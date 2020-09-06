Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Backing public schools

EDITOR: Here’s why my family is sticking with public school during the pandemic:

We are part of this community. Communities matter. I want to show my kids what it means to be part of a community — even when it’s hard.

I am a person of privilege (as are my children). I am white and well-educated, with stable food and housing. My family can weather this storm with minimal long-term impacts. My privilege shouldn’t allow me to opt out but rather compel me to opt in.

My kids are going to be fine. It’s not ideal for my fourth grader to be on Zoom all day or for my kindergartener to be learning online, but they are safe, housed, loved.

I can be a voice for parents who don’t have the time or empowerment to speak up. I can speak without fear not only for my own children but for my community.

I love our school: the diversity, the hope and the vision.

I love my children. And loving them doesn’t mean shielding them from the realities of a complex world but rather arming them with the tools to navigate all circumstances, grounded in love and compassion for themselves and others.

VERONICA JORDAN

Santa Rosa

Sonoma State’s trees

EDITOR: As someone who lives adjacent to Sonoma State University, I’ve been worried about the fire hazard posed by eucalyptus trees along Petaluma Hill Road, and I am thrilled to see them go (“Eucalyptus set for removal,” Monday). I appreciate the effort and expense SSU is going through to make students and neighbors safer.

LORI BORRILL

Rohnert Park

Sheriff’s scare tactics

EDITOR: We’ve seen a surge in propaganda from Sheriff Mark Essick lately. A few months ago, he admitted hiring a sophisticated out-of-county public relations agency to help influence public opinion.

In recent weeks, the sheriff launched a major scare tactic: heart-tugging pleas in print, broadcast and social media insisting that a budget cut called for by the Board of Supervisors would force him to ground Henry 1, the rescue helicopter we all love. And have no doubt, apart from the time Essick summoned the copter to impress guests at a swanky private party hosted by a wealthy donor, Henry 1 and crew do great work.

What Essick isn’t saying is that he has a whopping budget of $184 million, the lion’s share of the county budget, and he’s been asked to reduce spending by 8%, around $14 million. He’s also not mentioning that the annual budget for Henry 1 is about $2 million a year.

Is Essick saying he can’t manage a $2 million cut from $184 million? Well, I don’t believe that for a minute. In a word, it’s a ploy, people. Don’t fall for it.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

A climate solution

EDITOR: Life in Northern California is changing rapidly. Fires, unbearable summer heat and shortage of water are all increasing problems. We can attack all three at once with some imagination, investment and time. Here is how.

Use Israeli solar-powered desalinization technology to increase the water supply. Go to the tops of the nearest mountains and build reservoirs. Use solar energy to pump the desalinated water to the reservoirs.

At night, release water through hydroelectric plants to produce electricity, thus eliminating the need for fossil-fuel powered generators. Water leaving the hydroelectric plants would be potable for agriculture, cities and irrigation of currently dry public lands.

Eliminating the burning of fossil fuel for energy would help clean the air. Building enough plants to irrigate wide areas would help protect against fires, and having the equivalent of summer rains could help cool our climate.

It would be expensive but would provide jobs for many years, and reducing the fire hazard would recover what is now spent fighting fires and rebuilding burned properties. People would no longer be at risk of burning to death or surviving and needing to rebuild their lives from the ground up — literally.

PAUL S. TREUHAFT

Santa Rosa

Needless complications

EDITOR: I got a green postcard in the mail with my address clearly printed on it explaining how I could follow three easy steps to get my designated evacuation zone. I guess it takes a college degree to make something as simple as printing my zone on the card with my address into a journey on the internet. Go online is the mantra of the day; play our video game, it’s easy. If you can’t do it or figure it out, then you must be deficient in some way. When you have difficulty it must be you. There is nobody to ask why you are lost or why it doesn’t work. Figure it out, dummy. Go to our website.

JOSEPH McCARTHY

Santa Rosa

Bold action needed

EDITOR: As we go into this election period, I think we need to demand bold action on the part of candidates should they be elected, not half-measures sprung from compromises and corporate interests. The mess we’re in today is because of those half-measures.

We have only partially addressed the ravages of climate change. We need an all-out revolution in our energy sector.

We have only partially addressed racism. It needs 100% action on all our parts.

We have only partially addressed community health issues, so COVID-19 is winning the battle.

We have only partially addressed economic justice, if at all. Our lower-income communities and communities of color deserve 100% support.

These are all heavy lifts, but these crises result from our refusal to face these issues head on. That denial is biting us on our collective backsides.

PAULA FOGARTY

Santa Rosa

