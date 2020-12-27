Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A harmful tax

EDITOR: The Board of Supervisors’ approval of a ballot measure for a four percentage point increase on west county lodging facilities is unfair, discriminatory, based on misleading statistics and would result in unfavorable unintended consequences.

It would apply only to west county lodging, thus discriminating against west county and unfairly throwing those lodgings under the bus. Travelers will likely choose other areas of Sonoma County, or even go to Napa County or Marin County.

This may result in a drop in overall transient-occupancy tax revenue from west county. It also may cause lodging operators to lower prices to remain competitive, go underground or even go out of business.

The tax ostensibly would support the West County Union High School District and two west county fire districts. According to the county, up to 80% of fire department calls in the coastal area are to assist visitors. That’s probably true. However, the statement is misleading and, I believe, deliberately deceptive. The implication is obvious. I suggest most “visitors” are locals who go home after a day at the beach or wine tasting, not guests in west county lodgings.

Basically, this tax will have a significant negative impact on west county tourism and the commercial elements it supports.

Please vote no.

BARRY HACHMYER

Sebastopol

Dining and COVID-19

EDITOR: With so many restaurants now facing permanent closure due to renewed restrictions on outdoor dining, has anyone considered that the current rules may actually worsen the pandemic?

By allowing takeout and delivery only, who knows how many households might gather in one home to enjoy a meal? Groups of people eating and drinking indoors clearly pose a higher risk for transmitting COVID-19.

Given the minimal risk posed by outdoor dining in small groups, I believe it would be far wiser (and obviously better for restaurant workers) to let that continue as long as rules for social distancing are followed.

Restaurant owners put enormous sums into patios to accommodate outdoor diners. Without them, more restaurants than ever will go out of business — a very sad loss for everyone.

STEPHEN SHARE

Santa Rosa

Ignoring tantrums

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his supporters presented themselves as courageous and strong men and women, unafraid to confront the status quo. They celebrated themselves as the champions of liberty and true American values. They were there to save us from ourselves; the country’s last hope for greatness.

Surprising then, that now, in defeat, they more resemble spoiled children who insist, through tears and tantrums, and without being able to say how, that their team lost because the other side cheated. And just for that, they aren’t going to wear their masks. So there.

As with any child having a tantrum, the best strategy is to just ignore them.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Ducking the evidence

EDITOR: I note that the Supreme Court has agreed to adjudicate that momentous question of whether college athletes should be compensated for playing games they excel at, for which compensation has been historically a cost free college education.

At the same time, a majority of the court declined on procedural grounds to hear a case adjudicating whether lower courts should be required to have a hearing and at least listen to the evidence of purported fraud in the recent election.

More than 50 lower courts have declined to even hear the evidence that has been gathered with the reported reason given for doing so: it would not change the election results. It escapes me how it makes sense to draw that conclusion without reviewing the extent of the claimed fraud in a case that determines who leads our nation, to say nothing of the effect on future elections.

Of course, the media, including The Press Democrat, reports that there was no proven fraud without ever hearing the specific details sworn to in affidavits by U.S. citizens. A distinction with a big difference. Shame on you.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Unfair exemption

EDITOR: I cannot understand why the casino is open 24 hours a day in this time of a major pandemic. Where is the logic in a business this size, bringing in thousands of people a day, being immune to the pandemic? Sure they must be practicing hygiene and social distancing, but come on, where is the outcry? Our local and state officials have put a lot of local businesses on the edge of closing and people out of work due to this virus. Oh, it’s a sovereign nation. Yeah, right!

I think we are going the way of Las Vegas.

BEN R. GARCÍA

Cotati

Getting tough with GOP

EDITOR: It was such a relief to read E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Monday column about Joe Biden, especially the last line: “Hitting back is the only way to get the current Republican Party’s attention” (“Biden may be tougher foe than Republicans expect”).

I have watched with dismay how Republicans have held on to power through disenfranchising voters, blocked Merritt Garland’s nomination for the Supreme Court and, now, as they refuse to accept Biden as president-elect. It is time for Democrats to quit playing “nice” and take some pointers from the ruthless Republicans in how to hold on to power.

Maybe then we’ll be able to have laws that protect the poor and disenfranchised from big corporations and people who continue to put party over country.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

