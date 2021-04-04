Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Mass shootings

EDITOR: There have been more than 2,400 mass shootings in the U.S. since Sandy Hook. The shame of these shootings grows with every one that happens. According to Gallup, the percentage of Americans who want stricter gun control is 57%, as of Nov. 16, 2020. Let’s unite to pass an effective federal law with a funded buyback of all semi-automatic and automatic weapons now in circulation.

Boulder, Colorado Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, died in the grocery store shooting along with nine other innocent people. Less than one week before, eight other Americans, including six Asian Americans, died at three massage businesses near Atlanta. Four more died last week in Orange.

A great majority of these mass killings were perpetrated with semi-automatic combat-style guns. The national shame of this trail of bloodshed and death grows each day there is no comprehensive gun measure on the books. Let’s call it Officer Talley's Law. Email your senators, please.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Earth thirsts

EDITOR: Planet Earth is thirsty for compassion, tolerance, justice and care for our surroundings. We hear and read the bad news on neglect, killings, harassment because of skin color and, in our area, fear for more fires. Let’s do our part by caring about the well-being of our neighbors, respecting others’ cultures, accepting when we are wrong, planting a tree and doing things with amity. Easy? Not at all during these difficult times, but we can try making Mother Earth smile, at least within our neighborhoods.

YOLANDA VERA MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

A nation of immigrants

EDITOR: It was disturbing — to say the least — but important to read the March 28 Towns section’s “Look Back” piece on anti-Chinese racism in 19th-century Sonoma County and how the county’s white community eventually forced out the Chinese laborers who’d worked so hard on agriculture, wineries and vineyards, building railroads and other projects.

Especially in light of escalating anti-Asian attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical to shine a light on racism and how it rears its ugly head throughout history. Let’s not forget that, except for Indigenous Americans, so many of us or our ancestors (my mother was a Russian immigrant) came here from other places throughout the world.

As new waves of immigrants come into the United States, we must remember that we all have a right to be here, and we have to figure out not only how to coexist with one another, but how best to care for each other so all of us can thrive.

IRENE BARNARD

Santa Rosa

Shared responsibility

EDITOR: Anyone who supports the freedom to own a gun with few or no restrictions has some responsibility for the killings that have become a regular way of death in this country.

MOTTOS TORRES

Petaluma

Sane and humane

EDITOR: How about spectacular light shows showcasing local artists instead of toxic fireworks? Here in Sebastopol many folks look forward to gathering (when again we can) and celebrating Independence Day.

That’s great, and we can do it without indulging in the real dangers Tony Geraldi describes: fires, injuries, pollution of air, land and water, trauma for folks with post-traumatic stress disorder, respiratory problems and other health concerns for infants, innocent animals and anyone who doesn’t enjoy sudden explosive noise or flashing strobes in the sky (“Fireworks should be banned for safety,” Close to Home, March 28).

Geraldi even considers income replacement for organizations that profited from firework sales. Inexplicably, he omits the folks who actually make the products these groups sell. Why ignore recurring reports of forced labor, injury, illness and death of young children and others who manufacture what we glibly purchase every summer?

Let’s make now the time all our cities step up, grow up and move on to more sane and humane entertainment. Yes, please, on banning all sales and use of fireworks.

M.D. MILLS

Sebastopol

Cutting out neighbors

EDITOR: In their 2016 ordinance, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors promised that cannabis growing “would not be detrimental to health, safety, welfare or materially injurious to properties or improvements in the vicinity.” This is being sidelined in the new draft ordinance. Gone will be any ability for neighbors to have input.

The cannabis industry successfully lobbied for a much easier permitting process. In the draft ordinance, cannabis permitting will be directed by the ag commissioner instead of a more rigorous process with Permit Sonoma. Sixty-five thousand acres will be open to cannabis growing, eclipsing wine grapes at 60,000 acres.

Little is being done to check environmental impacts. Water usage, estimated to be at least seven times that of the wine industry, isn’t being addressed. Nothing is being done to ensure that smells caused by growing the plants will be monitored and mitigated. Grows are allowed a mere 300 feet from neighboring structures.

If this ordinance goes into effect in its current iteration, the rural character that we love in Sonoma County will vanish. Let the Board of Supervisors know that this is not the correct direction for Sonoma County.

CHRIS STOVER

Sebastopol

An allocation plan

EDITOR: Quit the Mickey Mouse allocations. How about providing COVID-19 vaccines to each county based on population and leaving it up to county health officers to allocate. The current system is another example of state officials screwing up what should be obvious to anyone who’s not an elected official.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

