborhood.

ROBYN CLEAVES

Santa Rosa

Past time to reopen

EDITOR: Closing the entire economy and educational system because of COVID-19 is insanity. We don’t do it for seasonal flu, nor did we for the swine, Asian, SARS or Spanish flus. We know who is vulnerable: the very old and ill. Yes, protect them. However, the very young are known to rarely contract the flu or infect others.

The governor, health officials and teachers unions have extraordinary power in controlling us during this pandemic. Too many directives are arbitrary and inconsistent. People can protest by the thousands but not pray. Twelve people are permitted at backyard barbecues but not in restaurants. Day care but no school? No theater, no concerts, no gyms.

Our local government established a busybody hotline for neighbors to report each other when alleged infractions occur. This is Orwellian. Madness.

Reportedly, most infected people have mild to no symptoms, 99% of people recover, but suicide crisis lines are humming because of social isolation and economic distress.

Businesses and children are suffering unnecessarily with negative consequences likely to last for years. About 31 million are now out of work; some jobs may disappear permanently.

Let our businesses and schools reopen. It’s past time.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Saving lives

EDITOR: Thanks for running the comments from the Baltimore Sun regarding Dr. Joseph Costa (“Risking their lives to help save others,” What Others Say, Aug. 4). The importance of wearing a mask to save lives cannot be said enough. The comedian John Oliver recently said that wearing a mask that doesn’t cover both your nose and your mouth is like putting a diaper around a baby’s ankles. It’s not doing its job. Help save a life — wear a mask and social distance please.

BRENDA LEVERSEE

Santa Rosa

Completing the census

EDITOR: The 2020 census concludes at the end of September, having lost precious months to the coronavirus. Counting every person every 10 years is the largest effort we attempt nationally. According to a recent interview of a leader in the Census Bureau, census questionnaires have been returned by only 50%-60% of our population.

Census data determines federal funding for such programs as medical, veterans, nutrition, highways, Pell grants, Head Start, fire departments, Section 8 housing, unemployment insurance, wildlife restoration, wastewater disposal and more. It determines how many representatives we have in the House of Representative and district boundaries forthe state Legislature for the next 10 years.

Census data is some of the most closely guarded information, and there is nothing that can identify if you are a noncitizen. Please go to 2020census.gov for complete information and/or to fill out a questionnaire (green respond button).

If you have not returned the mailed questionnaire, someone will attempt to contact you by email, phone or in person at your door (safely distanced). Don’t be afraid to speak to them. People who aren’t counted still use services. Please be counted.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Trump’s relief plan

EDITOR: After Nancy Pelosi offered to meet him halfway, Donald Trump doomed coronavirus relief negotiations by refusing to budge. Then he announced his “plan.”

First, he promises to defer payroll taxes through December — essentially trying to help the unemployed by lending money to people with jobs. Of course, these loans might be forgiven but only if he is reelected. In the meantime, nobody knows what this will do to Social Security funding.

Then he wants to finance new unemployment benefits by demanding money from the states, many of which are already hurting, and by diverting $44 billion from FEMA at the peak of hurricane season and the start of the wildfire season.

This shameful, hypocritical scheme to subvert separation of powers deserves condemnation. In November, remember.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

