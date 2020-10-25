Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Shaping America

EDITOR: The saddest thing in American history was our 2016 choice of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. What’s going on today may top that.

Republicans’ actions between now and the election may shape our country’s future. Senate elections are the key. A shift to the left occurred in the House after Trump was elected, and the Senate may follow. A shift of three or four seats to the Democrats would swing power left.

The Republicans supported our unhinged president too much and turned off Republican voters. A slugfest to appoint a justice may seal the Republicans’ loss of power. Changes in Roe v. Wade and Obamacare may drive voters, especially women, to the polls in future.

The Republican Party may win with a justice appointment, but they could lose overall influence for years. Those senators who supported the president may be dusting off their résumés as Democrats replace them.

History shows power shifts from left and right over time. Democratic control may be here, but if they tank the economy we will see a shift back to the right. Sad times in America. We should be pulling together to fight COVID-19, but we’ve never been so far apart.

HENRY ANGELI

Petaluma

Three for RP

EDITOR: Inclusiveness, from the local to the national scene, is the great theme of the 2020 election. This isn’t about radical socialism as the current president would have us believe. It’s about access to all basic rights for all the people living in this country.

Local elections are just as important as the national election. My city, Rohnert Park, reflects this in its candidates. There is a sense of the good old boy network with City Council candidates Joe Callinan, Jake Mackenzie and Dave Soldavini, and this hints at exclusiveness rather than inclusiveness.

Each is being challenged by a hardworking newcomer: Jackie Elward, Gerard Giudice and Willy Linares. These challengers have laid out their positions carefully, clearly establishing what they will do. The other three rely on recommendations from the established good old boy network.

Elward, Giudice and Linares would bring inclusiveness to the city. They would work to create change in city policy, programs and procedures. Vote for Elward or Giudice or Linares. All three are needed to bring inclusiveness and change to Rohnert Park.

LANNY LOWERY

Rohnert Park

Help birds survive

EDITOR: My plea is simple. I am depressed and saddened at the losses from recent fires. It is painful to see blackened hills, skeleton trees, ash. Many have lost much. Another painful truth is that the devastation happening to our environment goes beyond this immediate event. Important voices like David Attenborough clearly and profoundly tell us that our very human existence is dependent on a healthy natural world.

The world of nature is essential to us, and simply put, birds are essential to nature.

Because of their sensitivity, birds are indicators of overall habitat quality. They respond to environmental changes, even subtle ones, and act as early- warning systems. Birds spread seeds and help revive ecosystems that have been destroyed from devastating effects such as our recent wildfires.

These fires have no doubt impacted our local birds through loss of food and shelter. You may start to see more and different birds as they must now forage for new sources. Support them with seed and water. Provide cover. Let old snags stand. If you find an injured bird, contact the Bird Rescue Center.

We are part of nature, not passive observers. Let us take care of all of us.

MARY ELLEN KING

Santa Rosa

Opioid settlement

EDITOR: Can the executives and owners of Purdue Pharma kill thousands and thousands of people with opioids and only pay money (“Drugmaker to pay $8.3 billion settlement,” Thursday)? They deserve the electric chair if anybody does, and yet our billionaires go scot-free time after time This is disgusting.

RICHARD ALLEN

Petaluma

Measure P won’t ‘defund’

EDITOR: Driving through Petaluma on Highway 101, I saw a number of billboards that read: “Don’t defund the sheriff’s office. No on P.”

Here are the facts:

— Measure P doesn’t defund the Sheriff’s Office, not one penny.

— The Sheriff’s Office didn’t see any decrease in its funding this year.

— The Sheriff’s Office won’t pay for this measure; funds come from the general fund.

— All five county supervisors voted to place Measure P on the ballot, and four endorse it.

— Opponents aren’t accurate when saying the measure is “defunding.”

This is exactly why we need independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

SUSAN McDONOUGH

Sebastopol

