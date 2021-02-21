Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Helping the homeless

EDITOR: Terry Rowan wrote that “the collective silence of business and homeowners speaks volumes about our indifference toward” the suffering of the homeless (“End forced removals,” Letters, Feb. 10). Now, wait a minute.

The city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County budget tens of millions of dollars each year toward the homeless issue. A large portion of this money comes from taxes paid by businesses and homeowners. All of this money to serve about 3,000 people.

How many of that population take advantage of the services offered? Less than 50% is my guess. Some just don’t want to go “inside” where they have to follow the rules.

The city and county provide safe areas for the homeless to reside, food, toilets, showers, medical help and psychological help as well as cleaning up the tons of trash left over from encampments. There are programs offered for drug and alcohol rehab as well as job training, housing placement and reentry programs.

There is no “collective silence.” Rather, I see a community bending over backward to help remedy the issue.

R. MICHAEL ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

Texas needs help

EDITOR: I was raised and live in California. That said I have a strong connection to Texas. My dad was one of 12 kids born in Luling, Texas. I graduated high school in San Antonio, and my son was born in Houston.

Like America‘s “great experiment,” Texas is an experiment in unregulated development. It’s a boon for developers and politicians but rife with unintended consequences.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott have claimed that California’s energy problems are due to our preference for renewable energy. Texas is America’s leading producer of oil and gas. Both men have an understandable bias in keeping the oil flowing. Hearing them opine that their current problems are due to renewable energy rather than bad policy is reminiscent of the five talking heads of the tobacco industry testifying before Congress that cigarettes don’t cause cancer.

Think twice before moving to Austin. During the summer, Texas has the weather of Calcutta, and now it has the winters of Siberia.

Texas needs our help; they are good people.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: What happened to the priority process in vaccinating our communities? Essential front-line workers, teachers etc., were assigned as Tier 1b. It seems Tier 1a continues to expand to include veterinarians, winemakers and cannabis dispensary workers. These people play a limited role in our community, but getting groceries and returning our children to school is a vital function and needs to be prioritized. These people are the cornerstone of our society and need to be treated as such. Stop pushing them further back. Let’s get them protected.

TOM McKAY

Healdsburg

Unfair rental rules

EDITOR: My ongoing working career has spanned 40 years with four companies. While they have been great employers, not one of them provided a retirement or pension plan. Seeking some security in retirement, I chose to invest my income and sweat equity in a couple of rental units. This was to be my pension.

I’m pleased to say in 36 years of managing my two units, I haven’t once raised the rent of a tenant. Many of my tenants were able to save and eventually purchase their own homes. When a tenant moved, I was able to bring the unit back up to the market rate.

By implementing rental rules beyond the state’s already restrictive rules, the supervisors have diminished the equity and potentially eliminated the income I have worked so hard for and had planned for my retirement (“Board extends limits on evictions,” Feb. 10).

To quote Supervisors Lynda Hopkins, “We are all in this together.” Supervisor Chris Coursey said: “It’s going to take all of us.” Based on these sentiments, I ask the supervisors, will you be taking similar confiscatory and consequential actions to the generous pensions of county employees to help keep renters in their homes?

ROBERT BOYD

Windsor

Reopen schools now

EDITOR: I am concerned about the slow reopening of public schools in Sonoma County. Last March, it made sense to resort to distance-learning only, but more is now known about the spread and prevention of COVID-19 infections. We also know now that disadvantaged students and those with disabilities are losing the most from this modified teaching method.

School districts and teachers should be looking at the evidence regarding the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Schools in neighboring counties and some private schools within the county have been open, some since September, without COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state Department of Public Health released guidelines for opening classes for small cohorts in September, and Sonoma County now has a seven-day case rate below 25.

If districts say that they need time to develop safety plans, I would like to know what they have been doing in the past 11 months. I understand that the challenges of implementing distance learning have been huge, but has no attention been paid to plans for reopening?

It is time for schools to reopen in-person instruction for the youngest and the neediest students. Small cohorts of special education students must be allowed to return to the classroom.

PATTY LEVENBERG

Sebastopol

