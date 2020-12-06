Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Lame-duck presidencies

EDITOR: Columnist Doyle McManus cited numerous examples of how, during a lame-duck interval lasting more than two months, Donald Trump is hurting our country by spiteful efforts to sabotage Joe Biden’s presidency (“Trump does his worst to make Biden’s job tougher,” Nov. 28).

If presidential elections were based on a simple popular vote rather than the antiquated and unfair Electoral College, our recent election would have been decided before midnight Nov. 3.

The new president, of either party, could be in office two weeks later. Cabinet members and staffers could be held over for two months to aid the transition as subordinates to new appointees. What? Not enough time to fund and plan elaborate inauguration parties? Yet another way to get some influential money out of politics.

We already shortened the lame-duck interval during the 20th century with the 20th Amendment. It’s time for a 21st-century correction.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Doing the right thing

EDITOR: I would like to applaud Bay Area commercial crabbers. They have been sitting around waiting for their season to open, and yet again it has been pushed back. This time to Dec. 16. The reason I want to applaud them is that they are losing their livelihood, but they are abiding by the ruling. They don’t necessarily like it, nobody would, and they could flout the rules as a good deal of the nation is flouting COVID rules. But they aren’t, and the season and whales will be better for it. By hunkering down and doing what is necessary, all will be resolved sooner than later.

They’re playing by the rules, and it affects them and, indirectly, consumers. The COVID/mask nose-thumbers affect everybody around them.

I look forward to partaking in the bounty of the crabbers’ endeavors once the season gets going.

MICHAEL THARIN

Rohnert Park

Big business and taxes

EDITOR: Mac McKay wrote, “Just remember big business doesn’t pay taxes; they pass them on to you” (“Buyer’s remorse,” Letters, Nov. 29). In 2017, Republicans in Washington reduced taxes on big business by approximately 40%. Did they pass the savings on to you? Did employee wages increase? Did business expand by investing those tax savings in new income-producing assets to expand the economy? No, none of those things happened. Most of the tax savings was returned to investors through stock buybacks and increased dividends. If you are fortunate enough to own stocks, you benefited from the stock market increases.

MIKE SHAWLEE

Santa Rosa

Official misbehavior

EDITOR: What offends me most about our elected officials and their hypocritical behavior as they regularly travel and dine out while concurrently spouting COVID-19 mandates is how gullible they believe their constituents are.

MICHELE TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Dodging a bullet

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s wild claims of fraud and his attacks on the electoral system came too close to creating an unnecessary constitutional crisis. We can be grateful that a couple of Republicans, like the secretary of state in Georgia and that Michigan election board member, refused to buckle to political pressure and voted to certify their states’ elections. Had they not, a series of dark scenarios leading up to Trump being declared president by a Republican Congress might have happened.

Why? Because our Founding Fathers, unsure how the common man would handle democracy, put safety checks in the Constitution so legislatures and other officials could bypass the will of the people. No other presidential candidate has tried to exploit those dark alleys. But Trump, whose ethics are those of a Mafia don, pushed (and is still pushing) every lever he can find to overturn the election.

It’s time to fix our outdated, creaky election system so this can never happen again. Let Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson and Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris know that fixing this — and maybe the Electoral College itself — needs to be a top priority of the next Congress.

May we — and democracy — never face another post-election crisis like we’ve just experienced.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Ultimate gun violence

EDITOR: In case you missed it amid the flurry of deplorable last-minute actions by the lame-duck Trump administration, Attorney General William Barr has reauthorized the use of firing squads to carry out the federal death penalty (“Feds amend rules for execution methods,” Nov. 28).

There is little evidence that the death penalty acts as a deterrent, and the cost of special incarceration and long appeals processes assures greater expense to society than life in prison.

It is depressing to think that our attorney general is occupying his last hours in office reviving cruel and unusual ways to execute citizens rather than designing and implementing programs that might reduce criminal behavior in the first place.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

