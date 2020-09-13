Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Sheriff’s insurance

EDITOR: It now must be clear that excessive force, wrongful injury and death from policing actions aren’t only injurious to our community well-being but also to the county budget, including the sheriff’s budget. Your Tuesday article detailed the disruption and deficits that result from wrongful death, injury and excessive force settlements stemming from police actions (“Sheriff’s Office budget strained”). A $2.7 million increase in liability insurance premiums is now adding to the burden of cutting $14 million from the sheriff’s budget.

Is it possible that Sheriff Mark Essick and the county supervisors could meet with companies that provide liability insurance and work out a “litigation mitigation” plan

that would reduce premiums to the level of similar-sized California counties (or below similar counties)?

This would require informed and skillful negotiations with the insurance companies, the unions and the community (represented by the supervisors). The result could be an agreed-upon set of actions, checkpoints and timelines for completion that would lower liability insurance premiums. Lowering insurance premiums would help prevent “defunding the police.”

I believe that Essick has the political savvy, negotiating and leadership skills to make this happen.

BRIAN LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Ignoring the individual

EDITOR: Probably the most essential principle in our democracy that distinguishes it from other societal and political systems is its focus on the rights of individuals. It is the foundation for practically every part of the Bill of Rights.

When we cluster together on the right or the left in tribal identification with one another, and reflexively agree to sacrifice our individualism to groupthink, we leave our individuality behind and take an adversarial stance against any other “tribe,” be it the police, Black Lives Matter, left- or right wing-protesters, etc. We are then “justified” in attacking the individuals who comprise that group.

The man or woman in the blue cop uniform is an individual, as is the guy wearing the MAGA hat, as is the person carrying the BLM sign. When we replace that reality by identifying that individual by their perceived tribe and use that to justify our hatred toward them we are operating under an ignorant and undemocratic and ultimately un-American delusion and undermining the very thing we all should love: our individuality.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Essential education

EDITOR: I am one of those students who learned to appreciate music through participation in band and choir (“Don’t let music slip away from our schools,” Close to Home, Aug. 30). We students considered music “fun” classes, which they were. But beyond that they provided us a foundation in music appreciation, which has continued to grow. Today, music is an activity — especially in days of COVID — which we can enjoy at any time, alone or with others. I consider it an essential part of any educational program. It can be easily adapted to remote learning technology. Music feeds our souls like nothing else. It softens our hearts to become more compassionate, more empathic, more tolerant and more loving human beings.

JOHN VAN DORP

Santa Rosa

A tough president

EDITOR: I agree wholeheartedly that America needs a tough president right now (“Four more years,” Letters, Sept. 1). But it’s definitely not Donald Trump. We need a president who is tough on the pandemic response. We need a president who is tough on climate change. We need a president who is tough on fighting for racial justice. We need a president who is tough on fighting for the rights of immigrants seeking asylum violence in their countries.

SARA CULLEN

Santa Rosa

Art in the square

EDITOR: There is no doubt that the downtown Santa Rosa square needs some artwork, but I am surprised that we, the public, have no say in what piece of art is chosen for this public place (“Artwork vying for spot on square,” Tuesday). The public art committee has narrowed it down to five finalists. How about letting the public have a voice in what we see when gathering downtown?

KRISTIN HOLLIS

Rohnert Park

Getting perspective

EDITOR: Most of us are aware of the hostility and finger-pointing going on in politics these days. Who or what is the enemy?

Let’s remember that one’s media source is highly influential in what we think and how we understand what we hear. If we really want a clearer understanding of the great political divide, consider watching Fox News and PBS News. And please, please, fact-check what you hear. I think we have seen that anyone can say anything with an emphatic tone and it gets repeated as hard fact. (Type into your search engine: “How to fact check.”)

A wise man once told me that people believe what they want to believe and they dismiss or reinterpret everything else. Whether we know it or not, fear is the greatest influencer of all.

Democracy requires personal responsibility, critical thinking and active curiosity. Many people are struggling with despair right now, which is understandable. Perhaps in spite of, if not because of this, we can choose to take a deep breath and act with hope. The children of the world need us to shoulder the responsibility of living in a democracy.

PATRICIA STENGER

Santa Rosa

