Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Bring back the CCC

EDITOR: Let's bring back the CCC, the Civilian Conservation Corps. This was a federal government sponsored work program during the 1930s. Their job was to clean out the nation's forests of tinder and brush to prevent fires, and it worked.

Now let’s do the same thing. Hire young men and women (citizens and migrants) and give them a great job and stop these devastating fires. Also let’s hire lumber companies to cut trees killed by the bark beetles and spray and kill the bark beetles. Let’s see some real forest management. Also, let’s replant the millions of burned acres with fire-resistant trees.

Let’s bring back our beautiful forests and clean the air at the same time. Old growth redwoods clean more carbon than any other forest type in the world. Call your congressman.

HENRY VON DER MEHDEN

Santa Rosa

Chanate Road sale

EDITOR: Let me get this straight, the Board of Supervisors agreed to sell the Chanate Road property to a fairly new developer who has no track record of building anything (“Chanate property sells for $8 million,” Oct. 14). Are they crazy? With a possible proposal to build up to 800 homes in a landlocked and wooded area with few exits, through small winding roads? Have they forgotten 2017? What in the world are the supervisors thinking?

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Voters get final say

EDITOR: Mike Vail has got it wrong (“Measure P is wrong path to oversight,” Close to Home, Thursday). Excessive force and brutality aren’t meet-and-confer issues. They are leadership issues with important legal consequences when effective leadership is absent. The civilian oversight he says has existed since 2016 doesn’t have the authority or the resources to overcome the sheriff’s obstructions and complete its investigations. That’s why we need Measure P.

Vail thinks the Board of Supervisors has violated something they said about having a conversation with stakeholders before referring this issue to the voters to decide. But this conversation has been going on for years and the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association has offered no useful ideas.

Democracy can be a terrible thing when groups that thought they had the right to make all the important decisions discover that they don’t, that voters have the final authority. The Board of Supervisors made the right decision. Vote yes on Measure P.

PAUL LIBEU

Rohnert Park

Opposing Fudge

EDITOR: It’s time for Debora Fudge to plan for her new life outside of politics. We need new leadership on housing and downtown planning. Frankly, her performances on the SMART board has not been very transparent, and as result we have a line that’s incomplete and expensive. Windsor is a place that requires a balance of development that addresses affordable housing projects, business opportunities and smart budgets. No on Fudge.

GUADALUPÉ S. CHAVARRIA

Windsor

Arbitrary openings

EDITOR; Brandon Bartholomew’s remark that the reopening timeline “doesn’t make sense … and seems arbitrary” is a massive understatement (“Personal care outfits get OK for indoor operation,” Oct. 23).

Many businesses closed for the good of the community, believing the science at the time proved it necessary. Now many businesses remain shuttered while others reopen based on no discernible scientific reasoning. The arbitrary reopenings are based on political posturing more than scientific data.

The science of COVID safety is based on wearing masks, maintaining distance, sanitizing and adequate airflow (for indoor occupancy). Any business that can meet those standards should be open, regardless of what they sell or do.

Set clear and specific standards. Inspect for those standards before opening, reinspect regularly. My business, Fundemonium in Rohnert Park, is regularly inspected for compliance with fire safety and food safety standards. Isn’t COVID safety worth the same level of professional care?

Lastly, being asked to close and sacrifice for the community good based on science is one thing, being driven out of business for no scientific based reason to provide political optics is unacceptable.

STEVEN ELLIOTT

Rohnert Park

Vote for my dad

EDITOR: I’m the youngest daughter of Gerard Giudice, running for City Council in Rohnert Park. My dad has valued community and made it a part of our daily lives. There is no better candidate for Rohnert Park. He has always given back to the town that he loves and has called home for 20 years.

Growing up, he taught us how important giving back was. When I was 4, my sister and I got our first taste of how good we had it through a foreign exchange student named Dasha from Belarus, part of the Chernobyl Children’s Project. It was an eye-opening experience. Living her summers in Rohnert Park brought a smile to her face and helped to heal her from the horrible effects of radiation. We fell in love with Dasha, and she returned for seven years.

Dad loves people. I have watched him work long hours making our community a safer and happier place. I might be biased, but no one deserves my dad more than Rohnert Park. Vote for my dad for Rohnert Park City Council.

ISABELLA GIUDICE

Chicago

