Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Windsor needs dog park

EDITOR: Windsor abruptly tabled all future dog park proposals after Zoom issues during a hearing on Feb. 10. Dog park supporters said they were unable to access the meeting while detractors successfully lobbied the issue after four years of studies and proposals. Detractors successfully filibustered the committees researching two newly proposed locations in grassy unused meadows: Lakewood Park and Starr Creek Park.

These two irrigated and grassy parks were proposed after four years of petitions and letter writing campaigns by many of the 3,100 dog owners here who complained about the existing “park:” hard-packed adobe, dusty in summer, muddy in winter and out of the way.

Dog owners wishing to throw a ball or Frisbee for their mutts to chase and roll in grass will have to continue driving to Villa Park and Badger Park in Healdsburg; the Russian River access road in Healdsburg; Petaluma’s dog parks; Rohnert Park’s three dog parks and Marin County’s parks and beaches for off-leash recreation.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

One-sided winery rules

EDITOR: Your article about event permit rules for wineries failed to expose the redundant, chaotic, mind-boggling process the county has burdened the community with for the past several years (“Clashes over winery event permit rules,” Feb. 20).

The county has repeatedly asked for feedback, from numerous workshops to the winery working group that met monthly in 2015, to county-sponsored community advisory councils primarily made up of wine industry reps with self-interest as their key agenda.

Community groups have worked constructively with the county for seven years, coming up with a balanced set of guidelines. It’s time to cut bait and create an ordinance that protects public safety and quality of life for residents living in neighborhoods with event centers. The wine industry naturally wants fewer regulations and more entitlements, while the residents want peace of mind, less traffic, less noise and fewer drunken drivers.

Surprisingly, at the workshop, Permit Sonoma staff said the policies would apply to new tasting rooms only. The county is responsible to the entire community when it comes to safety, environmental and quality of life concerns. Turning this process over to industry-dominated committees and lobbyists to promulgate lax regulations is a dereliction of responsibility.

Enough is enough.

PADI SELWYN

Co-chair, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Nothing inevitable

EDITOR: I believe Pamela Tennant has put her cart before her horse (“A west county school plan,” Letters, Friday). There is just as likely an “apparent inevitability of closing” Analy High School in Sebastopol. El Molino High in Forestville is a newer school with abundant parking and is more accessible to the geographically spread out west county students who already must start their day so early. There is still much to hash out, including possibly keeping all three high schools open, so nothing about this is inevitable. It will be heartbreaking for families whichever way it is resolved.

LAURA MILLS

Guerneville

Reopen schools

EDITOR: Why haven’t our schools opened? Petaluma still has no safety plan under review by the county health department, but 27 other schools have one. The district has had months to plan. Perhaps school boards and county administrators should look for help to places where schools are open: Texas, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, even France, Spain and Sweden. We are so behind other states and countries in the education of our children.

Education should be the top priority for our children and our nation. A recent editorial cartoon showed a bus full of children stopped in the middle of the road by a teachers union member holding a stop sign. This tells all. Shame on them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,000 children from the ages of 5-14 died from non-coronavirus causes, while only 51 died from the coronavirus. Over 520 committed suicide.

Just vaccinate all the teachers and school workers, district by district, and open April 1. Bring in the children with or without masks and teach them face to face — not online. Section off gyms, auditoriums or lunch rooms if necessary to separate children.

Parents should inundate school boards, supervisors, administrators and unions with letters saying open our schools.

MARGARET KULLBERG

Petaluma

Sonoma’s hedges

EDITOR: Some 20 Sonoma homeowners may soon be forced to cut back their elegant and mature front yard plantings — at significant cost to themselves and to the charm of our eastside neighborhood (“Code complaints leave gardeners feeling clipped,” Feb. 16). One — and only one — complaint has caused the city of Sonoma to enforce a rarely enforced regulation dealing with the height and set back of certain plantings.

As a newcomer, I enjoy Sonoma’s warmth and neighborliness. I also enjoy meandering the neighborhood with its mature trees, flowers and creative landscaping. I am not alone. This neighborhood attracts tourists who walk, rent bicycles, book hotels, dine, taste wine and shop.

And with a nod to its special charm, eastside neighborhood taxes are among the highest in the county, due in no small part to mature and well-kept landscaping.

For the city to have to censor mature, well-cared-for landscaping — due to a single complaint — is unfair and unwise. Let’s change the regulation and spare and grandfather in older plantings for the benefit of all.

DAN SOLOMON

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.