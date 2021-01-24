Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Impeachment falls short

EDITOR: Had President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton or probably any Democratic president pulled any of the outrageous acts that Donald Trump pulled over the past four years, they'd have been impeached and convicted as quickly as possible.

Trump has repeatedly damaged this country's reputation and our Constitution by his outrageous acts, comments and lies — all without any accountability and with the assistance and approval of Republicans. If there are no consequences for this latest assault on our country, what's to prevent another president at some point in time from doing something as bad or even worse?

Trump shouldn't just be impeached. Five people died because of his lies. He should be arrested. He deserves jail time.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Punishing fishermen

EDITOR: Well, I hope wholesale and retail executives are proud of themselves. These profiteering bullies, who have been raking in tremendous revenues throughout the pandemic, have now beaten the struggling fishermen into submission over profit-making pricing that they will turn around and gouge the consumers with (“Price strike ends in bargain,” Jan. 7).

They conveniently timed the negotiations so that two prime sales movements of product have been missed out on by the fishermen, adding to their suffering while depriving consumers. And now they will sit back and reap the profits while the pandemic-ravaged industry desperately tries to survive.

We should all be supporting these hardworking fishermen and lifting them out of this savage economy, not haggling over how much they need to survive.

JULIUS ORTH

Sebastopol

The roots of division

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski takes issue with calling Donald Trump supporters a “mob and terrorists” (“Time to come together,” Letters, Jan. 13). I wonder what words she would choose to describe those Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol?

She says Jan. 6 was a sad day for Trump supporters and cites the death of that young woman. Trump supporters are the ones who refused to accept the will of the people and decided to violently disrupt the final act of our national election — tallying the electoral votes. They are the ones who caused the death of five people, including that woman.

It was an extremely sad day for the rest of us Americans, though, and we must and will take action to suppress any future Republican mob action.

America has always had elements of socialism. particularly after Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal emerged to pull this country out of the Great Depression. If Kozlowski doesn’t want to live here with the many social programs that are provided by our government, she should have left many years ago.

Finally, she laments all the “childish name calling.” Must I remind her who has been most guilty of that these past four years?

DENNIS DEEN

Petaluma

Staying put

EDITOR: I’m reading a lot of articles lately about people of all walks of life who have become discouraged about their prospects for living in California and decided to leave. I empathize with them. We have a lot of structural problems that need to be addressed successfully regarding our power grid, water and land usage, living in harmony with fire, transportation, housing affordability and the public education system. Just to name a few.

All of these must be addressed quickly, since we are on the front lines of needing to adapt to a changing climate.

I’m staying put, and the biggest reason is that Californians have consistently been the leaders of finding and implementing creative solutions to challenges, and we continue to make silk purses out of sows’ ears. The pioneer spirit is in our DNA. So if you’re looking to find somewhere that changes come more slowly, I bid you farewell. Our majestic landscape being less crowded will be an added benefit to all who stay.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Hasten to save lives

EDITOR: Joe Biden wisely criticized states for slowing delivery of vaccines to their citizens by using too many categories and not having clearer plans (“Biden vows vaccine offensive,” Jan. 16). He is encouraging all states to release vaccines to those 65 and over. California need to insist that all counties, including Sonoma, comply.

Make no mistake, I want people like my 85-year-old father and 80-year-old mother to be prioritized, but the people around them who visit and bring food, etc. are the biggest threat. Other than health care workers and those involved in the vaccination process, the time for picking and choosing the many groups I saw with a favored distribution should end.

I am 60, and even though those 65 and older may delay my getting a shot, the more people over 65 who get vaccinated, the more hospital rooms will become available for the rest of us.

Lives are at stake, and in this case, haste will save many of them.

Don’t be selfish, wear a mask.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

Return of the briefing

EDITOR: Please pinch me so I know I’m not dreaming. I think I saw a real White House press briefing on Wednesday — without the words “fake news,” “hoax,” or “disgusting” or ugly remarks or put-downs of press members. There was actual news about President Joe Biden, his policies and agendas. After the past four years, I had forgotten what this was like.

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

