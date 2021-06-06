Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious behavior

EDITOR: Kudos to Bob Padecky for his Tuesday column about the obnoxious behavior of some Maria Carrillo High School parents at the baseball game with Petaluma High (“Parents, fans at baseball fracas poor role models”). We adults don’t always act as such and too often display behavior that is demeaning, cruel and ill informed — witness the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. It’s time for all of us to get a grip on our role as grown-up and law-abiding citizens.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Lives were saved

EDITOR: It appears we are into the long tail of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to acknowledge the work of our county health officers, the Board of Supervisors and government leadership at all levels. And we need to recognize those who followed the guidance.

Across the nation, 1 in 543 people has been reported dead from COVID-19. Here in Sonoma County, that number is 1 in 1,540 residents. Put another way, if Sonoma County had the U.S. average death rate, we would have had 895 deaths. Instead, we are reporting 315 deaths. That suggests 580 of us have been saved by our leadership and by our own actions. We have earned our celebrations, but we are still in the orange tier, so let’s go with cautious celebrations.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

A ‘20-legged monstrosity’

EDITOR: Oh, for a talented artist like the late Ruth Asawa. She could’ve saved the Petaluma Public Art Committee a great deal of time, money and ill will by observing “that things had gone very wrong, artistically speaking, on” their decision to force a frightening 20-legged monstrosity called “A Fine Balance” down the throats of Petalumans (“Asawa’s sculptures to return — in bronze,” May 30). Having discussed these ginormous creepy crawlies with approximately two dozen friends and neighbors, no one wants to see those things on Water Street. Several suggested Steamboat Landing as a better place, which seems like not a half-bad idea.

For us in P-Town, it’s like waiting for the imminent attack of Godzilla on Tokyo or, in this case, a bunch of “Star Wars” AT-ATs to intrude on charming Water Street. We want to scream, “Help us, Ruth Asawa, you’re our only hope!”

But alas, she can no longer hear us, and the public art committee refuses to hear us. If only so much time, attention and money were spent on the other Petaluma eyesore — the downtown trestle, which has been sadly deteriorating for the past 25 years when it could, and should, be rebuilt to increase tourism and business downtown.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Vaccine incentives

EDITOR: To get more people vaccinated, states are offering cash prizes on a lottery basis of up to $1 million (Ohio and Oregon); free hunting and fishing licenses (Maine); free state park passes (Minnesota); and lunch with Gov. Phil Murphy and the first lady (New Jersey), to name a few. What kind of world do we live in where poor countries are begging for vaccine, and in the U.S., where we now have plenty, the government has to offer incentives to get us all to sign up?

LARRY HENDEL

Bodega Bay

Skate park for Forestville

EDITOR: As noted, Monte Rio’s Creekside Park is a gem in the Russian River. Even a skatepark is included (“Skate park, café, garden and trail draw visitors to Creekside Park,” May 30). I bet Monte Rio was grateful for Creekside during shelter in place.

Skateparks are a beautiful thing. They provide needed physical activity, socialization and emotional support for a vulnerable age group. For those with an old-school idea of skateparks — go visit one. It’s wonderful to see a kid finally land that trick they’ve been working on for an hour. Pure dedication and joy! And now that skateboarding is in the Olympics, the desire for public skateparks will only increase.

Forestville needs a skatepark. Along with other youth, Forestville kids have experienced multiple years of trauma. And now their high school is being taken away. Perhaps the West Sonoma County Union High School District board will consider donating a part of El Molino for this very thing. In fact, how about the campus becoming the West County Community Center? It could include the performing arts center, tennis courts, Laguna High School, district offices and a skatepark serving skateboarders, scooters, BMX, inline skates and wheelchairs.

I think the school board owes it to the kids, don’t you?

JACQUE BRAZIEAL

Forestville

Elnoka revisited

EDITOR: It should not be a forgone conclusion that the Elnoka development will be approved as documented in the draft environmental impact report. A lot of stress has been placed on residents of Oakmont, Melita Road and surrounding areas.

In an emergency, this development would comprise egress from Oakmont. Increase in traffic on Melita also is a safety concern. Limits on through-traffic from Highway 12 and Elnoka should be considered. Melita could be used as an emergency route. Regular traffic should be routed to Highway 12.

The proposal is for 676 units and 975 residents at full buildout. A reduced density alternative would still have considerable impact on safe egress in emergencies. And, as the draft EIR notes, it also would harm local scenic vistas.

The project is significantly lacking in planning for the safety of residents of Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa and requires further study.

JOHN and JANIS MARTIN

Santa Rosa

