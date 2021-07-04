Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Failure to prepare

EDITOR: In the news, an expert points out that droughts were worse in 1920 and 1930 than now (“Experts shed light on state’s drought,” June 27). A hundred years ago — before global warming. It’s good for us to remember that not all weather catastrophes can be blamed on global warming.

The expert, however, added that drought is worse now because it is 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter. No, drought is worse now because of 35 million more people in California. In 1920, California had 3.5 million people. Eleven times more people and all the grapes in the world make today’s drought worse.

We have known about this type of drought for 100 years and have increased the demand for water by more than 11 times, while doing nothing to plan for a recurrence of the cyclic droughts we have always had. Did we plan for 35 million people and Wine Country? Did we start up desalinization? No, we just blather on about global warming and how helpless we are.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Crime and guns

EDITOR: Cities large and small are reporting increases in crime and gun violence. There is growing concern among businesses and residents leading to increased firearms purchases to protect themselves.

Why is this happening, you might ask? Well, when elected officials vote to defund their police departments; when the national media highlights every mistake a police officer makes; when social justice organizations vilify the entire law enforcement profession for the mistakes of a few; when police departments struggle to recruit or retain competent personnel; when progressive district attorneys fail to charge violent criminals who use firearms or are gang members with legislatively approved prison enhancements; when thefts of under $950 are minor crimes not worthy of prosecution; when previously sentenced violent criminals are released prematurely to reduce the prison population; and when states adopt a no-bail system regardless of the number of arrests that occur following release, then the end result should be no surprise.

Crime, major and minor, will plague residents in these communities, and they will arm themselves when they believe the principal duty of their government — to keep them safe — has failed them.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Pay for risk

EDITOR: I am tired of hearing from the ignorant folks who refuse to be vaccinated. OK, do not get vaccinated. But don’t expect the rest of us to pay for your mistake. If you refuse to take simple public health steps, then you bear all the costs. No insurance, no Medicare, no Medicaid. It’s on you.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Language matters

EDITOR: Language is fluid. The left wishes to change our language to suit politically correct notions. Is Mother’s Day now Birthing Person’s Day? May we not announce “it’s a boy” or “it’s a girl?” Must we say, “it’s a “they?” When do we tell the little person that “they” are biologically she or he? We will show them.

Where do we shop for gender-

appropriate clothing or toys for the new little “they?” Boy toys and clothes must now be co-mingled with former girls’ things.

Father’s Day? Is it now Sperm Person’s Day? Sperm Donor’s Day? Oh, that’s different. Brothers and sisters are now only siblings. Are grandpa and grandma now grandtheys?

The left’s assault on our language is absurd. No manhole cover, woman, freshman or sophomore? Human? Manifestation? Romantic? Maneuver? Ombudsman? Gerrymander? Master bedroom?

I believe that revising language is the Democrats’ plan to remove identity and belonging, to destroy the nuclear family and to eliminate familial connections and the familiar. Then one’s allegiance is instead to the state. It’s Orwellian.

We all must object. Language, family and freedom matter. As Martin Luther King is often credited with saying, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

LINDA DAVIS

Kenwood

Illegal dumping

EDITOR: On one recent drive from Calistoga to Santa Rosa I came across three new sites where people had dumped sofas, chairs, large appliances, etc. on the side of the road. This is inexcusable. If a piece of furniture could find a new life, donate it to a charitable organization. Depending on the jurisdiction, many Recology customers can schedule a free curbside bulky item pick-up. If you are paying someone to dispose of your large items, demand the landfill receipt before paying them. Let’s keep Sonoma County beautiful.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Rising temperatures

EDITOR: In late 2014, I wrote a letter to the editor pointing out that climate scientists were tracking more and more high temperature events that were causing increasing deaths. Those scientists said these events would become pervasive during the 2030s. Oil company propaganda and payments to politicians have silenced this message. But we’re ahead of schedule for what the scientists predicted. Failure to act now to end the use of fossil fuels, to electrify everything with renewable energy and find ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide will ensure that the growing heat domes over the Northern Hemisphere only grow much larger and stronger in the near future.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

