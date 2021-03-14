Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

McConnell’s hypocrisy

EDITOR: Sen. Mitch McConnell wouldn’t hold a hearing for Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. The reason: With almost a year left in Obama’s term, nominees for the Supreme Court should not be considered in an election year.

Fast forward. He used the Republican Senate majority to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 6, 2020, less than a month before the election. He more or less said we have the power and we’re going to use it.

On March 6, McConnell whined and sniveled before the Democrats passed the coronavirus relief bill, claiming that the Democrats needed to respect the minority party’s concerns. The Republican folks in Kentucky should send their checks back to Uncle Sam. Stand up for the great Mitch McConnell. Stand up for real down-to-earth hypocrisy.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

A chance for peace

EDITOR: Pope Francis traveled to Iraq, in peace, to meet with the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in his home (“Pope, cleric call for peace,” March 7). The pope risked his life traveling to a war-torn country that has murdered and persecuted Christians for many years. After their almost hourlong meeting, the pope and the ayatollah jointly issued a powerful message of peaceful coexistence for Muslims and Christians to live as brothers, in peace, with all Iraqis and people of all faiths and traditions,

A similar journey was made in the year 1219 by a prominent Christian, Francis of Assisi, to meet with the sultan of Egypt, al-Malik al-Kamil. Francis was praying for a peace offering with the crusaders. Francis told the sultan he was sent by God, by greeting the sultan: “May the Lord give you peace.” Both men spoke of their spiritual life and each other’s traditions in a spirit of dialogue for people of all faiths who seek to end war and conflicts.

Both Pope Francis and St. Francis were pilgrims asking for peace. May this profound expression of God’s love and the power of true brotherhood continue to flow throughout the whole world.

DIANE TOMCZAK

Windsor

Voting for sheriff

EDITOR: Should county sheriffs be appointed by county officials instead of the voters? That is what we don’t need (“Should sheriffs be elected, not appointed?” Editorial, March 7).

There are beliefs that elected sheriffs are not under the control of county administrators and they do what they want to do, ignoring civilian oversight. That is false. There is civilian oversight. County grand juries can investigate malfeasance and misfeasance. The voters can choose not to elect the individual or start a recall (as is occurring with our district attorney). The question of vetting the sheriff begs to ask if we would vet our politicians in the same manner.

Sheriffs are the front line of protecting our constitutional rights against intrusion by foreign and domestic entities. Yes, they wield the power to say no to certain demands of certain boards and commissions. Being chosen by a political board puts them under the whim and the thumb of politicians, who could oust them if they don’t toe the line.

Don’t take the right of voting for the sheriffs out of our hands.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Setting an example

EDITOR: I was happy to see the article about teenage boys trick-riding bicycles down Mendocino Avenue (“Tricks, fun on wheels,” March 7). It is great to get fresh air and such. Masks notwithstanding, these kids are just that kids — and the law is they need to be wearing helmets. I was unlucky enough to be hit by a car before helmets were readily available and sustained a traumatic brain injury. I’d like the police, if not others, to enforce this rule of helmet use. It will ensure their safety and show others how cool helmet use can be and that entertainers, as it were, will show they stand for safety as well as entertaining.

LEE SPITZER

Santa Rosa

Threat to the river

EDITOR: The March 2 article about proposed logging in Guerneville didn’t address the problem of landslides along Neeley Road next to the area to be logged (“Logging plan likely to pass”). The 1.5-mile stretch of road from the Guerneville bridge to the Orchard Avenue intersection has tall cliffs on one side and the Russian River on the other. These cliffs become filled with waterfalls that come down off the hills during the rainy season. The runoff travels across or under the road and down to the river. Multiple landslides add sediment to the already polluted river below.

Logging along Neeley, even if it is done above the cliffs, will mean fewer tree roots to absorb water and hold the soil. It will increase runoff, soil erosion and landslides. The mud and debris will flow into the Russian River, already at peak pollution levels.

The added nutrients stimulate the growth of invasive plant species like ludwigia that choke out native plants, damaging fish and wildlife habitats. One species, blue-green algae, is toxic to pets that swim in the river and can endanger children as well.

None of this will be good for Guerneville, a town that relies on nature, water sports and tourism for its very existence.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

A Texas variant?

EDITOR: With more than 2 million cases of COVID-19, Texas should be getting its own variant soon. I suggest we name it after Gov. Greg Abbott.

PEGGY CALKINS

Sebastopol

