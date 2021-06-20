Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Preserve groundwater

EDITOR: Every day we hear reports of the seriousness of the drought afflicting California. While state and federal agencies are imposing mandatory restrictions, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, after ignoring the drought for the past year, is requesting a voluntary 20% reduction in water use.

Meanwhile, they are opening three wells in the Santa Rosa Plain to provide 500,000 gallons a day, or possibly 90 million gallons over six months, to aid dairies and cattle ranchers. This represents 276,000 acre-feet, enough to supply 138,000 households for a year.

Given that our last drought lasted five years and Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino are at almost record lows, when is the Board of Supervisors going to start taking the drought more seriously?

Will Santa Rosa Plain water reserves be drained to sustain lawns, dairies and cattle ranches if the drought persists? Our climate is becoming drier and droughts more severe. Sonoma County needs a strategic plan that protects limited groundwater resources for a drier future.

GREG GILMORE

Petaluma

Hidden consequences

EDITOR: Desalinization of our abundant seawater might seem to be an obvious resolution to our increasing freshwater demands, but only when considered superficially, since it has hidden consequences that invalidate its original intent. Its industrial processes, for example, consume an exorbitant amount of energy and result in a saline byproduct that cannot be disposed of without yet another degradation to Earth’s fragile ecosystems.

Deeper, even less visible, while more significant, this newly abundant supply will certainly lull us back into our historically naive and reckless addiction to our illusion of perpetual growth, which is, ironically, the root of our ever-worsening global crisis.

Currently, our global population is far in excess of reasonable sustainability. We urgently need to better understand this crisis before us and to immediately adopt bold and meaningful strategies toward that objective. Otherwise, and soon, it will be too late, with any strategies that remain very possibly being insufficient to our survival as a species.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Wrong place to build

EDITOR: First, it was getting even, when Bill Gallaher started a recall against our district attorney. Now Gallaher wants to defy what should be smart growth and new urbanism, which promote growth within the urban center to limit traffic congestion and pollution as well as making services convenient (“Disputed housing project revived,” June 6). Sonoma Highway traffic has increased exponentially. I live at Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. We need affordable housing, close to services, and to stop building for wealthy seniors in areas outside the city just for the taxes and developer profit.

LYNN McGARVEY

Santa Rosa

A false solution

EDITOR: Readers should know why the Russian River doesn’t dry up in the summer, like it did before 1908. In 1908, Eel River water was diverted into the Russian to generate power. In dry years, power was not generated, so Scott Dam was built on the Eel in 1920, forming Lake Pillsbury. This reservoir supplies water year-round for the Eel and Russian rivers.

There is a movement to take down Scott Dam and empty the lake to enhance fish populations on the Eel. The problem is not the dam; what is killing the young salmon and steelhead are illegal water diversions from the tributaries by cannabis growers and increasing populations of predatory pike fish.

The proposal is to let water travel into the tunnel in wet years, but not in dry years like the past two. Without Lake Pillsbury’s storage feeding the Russian, Lake Mendocino would be dry, and so would the farms and towns from Ukiah to Healdsburg. Russian River water comingles with Lake Sonoma, which supplies water from Windsor to Marin Country.

Saving fish is an excuse for environmentalists to remove dams, but this plan will not solve the fish or water supply problems.

DAVID FANUCCHI

Geyserville

Making history inclusive

EDITOR: I’m replying to a June 8 letter bemoaning that the state Board of Education adopted ethnic studies guidelines (“Sociological ‘claptrap’ ”).

First, the model curriculum is optional. It offers districts a coherent framework for teaching students about the contributions and struggles of underrepresented groups. It frames the teaching of American history as inclusive, rather than narrowly focused on one group. It aims to expand students’ knowledge of and sensitivity to the world.

As a sociology professor who taught race and ethnic relations for many years at Santa Rosa Junior College, I know that students grow enormously through learning a more inclusive history. They are grateful and eager to know more. They become more engaged in their studies, life pursuits and civic interests.

Ethnic studies doesn’t encourage students to “judge each other by skin color.” Just the reverse. It enables them to put themselves in the shoes of others.

The anti-ethnic studies movement would turn back time in a misguided and dangerous backlash. But students, including white students, are smart and compassionate enough to see through that agenda. It isn’t “claptrap” to have students face American history full on, with all we’ve learned and all we can, as citizens, grasp of each other and ourselves.

JOYCE JOHNSON

Sebastopol

