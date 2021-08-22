Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A predictable end

EDITOR: Seeing the front-page report about the of Afghanistan brought back sad memories of a similar withdrawal from Vietnam in 1973. There is no way any veteran who was in Vietnam could miss the similarities of these historic events. I was drafted and sent to participate in that war, which I did not believe in. I am 73 and still have post-traumatic stress disorder and have learned to live with it.

Watching George W. Bush hard sell regime change after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, I knew this would be another mess, as did most of the rest of the world. While Joe Biden may be judged harshly for this happening, there really was no other way it was going to end.

As George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

Succeeding the governor

EDITOR: Why do we have a lieutenant governor if we have all these candidates running to fill the governorship? When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, their lieutenant governor stepped up to fill the rest of his term. Why doesn’t or can’t our lieutenant governor do the same?

ROGER A. FERNWOOD

Petaluma

Recall won’t help kids

EDITOR: Your Aug. 9 story about the west county school recall does not represent local residents nor the students of either high school (“Recall effort underway”). It has been reported previously that most students don’t oppose the consolidation.

A handful of alumni is spearheading the recall petition. It bypasses the reason boards and committees exist — to research, discuss and make an informed vote. They make decisions that represent the community (including the students) and serve to protect their interests.

The comment about removing those who dissented and replacing them with like-minded candidates is not fair nor intelligent. It would create a closed system allowing only like-

minded people to participate.

Also note this was researched by the school board, with input from students, before the consolidation decision was made. It was outlined to the community as the best way to save the school district financially and provide students an appropriately funded and staffed school.

The petition (and lawsuit) will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Who pays this, and does it serve the students?

THERESA RUSSO

Sebastopol

Promoting a single view

EDITOR: The story of Ralph Harms’ passing was beautifully written and sensitively covered by The Press Democrat (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Aug. 15). It was very emotional and challenged my thoughts and ideas concerning human euthanasia. But it was also a promotion of the practice, and that bothered me.

Harms himself, along with the writer and editor of the piece, share the claim that their purpose in presenting this story was to inform people of their end-of-life options. I question the underlying assumption that people in general or even people in Harms’ situation are unaware of end-of-life options. The article seemed to stress the positive aspects of one option without mentioning others, and in doing so, slipped from an enlightening human-interest story into the realm of advocacy.

Maybe if the article described some of the other options that the principals in this story referred to it would have seemed a less ideologically informed story and would have better fulfilled its stated purpose.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Keeping kids fed

EDITOR: Teaching school is hard, but especially difficult when children come to school hungry and with no lunch. I taught for 32 years in Sonoma County and saw many times, that even with the free and reduced fee lunch program, some children did not get lunch. Maybe their parents were behind in their reduced fee lunch payments, or maybe the child didn’t want classmates to know their family qualified for the free or reduced fee lunch.

Those days are over thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature. Under SB 129, the Free School Meals for All Act of 2021, 6.2 million students have access to two free school meals a day, breakfast and lunch. California is the first state in the nation to permanently adopt free meals for all K-12 public school students.

Say what you want about Newsom and the Legislature, but this is one thing that they did right.

JUDI ALLEWELT

Petaluma

Do the right thing

EDITOR: We have laws in this country protecting us from the secondhand effects of smoking, and there seems to be no debate. No smoking in hospitals, schools, restaurants, buses, airplanes, etc. because of the carcinogenic effects of breathing cigarette smoke. Yet with a worldwide pandemic, some people can’t make that simple leap to try to protect the people around them by getting a simple, safe vaccination and wearing a mask to eliminate the virus in this country altogether.

Putting children at risk of the effects of COVID, including death, is not enough of a deterrent for people masquerading as freedom-loving Americans to do the only things scientifically proven to eliminate this disease.

My brother-in-law suffered from polio. Since then Americans came together to protect themselves from this disease and others through vaccinations. Where are those brave Americans now? Do you really want this deadly pandemic to go unabated for years to come with all the deaths and medical and economic hardships that go along with it? This is not about politics. It’s about ending this disease altogether.

JOHN METRAS

Cotati

