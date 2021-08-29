Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Elder’s extreme views

EDITOR: George F. Will seems to like the front-running Republican gubernatorial recall candidate, talk show host Larry Elder, for typical right-wing positions. However, he either was ignorant of or chose to ignore some rather extreme views. Per the article by Julia Wick of the Los Angeles Times (“Newsom recall sees new state GOP,” Aug. 22), Elder is against any minimum wage, any gun control measures, paid family leave, any abortion rights and the science on smoking, climate change and COVID.

Moreover, he has expressed his outright disdain for women’s knowledge of “political issues, economics and current events,” remarks that far right Republican Darrell Issa says are “entertaining.” Does Elder imply that women shouldn’t hold office or even vote? The danger of someone like him is another reason to vote no on the recall.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

A reason to recall

EDITOR: I think the avenging developer is very immature. However, I will vote for District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s recall because I don’t like the way she handled the whole Andy Lopez situation.

D.M. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

Stick with Newsom

EDITOR: Replacing Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election would be a huge mistake. It would paralyze California and actually reverse our progress on economic recovery, battling homelessness, protecting women’s reproductive rights and ensuring equity in our criminal justice system.

Newsom has done a good job responding to unprecedented external challenges — especially combating the wildfire threat and the pandemic. He has invested billions of dollars to protect our state from climate-driven infernos. And his consistent support of vaccinations and mask-wearing has saved lives. On so many levels, the governor has helped California be the national leader during challenging times.

Newsom’s chances are threatened by polling data suggesting Democrats and independents may not cast ballots by

Sept. 14 while supporters of former President Donald Trump mobilize recall voters. Make no mistake — this is not a sure thing. We cannot afford to be indifferent about this election. Failure to vote no on the cynical, sham recall will result in an extreme Republican governor even more regressive than Donald Trump.

I urge everyone who shares the values of creating a safer and more resilient California, one that recognizes fact-based solutions, women and the contributions of our diverse population, to vote no on the recall.

STATE SEN. BILL DODD

Napa

Biden’s failures

EDITOR: Kudos to Mick Menendez for having the courage to utter a hint of negativity toward our socialist president, Joe Biden (“Biden’s legacy of failure,” Close to Home,

Aug. 18). I’ve subscribed to this newspaper for over 50 years, even though I haven’t resided in Sonoma County for many years. Sometimes I question why I’ve kept up my subscription, certainly not for its New York Times political opinions, which are becoming more one-sided and leftist each year.

Menendez dares to reveal the dangers of some of Biden’s repeated political failures over four decades in office and the very real catastrophe that Biden’s latest gaffe has created in Afghanistan. Even if you agree with everything the Democrats are doing to harm our citizens, please take the time to read Menendez’s commentary.

Heaven help the thousands of abandoned Americans, Afghans and our allies who are now controlled by the Taliban monsters.

SHARON ASHLEY

Napa

Taxing Social Security

EDITOR: I’m not sure what is in Congressman Mike Thompson’s Social Security 2100 Act, but if it does not make Social Security benefits tax free, then that needs to be added to this bill.

Social Security benefits are determined by how much a person and their employer pays into their account while working, with each side paying 6.2% on regular income. You can receive Social Security at 62 but get more money at full retirement of 66 or 67. Social Security benefits were tax-free until 1984.

As a result of earned income from working, interest income, pensions and dividends while receiving Social Security benefits, potentially up to 85% of Social Security benefits may be taxable. That depends on whether someone files as an individual or a couple and the amount of income earned. This is wrong, as people worked their whole lives and paid into the Social Security fund.

California does not tax Social Security benefits. So, the federal government should be like California in not taxing Social Security benefits.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Time to ban fireworks

EDITOR: As a native of Sonoma County and a resident of Rohnert Park for the past eight years, I’ve seen the problem of fireworks get worse and worse every year. Our pets are traumatized. We hole ourselves up inside our home as the misery and noise continues for hours. I support the banning of fireworks.

Along with every city in Sonoma County, Rohnert Park is terribly vulnerable to fire, especially during extreme drought conditions. Although Rohnert Park has been relatively lucky compared to other cities up to this point, why tempt fate?

There are many other fun ways to celebrate. There are plenty of other options for nonprofits to raise money. And there are important actions we can take now to help the environment.

Please vote yes on Measure D. Let us make the smart choice to protect our families, neighborhoods and community and join the great majority of Sonoma County residents taking this stand.

KAHLEEN NOWAK

Rohnert Park

