Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Risking catastrophe

EDITOR: Have Rohnert Park City Council members lost their minds (“Fireworks sales to go forward,” Wednesday)? We are at the start of a historic drought. Fires have ravaged Sonoma County, costing lives and causing unprecedented destruction. It will be impossible to know where fireworks purchased in Rohnert Park might be used. Lives are at stake. How can the council equate the potential destruction of another fire to the enjoyment of the residents of Rohnert Park? Would they enjoy another destructive fire as much?

CHARLES RAIT

Santa Rosa

Don’t victimize victims

EDITOR: I read with shock Lisa Lauren’s plea to “make Santa Rosa the most unwelcome place on Earth for them so we can save what we have left” (“Don’t welcome homeless,” Letters, Wednesday). I can appreciate her frustration with Sonoma County’s homeless population, but she sounds like a privileged white person talking about taking out the trash.

Few homeless people want to be without shelter. Many are homeless as the result of health and economic tragedies. If Lauren’s views were adopted by the county, she would likely be happy to have “our homeless” problem become another city or county’s challenge. Way to go. Don’t try to address the underlying causes of homelessness and try to solve them. Just dump our community responsibility on someone else.

Remember the saying “if you’re not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem”? You can’t have it both ways.

STAN GREEN

Sebastopol

A wise consolidation

EDITOR: We are writing to express our support for the consolidation of the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District with County Service Area 40, which includes Mill Creek Road and Fitch Mountain. We encourage James Gore, Lynda Hopkins and the rest of the Board of Supervisors to act quickly and approve this measure.

We believe the consolidation will improve fire services in the affected regions. It will localize decision-making so decisions related to fire safety will be made by officials with greater knowledge of the region. It will promote a greater emphasis on fire-prevention measures, based on conversations with Chief Marshall Turbeville and other members of the district. And it will compel county officials to retain tax dollars related to fire service in the region instead of directing them to other parts of the county, which is currently the case.

We know firsthand about the devastation caused by wildfires in Sonoma County, as do so many other families who have had their homes and property destroyed in recent years. It’s time to start thinking differently and creatively about fire service. The consolidation initiative is a very good next step.

MARK MENNE

and BETSY CONNOLLY

Healdsburg

Our doomed society

EDITOR: It is my opinion that offering incentives to be vaccinated is part of what’s wrong in our society. Since when has it become necessary to pay our citizens to do the right thing? We are doomed.

RETA KYLE

Cotati

Cryptocurrencies vs Earth

EDITOR: Paul Krugman explains the explosive growth over the past 10 years of dozens of new cryptocurrency companies led by bitcoin (“Technobabble, libertarian derp and bitcoin,” May 23). Most concerns about cryptocurrencies focus on their lack of government backing or regulation and on their extreme volatility as an investment asset.

We are now challenged by an accelerating climate crisis and a desperate race against destruction of the planet’s life support systems. It is critical, therefore, that the significant climate impacts of cryptocurrencies be addressed with regulations.

According to Bill Gates, bitcoin alone uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to humankind. Operating bitcoin with its huge blockchain computer networks consumes more electricity than is generated by all the world’s solar panels combined. It also is estimated that bitcoin produces as much carbon dioxide each year as a million trans-Atlantic flights.

That’s just for bitcoin. Imagine what the climate impacts are from the dozens of new cryptocurrency companies now eagerly competing with bitcoin. Naomi Klein’s book title, “This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate,” captures the challenge before us.

JOHN DONNELLY

Sonoma

Stop the sweeps

EDITOR: The Press Democrat has rightly supported safe parking sites currently under consideration for each City Council district in Santa Rosa (“Santa Rosa should test safe parking for homeless,” editorial, May 21). It’s a small but important step toward resolving our homeless crisis.

The county has some 3,000 unhoused people and 1,000 temporary shelter beds, leaving the remaining 2,000 with no option other than to sleep in public spaces. They are repeatedly rousted from their campsites and parking places and forced to move elsewhere until the next sweep uproots them again. These evictions are traumatizing to the evictees and an endless waste of taxpayer dollars.

There are better options, such as Sonoma County’s Los Guilicos Village comprising 60 small prefabricated units that accommodate up to 70 people. The tiny homes have beds, windows, shelves, doors that lock, heating and solar device chargers.

The dog-friendly village provides toilets, hot showers, meals and services. Residents are growing food in the flourishing community garden. All have been vaccinated. Of the current population of 58, 34 are active in substance recovery programs.

With no reported incidents, Los Guilicos has been declared a good neighbor by nearby Oakmont and St. Francis winery.

Transitional housing offers the pillars of stability, hygiene and essential services. Stop the sweeps; housing is a human right.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

