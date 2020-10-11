Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Special treatment

EDITOR: I think it is ironic that people like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie get the best treatment and can actually check themselves into a hospital in the abundance of caution when they are diagnosed with COVID-19. What about the regular people who can barely find a place to get tested, let alone get any care?

Early and aggressive care is what the special people get. They get the standard and better. How many of us can even get the standard? And, of course, this is a government that is working hard to deprive so many of their medical coverage via the Affordable Care Act. Hypocrites is what they are.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

A nation diminished

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski apparently thinks that the current rioting wasn’t under Donald Trump’s watch (“A vote for Trump,” Letters, Oct. 3). Most people think that he inflamed the protests. He respects neither law nor order. As to third world country status, if we lose what’s left of Obamacare we will be there in health care. We are no longer a leader of democracies when we aggressively try to stop citizens from voting. For the first time in my memory, other democracies are monitoring our election. Our greatness is greatly diminished.

WAYNE SALK

Sebastopol

Biden’s turn to bat

EDITOR: In baseball, it’s three strikes and you’re out. In my opinion, it’s the bottom of the ninth for President Donald Trump, and he has struck out.

The first strike was Bob Woodward’s revelation that Trump has intentionally misled the public about coronavirus dangers since February.

The second strike was the New York Times report concerning Trump’s tax returns, which revealed that the self-proclaimed financial genius is deeply in debt, with losses in 10 of 15 years.

The next pitch was fouled off. Trump’s debate behavior was far from presidential. But neither side really shined, although Joe Biden did try to present his plan for the future over plan-less Trump’s constant interruptions.

The third strike came when the president whiffed on his constant downplaying of COVID-19’s spread by becoming hospitalized with the disease himself. This overshadowed his prediction that the virus “would just go away,” especially considering the ever-increasing

number of U.S. cases and deaths, now exceeding 7.6 million and 213,000, respectively.

With Trump striking out, it’s Biden’s turn to come to the plate. I know he will do better because he has a better bat, i.e. an actual plan for the future.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Petaluma’s forever tax

EDITOR: Congrats to The Press Democrat for finally getting it right and opposing forever taxes (“Permanent taxes are wrong path for local cities,” editorial, Sept. 27). Maybe the Argus-Courier will be awakened and oppose Measure U?

I served on the Petaluma City Council 20 years ago. And I will let you in on a little secret. The city of Petaluma is corrupt. The city doesn’t care about its citizens; its priority is to serve the public employees. The City Council has given away benefits that our community simply can’t afford. The answer to this problem is to reduce the public employee benefits, not to raise taxes to our community.

BRYANT MOYNIHAN

Petaluma

A valuable lesson

EDITOR: I am a white female senior coming to grips with my heretofore subconscious racism. Michelle Singletary’s Sept. 27 column helped me on that journey (“It’s not about valuing school”). She was right on the mark.

She risked repeating common questions from white people that blame Black people for not taking more responsibility for their children’s education. But it was her personal story that really brought home her point about the institutional discrimination Blacks have suffered in regard to all the markers that make people financially better off.

I can’t imagine fearing that I could lose my house if I applied for a Pell grant to attend college. I grew up thinking slavery was something in the distant past, never considering the legacy of slavery and its enduring effects perpetuated by two centuries that kept Blacks from education, jobs and preferred housing.

It pains me to say I am racist, but in looking and not seeing, I am. The only way I can think of to overcome my embarrassment is to educate myself on racism. The book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson helped me tremendously, as did Singletary’s column. Thank you to all the Black authors, educators and journalists who are educating people like me.

MARCIE DAHLEN

Santa Rosa

Time for a change

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s hasty replacement of Justice Ginsburg’s seat, certainly reflects his continual audacity to toy with our political system for his selfish gain. I think vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris should be applauded for her recent declaration that she will devote herself to stop his degradation and mockery of our political system.

Her voice resonates what all Americans should understand and support. During these difficult times, political parties need to put their differences aside and reassure the American public that they will come up with the best and most honest solutions to move our great nation forward once again.

Trump has been wallowing in the life of Riley, immersing himself in the billionaires club with nary a care for his constituents. The time has come for serious reflection and understanding of what a nation without an honest president has become.

Perhaps Trump’s tax audit will finally do him in, similar to what has happened with flamboyant criminals of the past.

RAYMOND VAN DE STAR

Sebastopol

