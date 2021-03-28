Such a small sacrifice

EDITOR: I am thinking of having of having a T-shirt made that says, “I survived the 2020 pandemic. It was hard. I had to wear a mask.” I wonder if the irony would be lost on people.

Our president suggested that we think in terms of being at war with the virus. For example, we should say something like, “We must do all that’s necessary to defeat the enemy, no matter the cost, no matter the sacrifice.”

There was another war — World War II — when Americans on the home front were asked to sacrifice. People were asked to conserve fuel, oil, firewood, nylon, silk and shoes. To limit the consumption of household staples, ration stamps were used for coffee, shortening, butter, sugar and cigarettes. Parents had their children scour the neighborhoods collecting tin; mothers saved cooking lard in coffee cans (for bullets). People jumped at Franklin Roosevelt’s request to plant victory gardens.

The generation that sacrificed so much during World War II deserves our thanks. They responded to what their country asked of them. Today we are asked to wear a mask. It doesn’t seem like too much to ask — such a small inconvenience that can do so much to help us defeat another formidable foe.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Helping everyone vote

EDITOR: So, Matt McCarthy wants us all to vote in person (“Voting in person,” Letters, March 21). That was a lovely idea about 200 years ago when the country was a small emerging republic. However, much like the modern preference for planes, trains and automobiles to transport us rather than horses, a great deal has changed.

We are now a country of more than 325 million, and in order to preserve and protect our democracy, we must do everything we can to ensure that every adult has a chance to vote, not reduce and restrict the chances as many Republicans advocate.

Many countries have multiple days of voting and encourage mail-in ballots. We must expand, not contract, the opportunity to vote. This past general election proved how effective mail-in voting and expanded voting days can be. And it worked beautifully, no matter what the big liar and his minions say.

I resent McCarthy’s implication that only patriots vote in person and that we are lessening civic engagement with mail-in ballots. Rather, I think we are doing just the opposite and improving an archaic system. For a more articulate argument, McCarthy need look no further than the March 21 paper and read the excellent and eloquent column by Leonard Pitts, Jr. (“Some in GOP fear ballots more than bullets”).

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Bodega Bay fire services

EDITOR: Bodega Bay is a special place. It needs your help. Bodega Bay Fire Protection District is on the verge of failure.

Bodega Bay’s firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are the greatest, yet poorly paid and leaving. The department has lost two highly qualified paramedics in the last 30 days and will lose another, leaving nine. On-duty staffing will be three. Recruiting calls go unanswered, for job opportunities elsewhere have better benefits and job stability. This does not bode well for residents and visitors to the coast.

The board of directors declared a fiscal emergency and is studying staff and service area reductions. Astonishingly, 80% of emergency calls are for visitors. The nearest hospital is 35 minutes away, so qualified personnel are essential to keep the transport alive until arriving at the hospital. I fear the day crew and services are stretched so thin that people’s lives are impacted. It is not a matter of if.

I beseech the Board of Supervisors to move forward with consolidation with Sonoma County Fire. This will keep visitors and residents safe when that 911 call is made. Firefighters don’t work from home, never have, never will.

JOE CONWAY

Director, Bodega Bay Fire Protection District Board

More than commodity

EDITOR: I appreciate D.A. Pool bringing up the doughnut shop analogy in the discussion of affordable housing (“Punishing landlords,” Letters, March 21). The analogy clarifies why a purely economic view of housing is incomplete. Affordable housing is more than simply a commodity, like a delicious doughnut. Affordable housing is an important support for a family or an individual who is trying to maintain a job, maintain health, access health care, access school, access consistent food resources, maintain relationships within a community, and for the general well-being of a person. Unlike a delicious doughnut, which is not required for functional participation in society, affordable housing is essential for all but a few who are comfortable with a nomadic lifestyle.

In his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King planted the seeds for us to be able to ask ourselves not “If we create affordable housing, what will happen to our incomes?” but to ask, “If we do not create affordable housing, what will happen to our neighbors?”

I agree that the burden should not fall only on landlords. Dr. King stated so clearly: “We as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society.” We all need to think hard about our complicity in systems that value profits over people.

HONORA RUSSELL

Sebastopol

