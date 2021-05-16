Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Facts and fraud

EDITOR: In a court of law, facts and evidence are required to prove one’s case. In the field of science, facts and evidence are required to make one’s claim. Yet today, giving no facts or evidence, the Republican Party is still at its highest level pushing the notion that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud. What a bunch of malarkey.

So I call on interested millionaires who agree. Put out a challenge with $10 million in prize money for anyone who can prove (yes, with facts and evidence) that there was significant fraud that swayed the election.

Pushing the GOP fraud case is bunkum. Worthless nonsense. Dare say we could even use a 15th century word for all of this: trumpery.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

California’s problems

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to send $600 checks as California has a $76 billion surplus. Instead of a gift to some, how about addressing the major problems affecting the state? We have the highest state income and sales taxes, the second-highest gasoline tax and housing prices, education ranked No. 29 (with teachers third in salaries), the largest homeless population, a drought and the middle-class leaving the state.

THOMAS E. BOYD

Petaluma

Vaccines pay off

EDITOR: I have some questions for those refusing COVID-19 vaccines. Have you ever known anyone with polio, tuberculosis, small pox, chickenpox or mumps? The answer is most likely no. Want to know why? Vaccines.

These diseases used to be relatively common. I’m a late boomer, and as kids we were all required to get vaccinated for these diseases, or no school. No one complained, as we had seen the tragic results of these diseases. No ridiculous lawsuits about infringement on personal space.

When I was 6, my best friend got polio. He disappeared for a couple of years and finally came back to school using braces because his legs were pretty much gone. I had some of these diseases myself when I was young.

We got vaccinated to protect ourselves and future generations. Most of these diseases have been virtually eradicated because of what we did to protect ourselves and you, and we’re all still here with no side effects. We did our part. Do yours.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

Save the supertanker

EDITOR: The state has a $76 billion surplus and the Boeing 747 fire-suppressing aircraft is grounded. The owners say it is basically a money problem; they need more to operate the aircraft profitably. I suggest our county supervisors and other elected officials urge the state to use some of the money to put this aircraft back in the air. We know the fires are coming.

DENNIS STEAD

Healdsburg

Straining resources

EDITOR: Sonoma County is pushing a new marijuana ordinance that would blanket our lands with unsightly hoop houses, strain our already depleted water resources and ignore environmental laws, all in a panic to pay for a bloated bureaucracy.

Most marijuana jobs are low skilled: trimming, sorting, hauling product and water. One of the many reasons Napa County has kept this new “industry” out is because the vineyards already had problems with labor and housing shortages.

In February 2020, unemployment was at 2.8% in Sonoma County; then the virus hit. We are on track to get back to full employment, so there’s no urgency for adding thousands of low-skilled jobs here during a housing crisis. Where will all this new labor live? Might this impact our homeless crisis? What about the impact on our water resources?

This ordinance does not promote smart nor sustainable economic development. Instead, why not partner with a leading scientific laboratory to create a THC and CBD research institute? Sonoma County could be a leader in establishing the scientifically proven benefits, or harms, of these new and unregulated drug products. These higher-skilled and better-paying jobs would also shed light on this murky industry. Follow the science.

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

A puzzling situation

EDITOR: How could an entire political franchise, which is supposedly too stupid to govern properly, be smart enough to pull off a fraudulent nationwide election? Especially after Donald Trump warned everyone, since 2016, that he could lose only if he were cheated? Thousands of county election officials were in on the scam, in cahoots with postal workers, judges and governors. Six months after the election, Trump still has proof, but the courts won’t buy it with a pretty pink ribbon.

What would you call armed protesters, who invaded state capitols because they didn’t like their governors, or who invaded our nation’s Capitol because they wanted to overturn our electoral process? Patriotic? Law abiding? Trump supporters? Should they be trusted with firearms?

Ironically, Republicans in the Senate and House, who’ve actually been elected by majority, are in fear of losing Trump’s base, although his base hasn’t provided a majority of voters in two out of two national elections.

I’m not sure why the GOP doesn’t dump Trump, a Republican in name only. Nobody trash-talks America like DJT. From our trade policies to our electoral process and his own political party, Trump sounds like he hates and distrusts the place this veteran calls home.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

