Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Open Space mission

EDITOR: As the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors searches for Bill Keene’s replacement as general manager of the Open Space District there are a few things they need to remember.

The Open Space District’s mission is to permanently protect the diverse natural resources, scenic open space and agricultural lands for future generations. This includes infill of urban growth boundaries’ spaces to prevent sprawl, protection of wildlife habitat and waterways and partnering with other agencies to protect recreational and educational experiences for everyone. One look at the website will inform you of what we voted for when the district was formed.

I have tremendous respect for farmers, but the Open Space District isn’t a slush fund for them or any other special interests. Nor is it a political football to be batted around for political gain or recompense to donors of anyone’s campaign.

The people overwhelmingly voted to create and maintain the district for what it is.

The supervisors must do their job properly and make sure whoever replaces Keene will uphold the mission of the Open Space District.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

Homeless camps

EDITOR: Has the Santa Rosa government abandoned the Olive Park neighborhood?

The homeless people under the freeway at Sixth Street were removed as increased services were offered to those living there. However, some, including the drug addicted and mentally ill portion of that population, refused services and relocated to Olive Park and the Prince Memorial Greenway.

Rats now run rampart. Human feces and trash flow into the creek; the creek is being poisoned. Multiple shootings and stabbings have occurred, tragically resulting in a recent killing. Abandoned vehicles are everywhere. Meth dealers intimidate the neighbors. Our neighborhood has the stench of human despair. It is awful for those living nearby and dramatically worse for those huddled in tents. It is no longer safe to walk on the Prince Memorial Greenway. We have complained to the city numerous times. No response.

One thing is clear: Providing services for some while simultaneously ignoring and allowing the violent, misery-filled camps of others to grow unchecked will never make the situation better for anyone.

I refuse to stop fighting for a safer and more equitable community for us all to live in. Question is, does the city of Santa Rosa care anymore?

MARK BUNNELL

Santa Rosa

No on Measure P

EDITOR: I would like to encourage folks to vote no on Measure P. We should be supporting and cheering on Sonoma County law enforcement and the rest of our first responders. Measure P is an insult and an effort to demoralize our heroes for cheap political gain by miscellaneous supervisors.

What galls me is that these supervisors jumped on the bandwagon of a narrative being pushed in the media without any research or thought of their own. This isn’t leadership, and we aren’t in Minneapolis. Capitalizing on others’ pain is abhorrent. They should be held accountable when they come up for reelection. So I encourage folks to vote no on Measure P and show our heroes that we appreciate and support them.

ROBERT MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

19th century views

EDITOR: The problem with Amy Coney Barrett isn’t about her being a Catholic; rather it’s about belonging to the People of Praise. This is a group that believes women are subordinate to men. A woman must obey her husband’s commands, and he must obey his deacon's decrees. So she is third in line for making decisions about her own life.

How does this come across to contemporary women, many of whom seek their own careers and don’t want children? Can Barrett rule with equanimity on cases involving women’s rights? This is relevant because of whom she is replacing on the court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the greatest advocate for women’s rights in our country’s history. Does Barrett belong on the 21st century’s Supreme Court when she adheres to a 19th century belief system?

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Relocate encampment

EDITOR: So, the county has secured the funds to purchase the Hotel Azura in Santa Rosa for homeless people. I hope they keep some rooms open for the homeless people who lost their tiny houses at Los Guilicos Village in the Glass fire.

Los Guilicos has never been, nor will it ever be, a good location for a homeless encampment. Had the supervisors stuck to their promise to remove the camp in 90 days, the homeless people at Los Guilicos wouldn’t have suffered this loss.

Now, Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, which is operating the Los Guilicos encampment, has sent a solicitation letter asking for help for his organization to “rebuild” the community. Does it ever stop?

It’s time to move the Los Guilicos encampment to an appropriate location, where services for the homeless are closer than a 20-minute bus ride to town, before the next fire comes through this valley.

DAWN BURNS

Santa Rosa

