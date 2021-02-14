Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopening churches

EDITOR: I was very happy to read about the Supreme Court ruling that churches in California could open for indoor worship services (“Ruling allows churches to reopen,” Feb. 6). I was surprised that the ruling wasn’t 9-0 in favor of reopening.

Apparently the justices who voted no haven’t read the Constitution lately. The First Amendment clearly states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Article VI states: “This Constitution ... shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby." Also, all state officers "shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution."

Therefore, since the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, no city council, board of supervisors, health officer, sheriff, governor or even president can prohibit any free exercise of religion.

Any law or rule or order that violates the Constitution is an unjust law and is no law at all, regardless of a pandemic. To quote Alexander Hamilton, “No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.”

JEFF O’BRIEN

Petaluma

The city’s mission

EDITOR: The article about what to do with Bennett Valley Golf Course is timely (“Pressure over property,” Feb. 3). It raises several issues, but paramount to me is the purpose of any municipal recreational facility: to provide all people affordable access to recreational activities. This is true for a host of opportunities in our area, from parks to community centers. It doesn’t mean that everyone will or wants to take advantage of all of those options; what is crucial is that they are affordably available to all.

Thus, I read with alarm comments about the course becoming economically self-sufficient, as though that’s an expected goal of any municipal facility. It is not. The cost of these facilities ought to be defrayed by our government.

Even if you don’t play after-work soccer at one of our public fields, even if you don’t ride or walk on one of the paths winding along our creeks, even if you don’t mountain bike in one of our beautiful parks, these places need to be kept affordably accessible for all.

I hope that the City Council will see the continued support of Bennett Valley Golf Course as part of its sacred mission.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Read the fine print

EDITOR: The California initiative process is seriously flawed. I have long compared it to performing surgery with a hatchet. In both cases, you had better have a darn good reason for it.

Those behind any given proposition might not have the purest motives. They might not be forthcoming about all of the consequences of an initiative. Which is why every voter must do their part in the election process.

Read the proposition. We cannot accept what someone else tells us about a proposition, then set out to obtain petitions, get signatures and mail the petitions to Sacramento, all without ever reading the proposition. Democracy requires active, thoughtful participation.

This is not just a proposition problem. There is a great deal of misinformation in this information age. Each of us has a duty to protect our friends, family and colleagues from the spread of false information in elections and elsewhere.

I urge your readers to resist the urge to pass information along without independently evaluating the truthfulness and accuracy of the information.

JOHN F. FRIEDEMANN

Healsdsburg

Combine efforts

EDITOR: I wholeheartedly agree with the proposal by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine should be centrally controlled (“Push to centralize vaccine effort,” Feb. 3). And I know it isn’t productive to say so now, but why didn’t this come up three months ago?

It was no surprise when a vaccine was approved for use, nor was it unexpected that the need would be so great to get people protected. Even now it appears that the major health providers in Sonoma County aren’t sure what each is doing. A representative from each needs to sit down in a meeting and hammer out the details of how to centralize the distribution, arrange for administration and figure out the reimbursement to each provider, and not go home until there is an agreement.

Now isn’t the time to be marking territory or quibbling about how they are going to be paid. After all, it is in the providers’ interest to provide immunizations rather than pay for providing acute care. All of them should be cognizant of how the countywide system is being managed and be providing for the common good in this time of emergency.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol