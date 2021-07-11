Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

It’s about the students

EDITOR: In reference to Jon Yatabe’s letter regarding the cost of name changes, the name change for Analy High School is necessary and appropriate because it has everything to do with welcoming a combined student body (“Changing a name,” Monday). Had the board given a year of transition to the difficult undertaking of combining schools (rivals), they would not be facing such resistance, division and community rancor.

While I understand the loyalty Analy graduates have to their school, this is not about the past, but rather about the future and inclusivity of students who will be required to leave their home school and combine with Analy students in a new school. Analy’s name, colors and mascot must be changed to provide that “new” school and a greater chance for a coming together of the students and staff.

Ask yourself this: Would the Analy parents and community have been against changing El Molino’s name if Analy students were required to attend there? Let’s all work together to make this coming school year a positive experience for all students enrolled in the new school and, remember, it should always be about the students.

SUSAN PANAS

Sebastopol

Revenge recall

EDITOR: I’ve grown weary of receiving glossy mailers telling me how horrible our district attorney is, so horrible that she should be recalled from the office that voters elected her to three times.

I happen to have firsthand knowledge of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch through my volunteer work with the Family Justice Center and the Elder Protection Work Group, among others. And I’m here to tell you that those glossy mailers aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on. She is a dedicated public servant who works hard every day to ensure justice for all victims in our community. She deserves to serve out the rest of her term and leave the job with honor.

Reject revenge. Reject lies. Please join me in voting no on this revenge recall.

MARGEE BROWNFIELD

Windsor

A divisive notion

EDITOR: This is in response to the recent letter about “the left’s assault on our language” (“Language matters,” July 4). It is extremely disheartening to see the damning comment as well as the horribly divisive notion that “it’s the Democrats’ plan to remove identity and to destroy the nuclear family.” What? That comment is absurd and ridiculous to any of us who prefer sensitivity in our language and to use caring comments when speaking with others.

I’m a Democrat, and I don’t use “N” word, nor call people demeaning names.

So please try to be less divisive, for our country’s sake. We should agree with President Joe Biden: “We’re all Americans.” Let’s try to work hard, be less divisive and not see people who think differently from us as “the others.”

When reading about Abraham Lincoln and John Adams, I found that one of the remarkable traits they learned and used to get results was to compromise. Try it sometime. For our country’s sake.

MARY R. WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Buy a gun

EDITOR: June was gun violence awareness month which means that Rep. Mike Thompson wants you to surrender your rights for a false sense of security (“Past time for action,” Letters, June 23). It is better to find the root cause of the violence itself and not blame an inanimate object. The gun cannot persuade you to harm others.

Thompson talks about his bill, H.R. 8, which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment. The government has no right to know what we buy. His bill further restricts our right, mainly of privacy, by forcing everyone to sell or buy a firearm from a dealer and pay a registration fee. This action reduces our right to a privilege and then makes us pay to exercise it.

H.R. 8 makes it harder for citizens to purchase a firearm. Criminals will bypass this law and steal or buy on the black market. I recommend that everyone buys a gun and learns to use it. Learn the difference between a right versus a privilege.

Thompson is lying to all of us so that we surrender our rights. We need to stand up against this manipulation together and preserve our rights.

SCOTT GIBLIN

Santa Rosa

Working together

EDITOR: This is the problem: so many letters saying how bad the Republicans and Democrats are. What we need is a mediator in the middle. Climate change, yes. Unruly citizens that don’t obey our laws, yes. I do not believe in police brutality because if you are obeying the law you will not get hurt or jailed. Common sense? Yes.

America is great because we have laws to follow. Want to become a citizen? Then come to this country legally. There has to be a balance. This is the America I am proud to be a part of. But quit blaming Republicans because they are the law and order. Quit blaming Democrats because climate change is real.

When will we ever learn how to work together.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Finding a composting site

EDITOR: At least one of the hundreds of county-owned properties would make a good place for a compost facility. We now spend a fortune hauling our compost materials out of the county. At the same time farmers like myself are paying a premium to have compost hauled from nearby counties.

Obviously the old hospital property is too valuable for housing. The property on Rock Pile Road is way too far out on a narrow road. However, we should do a quick inventory of the hundreds of other county-owned properties.

RUTH WALTENSPIEL

Timber Crest Farms

