Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

COVID and side effects

EDITOR: I’ve gone six months without being able to taste or smell anything. Thanks, COVID. I didn’t get to taste Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn’t enjoy the smell of my Christmas tree. I can’t appreciate Mom’s home-cooked meals. I’m a wine buyer who can no longer differentiate between wines. I can’t taste the food served at my own restaurant.

I didn’t know the field next to my house was on fire until firetrucks pulled up. I’m grateful we’re still wearing masks because I never know if I have bad breath. I throw out way too much food because I have to trust expiration dates. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars trying things that people have heard may help.

I’m not sharing all of this because I want sympathy. I’m sharing this because I know there are people out there not getting the vaccine because they’re afraid of the side effects. I want those people to understand that the side effects from getting the virus are worse. I wasn’t even a severe case. And I’ve been miserable for half a year.

My hope is that my experience helps convince at least one person that getting vaccinated isn’t that bad. Maybe I can help save one person from the hell I’ve been living for 180 days.

CAITLIN KURASEK

Santa Rosa

Tourism and water

EDITOR: Sonoma County residents have shown in the past that they can step up to the plate where water conservation is concerned, and we’ll do it again this year. Our lawns will die, our gardens will die, we’ll have buckets in our showers, we’ll request water at restaurants.

But what about the hotels and resorts in the area? They advertise large spa-style tubs in the rooms and showers with two or more showerheads. The people who are booking into those rooms aren’t invested in Sonoma County and our water problems.

What kind of restrictions and very necessary oversight will be placed on the extravagant waste of water by these establishments in the name of tourism? I know the tourism industry has suffered terribly during the COVID-19 crisis, but giving them free rein to use our limited water resources will ultimately not only kill the tourism industry but our agricultural industries as well.

Regulating the use of water by these establishments must be a part of any conservation plan.

MARISA MURPHY

Healdsburg

Culture change needed

EDITOR: Post-demonstration scrutiny of policing isn’t enough. As far as I’m concerned, Santa Rosa has not done anything to proactively demonstrate the fact that Black lives matter. That sentiment should be felt in the bones of all who live here, and our leaders should be doing much more to get us there.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Vaccination alternatives

EDITOR: Virtually every day news outlets report on vaccine hesitancy and resistance with a focus on their influence on public health. A few reports attempted to explain the anti-vaxers’ rationale but, with the possible exception of allergic reaction, failed to illuminate substantive justifications.

Yet some people hold that their rights transcend those of everyone else. A couple of years ago vaccination legislation hearings in the California Legislature generated heated protests.

Coincidently, I received a flu vaccine. In the midst of a vaccine-induced feverish and delirious nightmare, I dreamed of a reasonable alternative for people who choose not to vaccinate. They should be afforded a conditional waiver. Among the conditions, they should confirm they have financial resources and health insurance adequate for a bout with the disease; hold the public as represented through federal, state or local governments not liable for the consequences of their choice; and enroll in an exposure group designed to promote infection — followed by a period of self-isolation. After that, a positive antibody test would demonstrate vaccine equivalency. Absence of antibodies might reveal natural immunity.

Finally, for diseases that require periodic revaccination, non-vaxers may need to repeat the entire process.

BRAD VALENTINE

Santa Rosa

Wine, weed and water

EDITOR: I’m noticing a barrage of letters on the current changes to cannabis cultivation laws. I’m wondering, when we compare the amount of water used for wine grapes vs. cannabis, do we consider the amount of water used to convert the grapes into a bottle of wine? As we all know, grapes are only the beginning of a very water-intensive process of fermenting, bottling, cleaning equipment, etc. From my memories of cannabis production, there is little water involved in cleaning and drying the plants to be consumed. Let’s compare apples to apples: a fine bottle of wine to a beautiful resinous bud. How does the water use actually compare?

NINA CARSON

Sebastopol

‘Less is saner’

EDITOR: How wonderful to see a positive newspaper headline in the Wednesday’s edition: “US births drop for 6th year.” For those in the “less is saner” group, this good news means less demand on physical resources: water, forests, air, roadways, landfills, housing, classrooms. We see this as an opportunity to let planet Earth recover, while making living healthier for all her creatures.

For those in the “more is better” group — those who use natural resources for profit, demographers, politicians, religious organizations — this isn’t a welcome trend.

With the lower birth total we have a little more time to adjust to the demands on our planet while having a healthy and enjoyable life. It will take listening and compromise, but we owe it to future generations to seize the opportunity for change.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

