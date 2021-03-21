Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Punishing landlords

EDITOR: Imagine you went into the doughnut business and sometime later the state came along and told you how much you could charge for your doughnuts. In addition to putting limits on how much you could charge, it told you the times when you had to give away your doughnuts. Now, the state tells you that if anyone comes into your store and says they are having a coronavirus-related hardship you must give them free doughnuts. Would you want to stay in the doughnut business?

Isn’t the above analogous to what the state is telling landlords about what they can and cannot do with their businesses?

Landlords did not cause COVID-19, why should we be made to pay for it like this? Really, this is nothing less than a dangerous and all-out attack on the American economic system of free enterprise, not to mention the personal costs involved.

This is wrong and poorly thought out. And this strategy will have unintended and far-reaching consequences, mark my words.

D.A. POOL

Santa Rosa

Redefining ‘buy local’

EDITOR: Reading about a winery buyout fund with plans of a public offering to investors made me sad (“Building a solid platform,” March 7). This new fund and other local wealthy individuals are pursuing acquisitions of smaller Sonoma County wineries. We’ve seen this trend for many years, but it seems to be more aggressive of late and has become a business model.

I guess this is capitalism at its finest — scaling up, leveraging investments, competing against distribution and retailer consolidations or, as some would say, “progress.”

One of these buyers is focused on finding small wineries that become cash-strapped; some no doubt due to fire, smoke damage, floods, drought and the COVID-19 shutdowns. The story was a reminder that to big business, challenging times present buying opportunities.

Is it “buy local” when large corporations make the profits from a Sonoma County winery? How many more winery workers will be laid off as part of the merging of operations?

I’m going to miss being able to talk to family farmers/

vintners in their own tasting rooms and hearing their stories. Maybe naively, I wish Wine Country would/could hold onto its roots and not sell out.

LINDA KETTLER

Santa Rosa

Split fire, forestry

EDITOR: John Dunlap was right on the mark (“A public process that excludes the public,” Close to Home, March 7). As someone who has been following Cal Fire’s logging review process for over 25 years, I can state categorically that it is a sham. The public ends up doing Cal Fire’s job.

Cal Fire spends most of its effort trying to force logging plans through in spite of public opinion, scientific fact and clear evidence of serious environmental damage. The Board of Forestry, which makes the logging rules, is similarly compromised by built-in conflicts of interest: three of the members must be from the timber industry. There is no required expertise in hydrology, geology, biology or even fire science for board nominees.

Yes, Cal Fire needs to be split into two agencies, one to fight fires and one to review logging plans. And the Board of Forestry needs major reform.

RICK COATES

Executive director, Forest Unlimited

History of the Padre Trail

EDITOR: I enjoyed reading and looking at the photos of the article about the Padre Trail in the March 14 paper (“Blazing a new trail”). However, the title is misleading and historically inaccurate. The implication is that Joseph Warren Revere “blazed” or created a “new” trail in 1846, yet the article itself says it had been used by Indigenous people for generations and by the Spanish and Mexicans since the 1820s.

Perhaps Revere’s was the first recorded account of traversing the trail, but that is a far cry from creating it; unless one chooses to ignore all the history preceding Revere’s ride. Indigenous people often used and further developed existing animal trails, so the credit for “blazing” it should rightly be shared by deer, bears and mountain lions with Indigenous people.

PAUL W. HARRIS

Santa Rosa

The bottom-line issue

EDITOR: Low-income housing, build more low-income housing — that’s all I seem to read about these days. Perhaps we should address the real problem, which is low incomes. We need to pay people an amount that keeps up with inflation.

DEBORAH COLYER

Santa Rosa

Voting in person

EDITOR: Election Day is a day. It isn’t election week or election month. There is a specified time for arguments to be made, cases to close, and then the vote is cast. Preempting this process with universal early mail voting hinders full voter assessment.

Government is run by those who show up. Let’s take an initiative to actively participate by going to the polls. We tend to make time for the things that are important to us. Voting at a precinct may be the most participation in civic duty that anyone ever undertakes.

We are lessening civic engagement when we mail unsolicited ballots to all registered voters. There is no voter initiative in requesting these ballots.

I believe it’s patriotic to vote in person. You are privileged to engage with your countrymen. I love the excitement of observing the democratic process, seeing fellow residents and listening to last-minute political debate and banter.

There is a place for requesting absentee ballots, but that should be the exception and not the rule. I fully intend to vote in person on any sales tax increase this November, and I hope to see you at the polls.

MATT McCARTHY

Santa Rosa

