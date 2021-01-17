Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Transformative effects

EDITOR: For years, my wife and I would bear witness to the transformative effect that our nation’s capital had on our middle school students: contemplation and, yes, tears while reading the words of our Declaration of Independence; solemn observation of the changing of the guard and reflective discussions afterward; a transfixed reading and study of the words at the Lincoln Memorial and our other sacred monuments; and a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” sung on the bus back to our hotel.

We would dutifully wait for long periods to get into the Capitol (by appointment), eventually met and often grilled by the stern, heavily armed police before we were allowed entry to marvel at the workings of our government.

We remain hopeful and strengthened by all the incredible young people who shared in the East Coast experience, a vast majority of whom are now highly functioning, honorable, selfless adults who are contributing to our democracy in profound ways. To them, an altruistic quest for decency and the sacred call to a more perfect union was palpable.

This sentiment will win the day. It won’t be lost to the bellicose, seditious, self-serving, quasi-adults who, somehow, gained easy entrance into our Capitol.

CASEY MOORE

Santa Rosa

Disounting ‘real power’

EDITOR: The headline on Timothy Egan’s Jan. 9 column — “After five centuries, a Native American with real power” — could have been better. At a glance, it exemplifies that white privilege we frequently fail to recognize by discounting the many Native Americans in positions of power in their tribal, municipal, state and federal governments. In fact, since 1870, four Native Americans have been elected to the U.S. Senate and 18 to the House of Representatives. Only now has one been nominated to use her “real power” as a Cabinet member.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

A site for county offices

EDITOR: I would love to see the county buy the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall and convert it into the new county complex. Perfect location. Ample parking. Easy access for transit. A variety of space sizes, many of them already empty, to accommodate the many departments. The mall owners might be quite happy to release it at this time. Coddingtown has retail space available and could, I suspect, accommodate many of the remaining businesses there.

And, if this turns out to be a viable idea, please, while renovating, remove the center area to open up and reconnect downtown with Railroad Square.

ELLEN BLACK DRAPER

Santa Rosa

Wealth and privilege

EDITOR: Many blame Donald Trump for the riots in Washington. The president, supported for years by party leaders, promoted lawlessness. The crowd was mostly white and policed less aggressively than peaceful marchers for racial justice. Many in the shrinking middle class, lacking hope, have become Trump’s base.

As the middle class shrinks, with people falling to the bottom, the wealthy, who are largely white, have enjoyed economic gains and lower taxes. Do CEOs of major companies really need multimillion-dollar salaries and bonuses to live well? Those at the bottom have little to lose by embracing conspiracy theories and supporting Trump.

Why not tax the wealthiest more, then invest that money in infrastructure projects that provide national jobs in renewable energy, bridges and road repair, enabling access to the middle class? Why not invest in nationwide broadband and rebuild public schools so quality education also reaches underserved communities? We need social justice and a way to defang Trump’s mob.

Let’s acknowledge white lawlessness and violence. Let’s consider white greed for wealth and power. Let’s look in the mirror and commit to a makeover. Our reflection bears little resemblance to the values and policies that once made America a great place for all.

MARY ALDEN

Petaluma

Revamp elections

EDITOR: Is there no one in Congress who will work to abolish the archaic Electoral College? If we had a simple electoral process, decided by popular vote, as it is in most of the world, we wouldn’t be in the mess we are in now.

The various hoops that must be jumped through to have the results certified cause the absurd 2½-month delay between Election Day and the inauguration. This gives plenty of time for all sorts of mischief, as we are witnessing.

In Britain and France, for example, the outgoing president or prime minister moves out of the official residence the night of the election and the newly elected official moves in the next day.

We no longer need two-plus months for delegates to travel by horseback from distant states to certify the results.

And as to the debate about equal representation between Wyoming and California, the popular vote would do away with that lame argument.

One person, one vote, regardless of the state lived in. This is the 21st century, not the 18th.

LYNN FITZWATER

Sebastopol

