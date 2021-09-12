Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Divide and sell

EDITOR: The editorial board referred to the county’s Chanate Road property as “surplus property” (“County lists Chanate property — again,” Wednesday). This isn’t surplus property. It’s a spectacular piece of land that has great value if the Board of Supervisors would, for once, think outside of the box.

The neighbors clearly don’t want high-density housing on their already busy roads, so if a developer buys it and wants to build hundreds of homes, it will be, once again, tied up in court.

Easy solution. Break this beautiful property up into 60 individual 1-acre parcels (leaving room for an 11-acre park), sell each parcel for $500,000 and reap $30 million.

The neighbors will be happy, the community will get a new park, and the county will get $30 million.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Call out critics

EDITOR: I am tired of reading the bashing that President Joe Biden is taking regarding his decision to exit Afghanistan. I would love to have him publicly challenge people like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other critics and say something simple such as, “OK, Mitch. Everyone’s listening. What would you have done? You’re such an expert. Give us your answer.” I feel we would be in a worse mess than we are already.

RICHARD SVENDSEN

Calistoga

Overwrought reaction

EDITOR: It isn’t news to anyone paying attention that the West Sonoma County Unified School District board made the prudent financial decision to close El Molino High School and transfer those students to Analy High. What I've seen since from the board and certain El Molino parents leads me to conclude that they’re attempting to raise wimps instead of mature adults.

First, there is the board’s stereotypical west county, softheaded decision to rename Analy, West County High School — ostensibly to mollify El Molino parents and students and ease the “trauma” of having to switch schools. Then came a ridiculous recall attempt by disgruntled El Molino parents to overturn the board’s initial sensible decision.

The Press Democrat is playing into this stupid drama with the article about the football team (“Rivals become allies for football players,” Aug. 29). Poor babies. Maybe the district should send in grief counselors. If you can’t play on a sports team and give 100% regardless of the mascot or the school colors, you have more serious problems than trying to win games.

Let’s put this episode in proper context. There are girls in Afghanistan who are right now risking death to get an education. Try and compare that to having to get on a bus from Forestville to Sebastopol to attend a different school.

MARK HOGAN

Sebastopol

Newsom for stability

EDITOR: There’s a lot of frustration and anger in California right now because of COVID and wildfires. And it’s easy to vent this frustration in the recall election. But not voting to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom will make things much worse. Despite what you might think of his French Laundry mistake, we need the stability and leadership he has provided throughout these past few trying years. Don’t forget to return your ballots and keep Newsom in office. Apathy will lead to a governor we don’t want and political chaos and uncertainty.

CAROLYN WAYLAND

Guerneville

Biden bashing

EDITOR: Robert D. Shoptaw’s condemnation of President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal is ridiculous to say the least (“Biden’s failures,” Letters, Sept. 4). How many more years would he like our military to stay? I guess it has been quite a subject in England (I have lots of relatives there), and my response is if you don’t like our leaving, why don’t you put your military in there instead?

Apparently, we had 17 generals commanding the forces there over 20 years, and they obviously couldn’t defeat the Taliban. America currently has 750 bases in 81 countries. I think we have proved our commitment to protecting world peace, so please stop Biden bashing. He is the latest of our presidents managing this problem, not the first.

JOY WAKEFIELD

Santa Rosa

Going solar

EDITOR: We began to convert to solar power two years ago, starting with an electric car. Then we installed a solar panel array on our roof, large enough to power the entire house and charge two electric cars, even though the second is on order. We installed batteries to supply electricity at night (and during public safety power outages), recharged during the day by the solar panels. We replaced our gas water heater with an electric heat pump water heater, and soon we will have mini-split heat pump space heating and cooling installed.

The cost of our conversion to a small carbon footprint lifestyle was reduced a lot by all the discounts, rebates and tax credits offered to encourage these changes, not to mention that we sell our excess electricity back to Sonoma Clean Power.

Our gas bill is zero, and our electric bill is $14 per month, the minimum PG&E charge. Our electric car saves us hundreds of dollars every month not buying gasoline, as it is refueled for free by the solar panels.

Following Roy Wallace’s advice (“Solar solution,” Letters, Aug. 30) is one of the few times we can do well by doing good.

STEPHEN LEWIS

Santa Rosa

