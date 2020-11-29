Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Do the right thing

EDITOR: One of the lessons I’ve learned in life is that the right way is usually the hard way. It’s often much easier to do what we want to do than what we ought to do, and people looking for the easy way out will rationalize it, even if that means denying the truth. This is especially true if people in authority model the same behavior. The COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. I have friends who have given me every reason imaginable not to follow the advice given by health officials, none of them based on fact. I have heard others not directly affected by the virus say not to worry, that things will be fine as soon as the vaccine is distributed.

The projected spread of this disease and resulting deaths this winter tell me that things will not be fine unless each of us does our part now. These past eight months have been difficult for everyone, and the vaccines may be the light at the end of the tunnel. But in the meantime, we can save hundreds of thousands of lives by merely wearing masks and distancing ourselves from people not in our immediate families. As the well-known ad says, “Just do it.”

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

A gift to ourselves

EDITOR: It’s been a rough year. The polarization in the country is as bad as it has been since the Vietnam War, and we are having to deal with a scary pandemic that is killing people and the economy. But there is one thing that we can all agree on that will make a huge difference. Truly, you will all agree, Democrat or Republican, extreme right or extreme left, super-religious or an utter atheist. Buy local.

It may cost more. So if you don’t have more money, buy something a little less grand. Don’t spend your money on Amazon or UPS. Instead walk on down to the local hardware store and buy someone a clever tool or a wine bottle opener.

If we keep the money local this holiday season imagine what it will mean for small businesses that not only provide us with convenience but with a large part of our way of life and the ambience of our cities.

Buy local. Save Sonoma County’s economy and help out your friends and neighbors.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

Trump and the Dow

EDITOR: Beautiful, the Dow Jones Industrial Average cracked 30,000 for the first time in history. President Donald Trump predictably took credit, ignoring the likelihood that the rise was due to optimism that the General Services Administration finally allowed funds and access to President-elect Joe Biden for the transfer of power. It will be nice when a reality-based administration takes over after Jan. 20.

JAMES CITTA

Windsor

Trump’s COVID response

EDITOR: Sandy Barklow wrote that Operation Warp Speed was initiated when the coronavirus hit our shores (“Vaccine success,” Letters, Nov. 21). In fact, the first U.S. case was diagnosed on Jan. 20, and Operation Warp Speed was founded on May 15, after more than 87,000 had already died.

Donald Trump let states fight over personal protective equipment, refusing to disperse federal stockpiles until hotspots were overwhelmed. He didn’t wear a face mask in public until mid-July. When he returned to the White House after his hospitalization, he whipped off his mask and continued to downplay the effects of the virus.

A vaccine was underway without Warp Speed’s funding. Pfizer hasn’t accepted federal money, but it has an advance-purchase agreement to sell the vaccine to the government when it’s ready. Moderna and AstraZeneca did accept federal funding.

Unfortunately, a Gallup Poll now shows that only 58% of people are willing to take a vaccine when it is available. Lives were and will be lost because of this president’s actions.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

End of the GOP

EDITOR: Having been in my youth a member of the Young Republicans, and now no longer young at 73 nor a Republican, it’s sad to see the death of a once great party.

Considering the silence of a majority of Republican officeholders and the active collusion of the Republican National Committee in aiding President Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the Electoral College, it’s clear that the hostile takeover of the Republican Party by the Trump Organization has been successfully completed.

Why I do believe I see a tear at the corner of Abe Lincoln’s eye as he sits in silence in Washington observing the end of a party he so ably served.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Buyer’s remorse

EDITOR: The left is going to have buyer’s remorse after the far left gets a foothold in the Biden administration. In a tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-

Cortez asked, “Is anyone archiving these Trump Sycophants?” (i.e., bar them from employment). So are we entering another McCarthy era? Is this going to be a hate (hit) list?

Chuck Schumer says if Democrats wins the Senate he is going to “change America.” How? Just remember what Castro, Chavez, etc. did. Democrats called for impeachment the day after inauguration. That’s just plain vicious pettiness. We have lost all respect for the Democratic Party. Period.

Democrats will suck it up in higher taxes because there is no way the Democrats can pay for their agenda. Just remember Big Business doesn’t pay taxes; they pass them on to you.

And don’t get me started on the Mueller witch hunt — $32 million for nothing.

MAC McKAY

Lakeport

