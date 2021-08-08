Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

County’s sore thumb

EDITOR: Let’s see. An 18-story building downtown sticking out like a sore thumb. Santa Rosa’s infrastructure is built out with one- and two-lane roads. How do you get so many cars to this new complex? The bus system is inadequate, as the three bus systems in the county need to be merged to decrease overhead and get more buses on the street. Will SMART have the capacity to deliver employees to this new complex?

What about earthquakes? We are so focused on fires our elected officials forget that another 1989 earthquake could easily damage this new high-rise. The cost to earthquake-proof it will be substantial. If I were a county employee at this new building, I would want an office on the lower floors for easy access out.

Caroline Judy of the county administrator’s office got it right and was honest in the initial financial assessment. But she is only a county administrator advising the supervisors, four of whom obviously don’t care about costs. Look for lawsuits down the road to stop it.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Choose a candidate

EDITOR: I urge all voters to participate in the recall of Gavin Newsom. This includes voting yes or no for the recall and voting for a candidate. Even if you vote no, please find a suitable candidate and vote. Right now, it looks like the most enthusiastic voters are conservatives. If you disagree with the Republican platform, vote for a candidate that is more suitable. There are 46 candidates running and good sources of information about them are their webpages. Sources of candidate information include votersedge.org, maintained by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, and Politics1.com, which includes links to the candidates’ websites.

Unfortunately, the anti-recall ads do not include the fact that there are two parts to this election, the recall and choosing a candidate. If the recall wins, the candidate with the most votes wins even if it is not a majority of the votes. So, remember to choose and vote for a candidate.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Avoiding pesticides

EDITOR: Many thanks for your article “Bees in peril” (July 31), and thanks to Martha Lynn for asking you to write about it. It prompts me not only to buy plants at certified organic nurseries only, but also to write to my California legislators. I was glad to read that the California bill AB-567 will prohibit seeds and plants poisoned with the systemic pesticide, but I am also writing to my representatives to introduce legislation to prohibit the spraying of neonicotinoids. There are way too many poisons readily available in nurseries and hardware stores.

GERDA DINWIDDIE

Santa Rosa

Prison profits

EDITOR: Such a high percentage of Americans are in prison that many entities see them as a source of profit. Contracts with private prisons, outside dealers in phone calls, food, books, TVs, everything at a premium and with limited competition, rife with conflict of interest — just as you have been reporting about phone calls and the stress this places on families (“Cost of jail calls questioned,” July 24).

Now I see that a private company has a deal with some states that letters should be scanned by them and only the printed copy should go to the prisoner, on the (questionable) theory that contraband is sent in letters. As it is, in California, every letter is opened before it goes to the recipient. My question is: How is this economical? Buy the equipment, buy the ink and paper, pay someone to scan and deliver the copy. Since private prisons are being closed, is this a way for the stockholders to segue into another profit stream?

When we put a stamp on an envelope, it is with the expectation that the Postal Service will deliver it to the designated recipient, not to someone scratching a profit off it.

JESSIE H. GORDON

Sonoma

Rohnert Park’s Measure D

EDITOR: As mayor my first commitment is to our safety, health, and sustainability. Although the surrounding regions have been devastated by fire, we have been spared through sheer luck. Given the increasing wildfire danger and extreme drought, nearly every Sonoma County city has banned fireworks sales, and the Sonoma fire marshal banned the use of all fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county.

Earlier this year, our City Council also took the common-sense step of banning local fireworks sales. In recognition of the critical revenue generated by fireworks sales, the council simultaneously proposed a process by which Rohnert Park nonprofits could be fully funded — without relying on fireworks.

Since that decision, there has been a steady stream of vitriol and misinformation. On Sept. 14, the special election ballot provides residents an opportunity to maintain this pragmatic ordinance, by voting Yes on Measure D.

Opposition to Measure D is funded by TNT Fireworks (Alabama), and facilitated by high-end Sacramento attorneys. Rohnert Park will not be bullied.

Please vote Yes on D to protect our families and the beautiful place we live!

It remains an honor to serve the community I love so much.

GERARD GIUDICE

Mayor, Rohnert Park

