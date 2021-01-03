Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Protecting local history

EDITOR: Newspapers are invaluable for digging into local history. Having ancestors who came to Sonoma County in 1844, I have come to value the information about them to be found in our newspapers. I have also found information in the Sonoma County archives — probates, land grants, marriage licenses and more. While these documents are for my personal knowledge, many people dig into these records for professional purposes.

The Sonoma County archives contain official records of deeds, mortgages, wills and probates, assessments of property, voter registration, oaths of office, surveys, maps, corporation records, business licenses and more. It includes official records of Sonoma County schools, businesses and the library itself, which is in charge of the archives.

Wildfire warning: The county archives are located at Los Guilicos. Most records stored there aren’t digitized. Two recent wildfires came to the edges of the building that houses these documents. Sonoma County history could have gone up in flames if it weren’t for the valiant effort of our firefighters.

It’s time to relocate the archives to preserve and protect them. The Board of Supervisors, the library administration and the Library Commission must put this on their agenda and take action before the next wildfire. A better location must be found for the archives.

CAROL EBER

Petaluma

Intentional ignorance

EDITOR: Forever Trumpers continue to repeat his false claim that Donald Trump won the popular vote. Trump knew early in the battle against COVID-19 that the virus was deadly and highly transmissible but kept it from the American people. He admitted he downplayed the virus, and despite the increasing number of deaths even said he wanted to continue to downplay it. He appeared on TV and continuously claimed the virus would magically go away — from only 10 or so cases to none in a short time.

It’s amazing Trump received any votes. The number of virus deaths as of Election Day had risen to more than 62,000. Still they voted for him. When confronted with this fact, they denounce it as “fake news,” as does their dear leader. This is intentional ignorance.

Yet they want the election overturned even though all with a brain know it wasn’t stolen. Trump knew he was going to lose so he claimed, in advance, the only way he could lose was if the election was rigged. He set up his followers to believe a big lie.

PHIL BOWMAN

Santa Rosa

Churches are essential

EDITOR: The coronavirus has affected our bodies, but has it also caused universal brain death? Stores deemed to be essential are open, which means that just about all stores are open. All the people who are supposed to be sheltering at home suddenly are in the stores and on the roads.

Are people staying 6 feet apart in stores? Possibly when waiting in line for check-out. However, walking around an establishment, people are not 6 feet apart.

Watching all of this, the question arises: Why aren’t houses of worship open? Many churches are large enough that members can sit 6 feet apart. Services don’t require singing. Where are the priests, ministers, rabbis and imams who should be demanding of the government the right to open their religious establishments?

Ultimately, if a person feels unsafe in a church or temple, they don’t have to attend. This decision to prohibit churches from opening is arbitrary and contributes to the isolation so many people are experiencing. Our mental health and spiritual health are also important.

All religious establishments need to open. The spiritual and emotional health of citizens is very important.

EDELWEISS GEARY

Santa Rosa

Keeping SR clean

EDITOR: I left early to run errands one day recently. When I returned, my driveway was littered with trash, and I was unable to park my car there. The trash appeared to be that of a homeless person.

There was too much garbage for my can, so I called the nonemergency number for the Police Department to report it and see if there was help. The woman who answered directed me to report it online to the Santa Rosa code enforcement agency. As I was filling out the form, she called back and said a Public Works truck would come by and collect the garbage.

The truck arrived and the worker advised me that the trash included four needles, so it was good that I hadn’t dealt with it. He also said that he was cleaning underpasses and vacant lots daily, but this was the first driveway.

I wanted to share this good news about Santa Rosa’s services and Police Department. An extra big shout out goes to the Public Works employees who risk their health daily to keep our city clean, sanitized and safe for all of us.

COLLEEN WILSON

Santa Rosa

Windsor’s dog rules

EDITOR: For years now Windsor dog owners have petitioned and lobbied for a new dog park. The existing “park” is an adobe hard-packed wood-chipped out-of-the-way wasteland that is muddy in winter and a dusty feces-soaked surface in summer. Dogs have been sickened.

Leash laws in Windsor are hard to explain for a town that bills itself as family friendly. Dog owners who throw Frisbees and balls for their pets are again persona non grata here since the town hired a new animal control service to chase off-leash owners to other towns for off-leash recreation.

Adding insult to injury, the animal control officer hired to chase Windsor’s off-leash miscreants is from Rohnert Park, a town that has three dog parks and off-leash hours, as she explained to me recently.

Windsor dog owners will again be driving to Rohnert Park, Marin County and Healdsburg unless the town makes good on installing a grassy dog-friendly park in Windsor or allowing off-leash hours on existing meadows. Wishful thinking.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

