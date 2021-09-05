Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Limits on liberties

EDITOR: The proliferation of people parading around in public spaces and meetings declaring that mask ordinances, social distancing requirements and vaccination mandates deny them their civil liberties is seriously misguided. Civil Liberties are not absolute and can be abridged in times of emergency, which, sane people would agree, we are currently in.

This has happened before in our country’s history, many times. In this country, if you drive in a car on the right side of the road, with a driver’s license in your possession and a seat belt on, and stop at stop signs and red lights, your liberties have already been abridged. Those things have a consequence tied to not adhering to their requirements.

And while I won’t advocate for consequences yet in this instance, it may come to that at some point soon. If you want to be a functioning member of society, you follow the rules therein, whether or not you agree with them.

You have the right to publicly voice your opinion, but follow the rules in doing so. Otherwise, you are inviting an inevitable punitive response to your actions, and speaking for the sane population, we would prefer that not happen either, for a variety of reasons.

TOM MAKIN

Rohnert Park

Recall rules

EDITOR: What’s required to recall an elected official? I didn’t know the answer to that question, so I did some research. I learned that the only requirement is a specific number of signatures on a petition. That’s it. You don’t need a valid reason or proof that the elected official has been derelict in their duties or violated their oath of office. You don’t even need to tell the truth when asking someone to sign the petition.

So here we are weeks away from a special election to choose if we should recall our district attorney, Jill Ravitch, because someone was angry that she investigated his company. He reportedly paid signature gatherers $10 per signature to get revenge. This whole thing seems like a huge waste of time and money and, what’s worse, a stain on our local political system.

Anyone who knows the truth behind this recall attempt will vote no. I know I will.

MICHAEL FRIED

Santa Rosa

Make a pick

EDITOR: There has been a great deal of discussion surrounding the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and whether one should vote for a replacement candidate. California is in the midst of three crises: a pandemic, a severe drought and an increasing number of extreme wildfires. The state needs competent leadership, now and through the 2022 election. I urge all voters, whether in favor of or opposed to the recall, to carefully consider and vote for a qualified replacement in the event the recall succeeds. Lives may depend on the outcome.

JAY STONE

Healdsburg

Getting to the air base

EDITOR: Mike Watters suggests that closing Bagram Air Base was an incompetent move by the Biden administration because it could have been used for the evacuation of Afghanistan (“Incompetent planning,” Letters, Aug. 26). One question: How would we get people from Kabul to Bagram, which is an hour and a half away? It proved to be difficult to get people to the airport in Kabul.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

For a living wage

EDITOR: Labor Day is supposed to recognize the contributions labor has made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being. If you work an eight-hour day, 40-hour week, receive sick leave, workers’ compensation, overtime, paid vacation or Social Security, you can thank labor unions. And how do we thank American labor?

There are approximately 4.9 million low-wage workers in California. Our minimum wage is $13 per hour. Why should any full-time worker have to work at a job that pays a poverty wage? American workers deserve a living wage, a wage that provides a modest standard of living that allows workers to live out of poverty. When employers won’t pay a living wage, our government must provide economic assistance. Why should citizens subsidize companies that pay slave wages?

Too many Americans think of Labor Day as just another three-day weekend that celebrates the conclusion of a great summer with beer, barbecues and baseball. But shouldn’t Labor Day be a time to show deep respect to those who keep the economy humming? Let’s show our respect by demanding that employers who benefit from American workers’ labor pay them a fair living wage.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

A time for unity

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s “team of rivals” article filled me with hope (“Rivals become allies for football players,” Aug. 29).

The players on our town’s new West County High football team understand deeply our work of this time: to put our differences aside, whatever they may be, and come together as a team. To quote one of the players: “We knew that if we didn’t gel, fast, we weren’t going to be any good.”

Same goes for the human race. The attempt to strong-arm West Sonoma County Union High School District board members into resigning is an unfortunate distraction, one that takes energy away from our kids. With so many changes to bear, peace may not be the first impulse, but it is our only clear path.

MEGAN KAUN

Sebastopol

