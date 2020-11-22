Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Protect health care workers

EDITOR: In 1918, 500 million people were infected with the Spanish flu. The death estimate is 50 million people. The trajectory upward of our current pandemic continues. As of this writing, more than 11 million people in America alone are infected and 250,000 have died.

Isn’t wearing a mask when in public a reasonable thing to do? Think of the days, weeks and months that frontline workers and other hospital staff have been called to duty — wearing not only masks but personal protective equipment from head to toe. None of them saw themselves in this position. Hospitals are reaching capacity in some states. Refrigerated morgues are parked in the streets of some cities. Will someone you love end up there?

If you contract COVID-19 and need care and hospitalization, it is these frontline heroes who selflessly attend to you and who are putting themselves at risk to help you. We’ve come to expect that they will save us. Maybe just once we stay home this holiday season, protecting health care workers from further overload and allow these devoted people to see a decrease in this catastrophic situation.

We should be celebrating their heroic efforts, wearing masks to protect ourselves and others and setting our holiday celebrations aside. Just this once.

LUANA COWAN

Sebastopol

Transition troubles

EDITOR: As The Press Democrat has reported numerous times, Donald Trump’s refusal to concede is causing real problems. It weakens our nation’s standing in the world, makes us more vulnerable to attack and undermines trust in our institutions and government. Nobody should be surprised by Trump’s refusal to accept reality, but why are so many Republicans still going along with him?

Andrew Yang believes it’s because they need the base to support Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs against Democratic challengers.

Perdue and Kelly sold stock before the public was informed about the pandemic, which says a lot about their character. If they lose, Democrats will have majorities in both houses of Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t be able to stop them from helping us move forward with stimulus money, improved infrastructure and a science-based path to recovery from the pandemic.

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

Saving El Molino

EDITOR: Supervisor Lynda Hopkins is taking a bold step to support El Molino High School (“County proposes hotel tax measure,” Nov. 18). I hope that it is successful. I am a Forestville resident and taxpayer for more than 40 years. My children and grandchildren graduated from El Molino. The West Sonoma County Unified School District trustees haven’t really been open to alternative solutions. That has become clear while attending the last several regular and special board meetings. Hopkins has gone out on a limb, and everyone that I know supports her effort.

GARY HARRIS

Forestville

Republicans’ questions

EDITOR: Democrats are wondering why President Donald Trump won’t concede. It’s simple: We want every legal vote counted and every illegal vote discarded. Moreover, many valid questions are being investigated regarding Dominion voting systems. This may result in Trump’s second term or a Biden administration. More than 73 million Americans voted for Trump and agree he shouldn’t concede until this election is fully verified and certified legally.

We wonder why the president, and all of us who voted for him, aren’t given the same respect that we gave Al Gore in 2000. The country waited for 37 days for hanging chads and litigation decided by the Supreme Court. Why wouldn’t Democrats want to ensure our election systems are secure and trusted by all Americans?

We also wonder why Democrats questioned the legitimacy of the first Trump administration from day one. Their scorched earth political tactics, demonization of Trump supporters, contrived investigations and an unwarranted and failed impeachment threatened our constitutional republic.

We can all agree on one thing: Our country is very divided, locked in a dysfunctional vortex. We can only survive as a republic by respecting each other and returning to a healthy competition over policy.

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Help for the neediest

EDITOR: The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading for many months now, and it continues to spread at an alarming rate. More than 250,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus. Strikingly, and tragically, the people who have suffered the worst consequences are our most vulnerable populations. People and communities who don’t have the wealth or resources to take adequate precautions are at a particularly high risk of infection.

The same is true across the world. The planet’s poorest and most vulnerable populations are at particular risk because of a lack of resources with which to combat the coronavirus. It is for this reason that Congress must provide an additional $20 billion to the next emergency supplemental of the international affairs budget. The United States has always been a global leader, and our poorest populations must receive aid to avoid catastrophic economic and public health consequences.

As we have all read, the pandemic is still a problem here at home. But for the sake of economic and national security, as well as humanitarian morality, we must not forget to support those who need it most.

NOAH WHITMAN

Rohnert Park

