Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Newsom and Harris

EDITOR: In 2020, there were two Californians with bright futures. Gov. Gavin Newsom was riding on a landslide victory in 2018 and high ratings for his strong environmental program that defied the Trump administration. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president and given responsibility for immigration and voting rights. Both were considered future presidential candidates. They could have been contenders.

First, where’s Harris while we have an immigration crisis and a battle over voting rights? We have seen no plan or coordinated action from her. The “Where’s Kamala?” editorial cartoon in The Press Democrat on Wednesday says it all. She is missing in action

Newsom just got a big reprieve in a failed recall. But now he has to show us laser-focused governing like Jerry Brown. He needs to tell us his plans to handle the drought, fires and economic recovery from the COVID pandemic and then show us progress. He has time, but it’s getting short.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

A visit to DMV

EDITOR: I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Santa Rosa to get my Real ID driver’s license. I am accustomed to thinking of the DMV as one of the antechambers of Dante’s Inferno, but it was not like that at all. I was shuttled between four different employees, all of whom were pleasant, efficient and gave clear instructions. I was in and out in less than 15 minutes. Government bureaucracy has a bad name, sometimes for good reason. My experience, however, suggests that it isn’t necessarily so.

TIM STAFFORD

Santa Rosa

More climate information

EDITOR: On Sept. 18, The Press Democrat published an article headlined “UN issues dire warning on climate.” This article was not on the front page or the front page of the Nation/World section, but deep inside, providing nine paragraphs of the original 22-paragraph article published on the front page of the New York Times the same morning.

While our climate situation is dire, there are still things we can do to mitigate the crisis. Those actions will not occur if newspapers, government organizations and private institutions don’t make a point of emphasizing these stories.

All too often we are presented with accounts of floods, fires and hurricanes as though they are simply “natural” occurrences. What we know now is that these natural events are amplified by human behavior in devastating ways.

I recommend that The Press Democrat commit to providing more information about the climate crisis by making connections between fires, floods, climate and housing and transportation policies. The Press Democrat can be a leader in promoting understanding of the systemic nature of climate change and connected policies.

We can still make a difference if we accept the seriousness of this crisis, which means our local institutions must as well.

ELIZABETH EVANS

Santa Rosa

Build more dams

EDITOR: I received a brochure on water conservation from my assemblyman, Democrat Marc Levine. I, a Republican, have voted for him because he seemed a sensible young man (compared to his Democratic opponents) and because California Democrats have seen to it that I cannot vote for members of my own party.

I learned over 60 years ago on three- and four-day hikes above the timberline in the Colorado Rockies where you had to carry all your water with you that you became very careful about how you used it. I have regarded water as a precious commodity ever since.

My wife and I routinely observe many of Levine’s recommendations, even though we are aware that these measures will have little effect since home use of water only comprises between 5% and 10% of California’s rainfall and snowmelt. Another 40% or more is used by industry and agriculture. The remaining 50% flows to the ocean.

Levine’s recommendations are incomplete. The single most effective conservation measure California voters can do is to elect politicians who will vote to build dams and reservoirs to capture the 50% that flows to the Pacific.

GREGORY B. SMITH

Sonoma

Keep government secular

EDITOR: Noah Feldman’s Sept. 15 column was either an opaque attempt at dark satire or a vicious attack on the delicate balance between freedom and the rule of law (“Freedom of religion means freedom to refuse”). Carried to its conclusion, it would extend the right to freedom of belief into a nonexistent right to refuse to follow any and all laws by anyone willing to pretend that the law violates their religion.

The phrase “Highway Patrol ain’t gonna find my booze, ’cause my plastic Jesus’ head unscrews” from the song “Plastic Jesus” comes to mind. Religion should not be an excuse to take or risk the lives of others.

The First Amendment was an attempt to find a balance between religious freedom and the rule of law, and it has worked reasonably well at it for a couple of hundred years.

The framers were closer than us to the theocracy and endless religious wars of the late Dark Ages, so they better understood the desperate need for secular government.

Let’s keep it that way.

BRUCE WILLEY

Occidental

Choices and consequences

EDITOR: I read your article about restaurants taking a stand on COVID-19 vaccinations with great interest, especially Anthony Trimino’s comments about discrimination (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Wednesday). Frankly, I am getting tired of anti-vaxxers whining about discrimination. They made the choice not to get vaccinated, now they don’t want to deal with the consequences of their actions. Their choice puts others a risk. They must accept that responsibility. It’s called being an adult.

CATHY CAREY

Windsor

