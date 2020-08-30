Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Delivering the mail

EDITOR: I deliver mail in Sonoma. I am a proud second-generation mailman and consider my work an honor and a privilege. Some folks worry whether the U.S. Postal Service can deliver all the election material and collect 80 million outgoing mail ballots. Please be reassured: Every day we deliver more than 470 million items of mail. An additional 80 million ballots spread out over several weeks will fall into the day-to-day workload.

In fact, the worst thing about the election cycle is the candidate advertising. The large thin single sheet cards are tough to handle. We do welcome the additional volume the election cycle brings; the candidate advertising is a necessary evil, and we take our collection responsibilities seriously.

ANDREW YOUNG

Santa Rosa

Flu shot? No thanks

EDITOR: I take exception to the editorial board’s recent support of mandatory flu shots (“During pandemic, flu shot mandate is sensible,” Aug. 14).

I have lived my life with the intention of avoiding the medical establishment as much as possible, particularly prescription medications. I am 60 years old, and I am not on any medications at all, nor are my wife, my kids or my grandkids. I get sick seldom, and when I do the symptoms are manageable.

Vaccines are manufactured by the same companies that brought us the opioid crisis, which has killed more than 700,000 people over the past 20 years, and they had no liability. Imagine, kill 700,000 people and you are pro-tected from prosecution.

Plus, vaccine development has sometimes been disastrous. In 1955, 120,000 children were injected with a vaccine that contained live polio, and in 1976 there was a vaccine for a flu that didn’t exist.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu vaccine can’t give you the flu, but it can cause soreness, headache, fever, nausea and muscle aches (sounds like the flu), plus there are other possible side effects in which the body’s immune system attacks your nerves, sometimes resulting in permanent paralysis.

I would rather take my chances with the flu.

TIM HOLMES

Kenwood

‘Radical’ Democrats myth

EDITOR: I wish we could lay to rest the hogwash about “radical leftist” Democrats.

Yes, Southern Democrats supported segregation and the Ku Klux Klan, but they became Dixiecrats and then Republicans after the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Today, most KKK members who run for office do so as Republicans. Oh, and let’s not forget who they endorsed in 2016.

The nonradical Democratic National Convention limited the wildly popular Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech to approximately 90 seconds but allowed her to be soundly dissed by John Kasich, an anti-abortion union-buster. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made her dislike of the “The Squad” well known. These are hardly the actions of radical leftists.

Finally, the right needs to stop invoking the Rev. Martin Luther King, whom they accused of being a communist before embracing him as their own. He knew about and condemned riots, but said that the economic and social conditions that poor Blacks had to face also needed to be condemned.

“In the final analysis,” he wrote, “a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?” These words still ring as true today as they did 53 years ago when he spoke them.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

A sense of loss

EDITOR: This is a difficult time for Californians. Many of our neighbors have lost their homes, treasures, livelihoods and even loved ones to these unprecedented fires. But even for those of us who have escaped those tragedies, there’s a feeling of loss, grief for the losses to our redwood forests, parks and wildlife.

And even deeper is the feeling of loss of the Northern California we’ve grown up with and grown to love: the lush beauty of the redwoods, the bountiful sea life, the comfort of our moderate climate. All of these may be gone forever as climate change brings persistent drought, hotter temperatures, extreme winds, dry lightning and a warmer ocean. Not to mention fires, floods and pandemics.

The only sane reaction to all this is action. Vote, and tell our representatives in government that they need to pass legislation that puts a price on carbon pollution, promotes green energy and provides green jobs. Before it’s all gone.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

