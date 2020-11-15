Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: The first duty of any government has been, for thousands of years, protection of its citizens from outside threats. The government of the County of Sonoma needs to recognize this obligation.

In 2017, a responsible Sonoma County official decided that the threat of traffic congestion was more significant than the threat of death by fire in the lives of Sonoma County residents. Fortunately, this policy appears to have been updated.

The Press Democrat’s Nov. 11 edition had two headlines noting "California nears 1M virus cases” and “County to ask state for reprieve.” It appears that Sonoma County officials believe that the need for opening tanning salons and tattoo parlors has precedence over lowering the threat of COVID-19 infection. At the same time, the county’s website shows that the rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sonoma County has not changed significantly since mid-August. Opening up will, likely, change that.

Evidence suggests that those entrusted with the safety of the residents of Sonoma County don’t recognize their fundamental responsibilities.

Hans Mattes

Petaluma

Voting rights

EDITOR: Rob Proctor ("Unintended Consequences,“ Letters, Nov. 11) is horrified that former felons on parole will be able to vote. His reasoning is that their recidivism is 74% and they will vote for their self-interest. As though the rest of us don’t.

I am going to give Proctor the benefit of the doubt and make the assumption that he would like to see less recidivism and not longer incarceration. Thus, I wonder how much consideration he has given to the reasons why someone who has been released from prison would commit another crime.

Might it be that our society makes it as hard as possible for the formerly incarcerated to live a stable life after having served their time – one with decent employment, housing, family life and all the rights of citizenship that the rest of us enjoy?

A stable life makes it less likely that a person will commit a crime. If you want less crime, support conditions which foster stability and acceptance. Voting rights are but one tiny step. It says, “You've paid your debt. Welcome back.” But so much more is needed. If you want a safer world, Mr. Proctor, will you help?

Susan Collier Lamont

Santa Rosa

Fire insurance market

EDITOR: Why is California surprised that fire insurance is being withdrawn from our market? California says “you cannot leave this risky and costly market for now” and as soon as that moratorium is lifted, companies say “oh yeah, watch this” and they leave. What did Commissioner Ricardo Lara expect was going to happen?

Going forward California should mandate fireproof roofs and exteriors, and clearing vegetation around homes. Have county inspectors issue certificates to homes that meet the standards so that fire insurance risks can be determined accurately.

Kee Nethery

Sebastopol

A perennial confusion

EDITOR: I would like to correct David M. Heaney’s definition of socialism (“A socialist nation” Nov. 10, Letters). He writes “The definition of socialism is that the community owns the means of production and distribution.” That is the definition of COMMUNISM.

It’s time Americans understood the difference. One good place to start is to study the social democracies of Western Europe, Canada and Australia, and the relative happiness of their citizens compared to the United States.

Astrid Harper

Santa Rosa

An empathic win

EDITOR: The recent presidential election has perhaps shown us that Americans are not actually so much divided by their political ideologies; but merely those who care about others, and those who only care about themselves.

Certainly, it is unlikely that the Biden/Harris ticket would have triumphed, had not certain members of the electorate crossed party lines and voted for what they must have felt was the good of the entire nation, versus their own selfish desires. They are the true heroes and heroines of this contest, for there was nothing at stake risked in the future in the minds of those of us who merely stuck to party lines.

We can only hope that their heroism will be rewarded in the ushering in of a new era concerned about the benefit of all, in an inherent antithesis of the narcissistic banality of the previous one.

Mark Stohlman

Santa Rosa

A proud Republican

EDITOR: Joe Biden exhorts us to come together, be civil and stop the vilification. Was he speaking to his fellow Democrats? For four long years, President Trump and his supporters have been the object of hate, harassment, and hostility.

We are called deplorables, irredeemables, racists, clingers, and chumps. Hollywood, Big Tech, and Wall Street constantly criticize President Trump.

All major newspapers and this paper have published only negative articles with glaring anti-Trump headlines. They protect Joe Biden by refusing to publish anything critical, and certainly nothing about son Hunter’s influence peddling and raking in millions of dollars from Ukraine, China, and Russia while Biden was Vice President.

FaceBook, Google and Twitter have censored President Trump’s posts and those of his supporters. Posts on FaceBook have wished him to die when he had COVID.

President Trump has been burned in effigy and his fake severed head held on high. We supporters have had our banners and signs stolen and F-you scrawled on windows and cars.

We Republicans have long memories. Isn’t it only fair we treat Biden and his fans the way we have been treated? I’m a proud Republican and Trump supporter. No kumbaya from me.

Sandy Metzger

Santa Rosa

Regional park neighbors

If you choose to live in the urban wildlife interface, then you assume certain fire related risks. If you choose to live next door to a park that is meant for the enjoyment of all residents, then you have to know that you can’t interfere with the opportunities for residents in that park. If the risks are uncomfortable for you, then it might be wise to relocate to an area where you feel safer.

JT O’Neill

Sebastopol