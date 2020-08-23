Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Sheriff’s objections

EDITOR: I chuckled when I read that Sheriff Mark Essick declared that the law enforcement oversight measure heading to the ballot box in November is flawed (“Sheriff: Ballot measure flawed,” Aug. 12). Essick lost my serious attention when he took it upon himself to decide which laws are worth enforcing and which are not.

Further, that the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association’s planned lawsuit against additional oversight could have been avoided if the authors had conferred with the association to craft appropriate oversight language. The association represents the members, and there is no increased oversight that benefits members.

Kudos to the supervisors for placing oversight on the ballot. The residents in the county are objectively qualified to evaluate effective Sheriff’s Office oversight measures. Both Essick and the association have deep conflicts and are unable and unsuitable to weigh in on oversight. Third-

party evaluation and transparency lead to effective oversight, not self-evaluation and opacity.

CHRIS UEBEL

Sebastopol

Radical Democrats

EDITOR: It is quite obvious that the Democratic Party’s leadership has moved radically left. They will say or do anything, no matter how false or personally destructive, in their quest to negatively impact President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Fair-minded Democrats need to take their party back and perhaps change its name. It is the party that has historically supported slavery, racism and the Ku Klux Klan (Sen. Robert Byrd). This was especially true in the Deep South (Gov. George Wallace, Police Commissioner Bull Connor). In 1964, Democrats filibustered some

60 hours straight against the Civil Rights Act.

The Rev. Martin Luther King would be horrified by the criminal behavior of anything-but-peaceful protesters and anarchists who are being protected in several Democrat-run states while they attack the innocent, destroy businesses and private property and even take the life of innocent children caught up in the mayhem.

It took a Republican president named Abe Lincoln to turn the tide against slavery in America with his Emancipation Proclamation (while it still persists today in other parts of the world), and it will take a Republican president named Donald Trump to continue the fight for justice and equal treatment under the law that our Constitution and system of justice demands for every citizen.

ANNE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Sebastopol’s unwelcome mat

EDITOR: For a longtime Sebastopudlian, the NIMBYism in this community is heartbreaking (“Effort to buy hotel draws ire,” Aug. 13). The state has finally ponied up funds to create some permanent housing for the most vulnerable homeless, yet my neighbors express nothing but fear of losing tourist dollars because of an imagined influx of littering, urinating, drug-using vagrants accosting our affluent visitors to the Barlow.

News flash: If you have a nice hotel room, why would you use the sidewalk as a bathroom? Second news flash: Although Community Market may seem expensive when you’re buying your cold-pressed almond milk, you can get an excellent hot lunch for under $10 at the hot bar.

Let’s welcome our compromised elderly homeless to our community and set an example for the Bay Area that earns us the moniker “Peacetown USA.”

NINA CARSON

Sebastopol

Helping the homeless

EDITOR: It’s likely that Georgene Bonovich, complaining about homeless people she sees around, meant to be helpful, but there are circumstances she isn't apparently aware of (“Downtown homeless,” Letters, Aug. 12).

Homeless people, many working, have been priced out of housing. Local elected officials, the only ones with authority to provide a place to live safely, steadfastly refuse to do that for more than a relative handful They refuse to discuss a sustainable alternative, long encouraged in Oregon and Washington cities. Google “community supported shelters” to see what could be easily done here so homeless residents wouldn't hang around downtown. Eugene, Oregon’s retired police chief and mayor actively support shelters.

To relieve downtown business owners, it will take high pressure on intransigent elected officials to offer alternative sites. We know how to do it. All we need is use of vacant parcels.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

Harris’ dubious explanation

EDITOR: Prior to watching Kamala Harris’ appear with Joe Biden, I went back and watched the debate she and Biden had just months ago. On Aug. 12, she told us how she really got to know Biden by the many phone calls she had with his son Beau. She had learned much about his character and knew that they were on the same page on many issues, including racial issues. Had she forgotten about these phone calls with Beau when she debated Joe Biden? Or is she reinventing herself to fit the situation. The truth may not be one of her strong points.

KEVIN CONDON

Sonoma

Putting kids at risk

EDITOR: Sending kids to school now is reminiscent of telling us boomers to go to Vietnam in the prime of our youth. Go die for a lie. For these kids, losing a year of schooling is better than losing their lives or dying prematurely from organ damage. We need to have some perspective — safety should be the deciding factor, and right now it is not.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

