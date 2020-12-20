Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Blame McConnell

EDITOR: I agree with everything you noted in your Dec. 13 editorial and will continue to do my part (“Another shutdown here was inevitable”). However, I was a bit dismayed when, in the next to last paragraph, you blamed Congress for failing to “pass more desperately needed COVID relief legislation,” which I agree with, but it isn’t accurate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the reason nothing has passed. He had refused to bring relief legislation to a vote. That is why nothing has passed. So, please, place the blame where it belongs.

If coronavirus relief legislation is ever brought to the floor for a vote, and it is defeated, then you can rightfully blame Congress. But until that happens, the blame all belongs to just one man — one man, who holds the well-being of tens of millions of his fellow American citizens in his hands, Mitch McConnell.

ALAN PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Betraying their oaths

EDITOR: All public servants take an oath of office at the beginning of their term, “solemnly swear(ing) to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic …” I am dumbfounded and disappointed in the leaders of the Republican Party who appear to have allegiance only to Donald Trump and to have forgotten what they vowed to do. Trump’s failure to accept the election results and his spewing of false claims about fraud is nothing less than sedition. The spineless GOP leaders have shown their true colors and failed as representatives of the people. Redemption in my eyes will not come anytime soon.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

Different standards

EDITOR: So campers at Bodega Bay were forced to leave on a Friday because of the latest shutdown order, but the new Montage hotel in Healdsburg is leaving it up to their guests to decide if they are essential enough to come spend thousands of dollars a night at the newest luxury hotel (“A 5-star first for county,” Monday). I can pretty much guarantee you that none of the guests are emergency or essential workers.

It would be great if this hotel would allow truly essential workers to book rooms at a “we appreciate you” rate. Otherwise their rich guests should stay home (in one of their many homes). The hotel was fined for “gross negligence” of the environment in their building process (“Developer fined $6.4 million,” Dec. 12). They are now exhibiting gross negligence of COVID protocols in their booking process.

To repeat, the rich are not like you and me.

NINA CARSON

Sebastopol

A show of cowardice

EDITOR: I was thinking of writing a book titled “Profiles in Cowardice,” which would highlight the sounds of silence we’ve heard from Republican congressmen — their non-

response to the soon-to-be former president’s persistent attempt to subvert the outcome of the election. Then I thought the book would have no readers because, as history shows, no one cares about cowards or their reasons for behaving as such when the times called for courage.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Credit for Trump

EDITOR: I’m amazed that the media, including op-eds and letters to the editor, are still focused on denigrating Donald Trump. I don’t get it. I would think the media would be paying attention to the Joe Biden regime.

Although much of the criticism leveled at Trump is justified, he doesn’t get credit for things he has done right. Case in point: Operation Warp Speed, the name given to the program for delivering 300 million COVID vaccine doses to Americans.

I hope readers saw the meeting of those responsible for putting Operation Warp Speed into effect, including the top executives of drugstore chains, drug manufacturers and developers, UPS, FedEx, the airlines and other civilian companies as well as military and federal agencies that have been tasked with making it happen.

If you didn’t see that meeting, it’s probably because the media, Fox excepted, chose not to televise the proceedings. Since Operation Warp Speed is the mechanism by which the pandemic will be defeated. The fact that the media chose to ignore it is telling. Clearly, the pandemic is the No. 1 issue in America, but you wouldn’t know it if you follow the media.

Operation Warp Speed is a Trump administration initiative. Let’s give credit where credit is due.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Peddling fear

EDITOR: In 1952, in the middle of McCarthyism, Adlai Stevenson said, “The tragedy of our day is the climate of fear in which we live. Too often sinister threats to the Bill of Rights, to freedom of the mind, are concealed under the patriotic cloak of anti-communism.” Substitute the words “socialism,” “progressives” and “science” for “communism” if you like.

The merchants of fear have figured out how profitable it is to peddle it, and they have taken every opportunity to broadcast it. They will never offer proof. Fomented by social media, “news” and now, in methods never seen before, by this president.

Yes, there can be occasions where one’s fear is justified, but unless those selling it offer you objectivity, more than “people say …” or “I’ve heard …,” you’re just getting snake oil.

It’s hard work to be a good voter. It’s easy to blame the system. But the system isn’t broken, the voter is. Unfounded fear breeds repression, often, through ignorance. History has many examples of this. And when it tears apart tradition and norms, the outcomes can become tragic.

I’m not your enemy because I have a different worldview. Let’s stop worshipping and genuflecting to charlatans.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

