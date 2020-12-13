Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Laughable parallel

EDITOR: “We want every legal voted counted.” Moira Jacobs (“Republicans’ questions,” Letters, Nov. 22) draws a laughable parallel to the 2000 election in which Al Gore won the popular vote but lost Florida by 537 votes (costing him the electoral college 271-266) to the 2020 election in which Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada by tens of thousands of votes, losing the Electoral College 306-232 and the popular vote by 7 million votes.

She conveniently fails to mention that the Supreme Court, in a dubious decision, stopped the Florida recount. Yet she complains that Democrats wonder why the sore-loser-in-chief won’t concede.

The election is over. The votes have been counted. Trump lost. Fair and square. He doesn’t want every vote counted, he wants to cheat his way back into the office. It’s not even about wanting to do the real work that comes with the job; he has proven entirely disinterested in that. It’s because he can’t stand the thought of being branded the loser he is.

I find it galling hypocrisy in her last sentence that implores us to “respect each other.” I don’t respect bullies and liars, and I challenge anyone to cite an example of Trump showing an ounce of genuine respect to anyone other than himself and his own outsized ego.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Cynical recall

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported on Oct. 25 that Bill Gallaher, his daughter Molly Gallagher Flater and others filed a petition to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch (“Developer looks to recall Ravitch”). The Gallahers are incensed that county and state prosecutors insisted on fining their company, Oakmont Senior Living, for their shocking dereliction of duty to the vulnerable seniors paying them amply to be cared for in their residential facilities.

The recall campaign doesn’t admit their personal vendetta. It cynically and deceptively demands “social justice” and signature gatherers outside Target on Dec. 4 hollered, “Justice for Andy Lopez!” This disgustingly cynical appropriation of the memory and legacy of Andy Lopez and the cause of social justice needs to be condemned.

While I am otherwise not a supporter of Ravitch, I urge people not to participate in the Gallahers’ bullying of elected officials who are courageous enough to stand up to them.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Republican complicity

EDITOR: I expected Donald Trump to use conspiracy theories and lies to try and steal the election. Apparently, I shouldn’t have expected the Republicans to

stand up for the will of the voters.

They have undermined the results of the election by using lame excuses like Trump is within his rights to challenge the election results, and given support to claims of election fraud that should be investigated.

The result of the election was a clear and clean repudiation of Trump with no evidence of fraud that needed to be challenged or investigated. Republicans, by their silence, are complicit in this assault on our democracy and the attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Is it because they are cowards and consider party and fear of Trump more important than country, or is it that they are basically OK with his attempt to stage an electoral coup?

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

A necessary tax

EDITOR: West county has an eminent need for fire services and safety for our children. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins has listened to our fire board, the coastal advisory committee that she formed and homeowners, including myself, regarding fire department funding shortfalls.

The proposal by Hopkins and the Board of Supervisors for a 4% transient-occupancy tax increase to assist fire and emergency medical service and student safety in areas where hotels and short-term vacation rentals operate seems reasonable. Our first responders are underfunded, understaffed and overworked as a direct consequence of the burden from visitors to Sonoma County’s rural coastal environments.

Over 80% of emergency medical calls are for visitors from which we are often not reimbursed. If schools are consolidated in west county, more vehicles, including bicycles, will be on our poorly serviced roads, creating increased road hazards, increased emergency medical calls and, most important, danger for our youth.

Supervisors are focused on developing amendments to our local coastal plan. We just learned that Airbnb’s lodgers living less than 50 miles from their homes constitute the fastest growing part of their business. This growing market will be little affected by a simple lodging tax increase for much needed west county relief.

It is time to act. Let’s pass this tax.

TOM TUCKER

Bodega Bay

Deep state democracy

EDITOR: As columnist Frank Bruni said, there really is a deep state that sometimes tries to thwart President Donald Trump’s efforts (“The deep state is real, and it’s on a roll, Dec. 4).

This deep state is composed of people who believe in the Constitution and the separation of powers. They believe in basing decisions on verifiable facts and science rather than uninformed opinion. They value professionalism and expertise over partisan loyalty.

They believe that who we choose as our elected leaders comes after we debate ideas by means of free speech and a free press. Then we vote and expect our leaders to make a peaceful transfer of power. A democratic change rather than coup or violent overthrow.

That’s the America envisioned by our founders.

Count me in as a proud member of the deep state.

MICHAEL KRIKORIAN

Windsor

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.