Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Add water storage

EDITOR: Storing more water during rainy years could greatly reduce the need for rationing. Raising Coyote Dam by 36 feet would add 77,000 acre-feet of storage to Lake Mendocino. Strengthening the Warm Springs Dam flood pool to safely store water long-term could add up to an additional 136,000 acre-feet to Lake Sonoma. Together, they represent up to two years of water in reserve.

Raising Coyote Dam was contemplated by the Army Core of Engineers over 50 years ago and again in 2014. It is currently under review.

Warm Springs Dam flood control guidelines were set with 1970s weather forecasting in mind. You may remember that 12-hour forecasts were the norm. Today one-week weather forecasts are routine, and with impressive accuracy. Much of the flood pool could be safely used for water storage without compromising flood control.

Remember the winter rains in 2016-17? These rains would have filled both proposed additions. In fact, Warm Springs and Coyote dams filled into their flood pools in five of the past 11 years. In each case, the water was quickly released.

Email our supervisors. They can initiate detailed plans, cost benefit analyses and bond issues.

JOHN DUNNING

Sonoma

Ending the risk

EDITOR: Andrea Greene wrote, “If the masks and vaccines work the way we’re told that they do, then they’re all protected, right?” (“Free choices,” Letters, June 17). To a point, yes. But herd immunity does not guarantee personal immunity.

With the country opening up, you are more likely to come across someone who is unknowingly a virus spreader. New, more contagious variants are emerging and spreading. If you are not already a survivor or have not received the vaccine, you could get ill, you could asymptomatically make others ill, or you could be the next creator of a deadly variant.

The safest thing is for everyone to get antibody testing to confirm immunity or to get vaccinated. Then we will all be “free.”

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Ravitch’s failure

EDITOR: I didn’t know that the effort to recall the district attorney was funded principally by an angry developer. That said, it doesn’t mean the recall doesn’t have merit. Please remember how the district attorney dealt with the death of Andy Lopez. Jill Ravitch caved to the will of the sheriff’s deputies union and slow-walked the investigation into the child’s death for five months to assure that the coast was clear and law enforcement would not be held accountable.

I believe an honest investigation should have at least resulted in suspension of the deputy for gross negligence and loss of his license to carry a firearm. Instead the shooter was promoted to sergeant with enhanced retirement benefits.

This is not how to restore public trust in our police. The district attorney is the county’s top law enforcement official, and Ravitch abdicated her responsibility to influence and oversee the police on our behalf.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

A justified protest

EDITOR: This is in response to Susan Pareto’s letter about Rep. Jared Huffman’s town hall meeting (“ ‘Stunt’ at town hall,” June 18). Contrary to popular opinion, our form of government is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. In this constitutional republic, U.S. representatives must swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution. That includes the First Amendment, which protects the “right of the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

As a congressman, by requiring proof of COVID vaccination to attend his town hall meeting, Huffman brazenly violated his oath and the constitutional rights of all his unvaccinated constituents. It is that violation alone which resulted in the protest. Also, the fact that he allowed unvaccinated protesters into the meeting for political purposes reveals the hypocrisy behind his supposed concern about coronavirus transmission.

The “truth behind the story” is that it was not a “manipulative stunt … pulled to try to destabilize democracy.” It was a justified protest against federal vaccine requirements and unequal representation under the law.

PAT WHITTEMORE

Santa Rosa

Value of right-wing voices

EDITOR: Letters like Brian Geagan’s further illustrate the importance of right-wing voices being heard (“GOP’s cancel culture,” June 17). As a member of my high school and college debate teams, I don’t see an actual argument being made. There were many letters to the editor in the past month with Republican or dissenting viewpoints to the status quo, but he fails to specify what exactly he’s mad about. We can only assume he’s mad at us for simply existing and speaking our minds about issues facing our community.

We do not “rage against historical accuracy,” we stand against non-history that teaches Black children to hate their white neighbors and white children to hate themselves. We do not “conjure the timeworn boogeyman of Karl Marx,” we correctly call the Democratic Party out on its quickly radicalizing agenda among organizing officials. We believe vaccination should be a choice and that institutions should respect people’s agency over their own bodies (funny how that used to be a left-wing position).

But, of course, people blame Donald Trump for all these problems, even though we’ve been living in Joe Biden’s America for nearly half a year. How’s $5-a-gallon gas working out for you?

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

