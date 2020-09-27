Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Social injustice

EDITOR: Regarding social inequalities, it seems evident that the problem we are having goes back to the Enlightenment notion that “all men are created equal.” That only applied to a specific group, not to all members of Homo sapiens. That’s why people of color have to keep reminding everyone, “We are human,” “I’m a man,” “Black and brown lives matter.”

Until we learn to see and feel the other as truly an equal and have our global, national and local budgets and institutions reflect that, we will continue to abuse and exploit our fellow human beings. Of course, to do that means putting people above profits and that, apparently, will not be allowed by the powerful few who are driven by the bottom line.

Most people know this but are incapable of doing the right thing because critical thinking for the common good is now a precious commodity. Most thinking is now under the spell of social media, which is designed to control our emotional responses and obscure our thinking. And so it goes …

FRANCISCO H. VAZQUEZ

Windsor

A regressive tax

EDITOR: Citizens of Santa Rosa already pay far higher taxes than most Americans. Taxes have risen every year in California. The politicians, like junkie pickpockets, simply cannot stop grabbing our wallets for a little more every year. City council members and the supervisors never stop dreaming up new ways to sock it to us.

Measure Q is just one more shake down. We have been paying this half-cent sales tax long enough. If Q passes, we will continue paying for another 10 years. Almost everything we buy, except for food and medicine, is taxed.

According to the broadsheet recently sent to homes and businesses, the tax will “maintain fire protection services … keep city parks clean … repair potholes and maintain city streets … and improve disaster wildfire and pandemic preparedness and response.” This tax hasn’t really repaired potholes nor kept our parks clean. Where are disaster preparedness and response now?

Regressive sales taxes like this hurt the poor more than those who are better off. I’m voting no on Measure Q on Nov. 3.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

School protests

EDITOR: I feel for the parents protesting remote learning (“Rally for reopening,” Sept. 18). I agree school is important. I understand that remote learning is a poor substitute for in-person school, and having kids at home is stressful for families and the economy.

But I cringe when I read the comments by protesting parents. Their demands that officials ignore expert advice is the kind of short-sighted, self-centered attitude that made America the world’s top COVID-19 hot spot. We have wide spread because Donald Trump and his enablers ignored experts and undercut mitigation efforts. Now that we are in this mess, making the same mistake is the definition of insanity.

Work every day selflessly to stop COVID. Then we can get back to “normal.” It isn’t going to magically disappear. Stop whining. Act responsibly, and vote out the science-deniers. With some luck, our national common sacrifice will bring us together and make us a better country. I hope so.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus failures

EDITOR: Columnist Ross Douthat weaved a new take on coronavirus failures (“Some coronavirus failures aren’t Trump’s fault,” Sept. 15). According to Douthat, the failures stem, at least in part, from our public health bureaucracy full of “liberal” technocrats.

Then he claimed as a fact that our neighbors in the Americas as well as Western Europe have had death rates similar to ours. Really? How about our northern neighbor? Canada’s coronavirus death rate is 243 per million citizens; the U.S. is at 603 deaths per million citizens. That’s more than double the death rate in the U.S. That does not sound similar to me. Canada’s infection rate is 3,700 per million of its citizens; the U.S. is over 20,000 infections per million citizens. Anyone believe that is similar?

The source of our failure is Donald Trump’s failure to even wish to understand the epidemic and to lead the country. The recent Bob Woodward book shows all that. Does anyone remember Trump criticizing any governor for taking too little action in response to the pandemic?

SEAN CASEY

Graton

Save Lake Pillsbury

EDITOR: Still think it’s a wise idea to drain Lake Pillsbury? Air tankers and helicopters have been scooping water out of the lake nonstop to fight the August Complex fires. Just as they did in 2018 to fight the Mendocino Complex fires. It will be interesting to see how effective this becomes when the Eel River runs 8 inches deep in the fall without the lake.

WILLIAM SPITA

Santa Rosa

Learning history

EDITOR: As an educator, I find Donald Trump’s latest volley in the culture wars particularly galling. According to the president, our children are being taught a “left-wing agenda” in schools that’s hostile to the nation’s Founding Fathers. He goes on to call educating students about racism and slavery an insult to our country’s lofty principles. Well, like it or not, our country was built on the backs of slaves and other marginalized people. Like climate change, this is one more inconvenient truth that Trump has chosen to ignore. Only by acknowledging and educating our children on the more unsavory aspects of American history can we hope to learn from them and move on. As the saying goes, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

LOUIE FERRERA

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.