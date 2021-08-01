Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

COVID premiums

EDITOR: As I read about the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, it occurred to me that all of us will end up paying for their irresponsibility as their medical costs are passed along to us by insurance companies. Which led me to think of something that could be a powerful incentive for getting vaccinated: make the unvaccinated pay significantly higher health insurance premiums, just like smokers and others who choose to engage in unhealthy activities.

EDWARD THOMPSON, JR.

Sebastopol

Housing and wages

EDITOR: Keith Woods is within his rights to correct the record and affirm the business community’s concerns regarding the long-running housing crisis in Sonoma County (“Workforce housing shortage is already here,” Close to Home,” July 25). Unfortunately, all the activities he touts as evidence of private sector efforts to address the concern are devoted to construction.

Nowhere does he mention the most obvious and immediate solution to the problem, which is a Sonoma County appropriate living wage. Employers need to recognize that attracting and retaining qualified workers will require higher wages across the spectrum. If they aren’t willing or able to do that, then they need to leave and go to lower cost areas.

Looking to taxpayer funding for affordable housing is really just a way to ask for all of us to subsidize businesses that aren’t willing to pay their workers a reasonable salary.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

The seeds of distrust

EDITOR: The mask/no mask debates have highlighted a more critical issue: substantial numbers of Americans do not trust the elites leading our country. Consequently, they also distrust health cautions articulated by those they believe have failed them.

In his book “Evil Geniuses,” Kurt Andersen chronicles the 50-year failure of both parties to serve their constituencies by transferring their allegiance to Wall Street and financializaton. After 50 years of tax fiddles — decades of frozen wages, deregulated consumer interest rates, quadrupling home foreclosures, the short con of stock buybacks and leveraged buyouts — all legal, thanks to Republicans and Democrats and fealty to Wall Street.

The assault on the Capitol could be the first consequence of having abandoned blue-

collar, rural, poor and underserved folks. In the past 50 years, the majority of national wealth has disappeared into accounts of the 0.01%, engendering an indiscriminate distrust in the rest left behind.

Unless we rein in concentrated wealth and return to discussions of the common good, and limit money dedicated to elections and legislators, we are rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

Jan. 6 may be merely the first boil to burst on our toxified national body.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Why I wear a mask

EDITOR: With the suggestion to wear masks while indoors causing all sorts of debate, here’s why my husband and I continue to don our masks while in stores (“Concern, frustration over mask guidelines,” July 26). First, we’ve never been healthier, neither of us has had so much as a head cold in more than 18 months. I relate that fact to masks and sanitizers.

Second, I have friends who are immunocompromised for serious reasons. If I was unmasked, although fully vaccinated, and contracted the virus, chances are I wouldn’t even know because symptoms are minuscule or nonexistent. And if I were to be around my friends and family, I could unknowingly spread the virus. And they could spread it on, etc. Which appears to be the issue at hand with so many seriously ill and in the hospital with COVID-19.

The anti-maskers should just get inoculated, and then we’d all be able to get about our lives and business. Being selfish isn’t getting us anywhere.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Recall’s wastepaper

EDITOR: One must wonder if Bill Gallaher is invested in landfills, based on the mountain of wastepaper he’s dumping on Sonoma County voters. Gallaher’s revenge recall mission is weaving tall tales about District Attorney Jill Ravitch, a respected 35-year prosecutor who took on big money to hold him and his company accountable for abandoning seniors in the Tubbs fire. Gallaher and his garbage recall will continue to spin tiny little threads of half-truths into crazy yarns that don’t even closely represent what happened. Beware voters, and don’t be fooled by the false truth that money can buy.

CHRISTINE and JOHN MASON

Forestville

Moving county facilities

EDITOR: The Sonoma County supervisors decided to saddle an entire generation with debt for a new facility at a cost of “about” $55 million per year for 30 years over remodeling the existing facilities that the county already owns free and clear (“County to move its offices downtown,” July 28). The actual price is still unknown, but since a government contract rarely comes in on budget, the cost could escalate much higher.

A decision to spend $1.6 billion should have be a decision the people paying for this facility were able to vote on, just like a school bond.

Kudos to Supervisor David Rabbitt for being the lone vote to consider his constituents’ taxes. As for the remainder of the supervisors, they have been assigned the task and responsibility of managing public money (taxes) not indebting the very people that they serve and a generation beyond.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.