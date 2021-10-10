Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

EDITOR: Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15, is a chance to recognize the importance of Hispanic and Latino Americans and their contributions to our nation. For generations, immigrants have come to our country in search of new and greater opportunities. They strengthen our nation and contribute to our economy. Today, millions of Hispanic and Latino Americans serve vital roles in our communities as leaders in business, government, science, education, military and more.

National Hispanic Heritage Month reminds us that our nation needs comprehensive immigration reform that will allow immigrants the right to become citizens and fully participate in our society. We must especially protect Dreamers, many of whom have only known this country as home, by providing them a path to citizenship. That’s why I am an original cosponsor of the Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill that will grant Dreamers conditional permanent resident status for 10 years, and eventually provide a pathway to lawful permanent residence.

We celebrate the Hispanic and Latino Americans that make differences in our communities, and we must also continue to work so that they can earn their own American Dream.

REP. MIKE THOMPSON

California 5th District, D-St. Helena

Safer nuclear power

EDITOR: I agree with John Wise (“Nuclear waste problem,” Letters, Oct. 6) when he says we need to address the issue of nuclear waste before we ramp up the use of carbon-free nuclear power.

But we don’t have to settle for the same technology that produces plutonium as a byproduct of electricity production.

Instead of using uranium to fuel our nuclear power plants, we can use thorium.

Thorium technology was developed by the U.S. government 50 years ago. Thorium power generates a thousand times less nuclear waste compared to uranium. And what waste there is decays 800 times faster than the waste produced by our current generation of power plants.

Compared to other methods of producing baseline power (primarily fossil fuels or uranium), thorium could be a sensible carbon-free bridge to our all-electric future.

Visionary investors like Bill Gates and Warren Buffet have already harnessed this technology. But it will take courageous political leaders to clear the way for commercialization and a truly progressive populace that can grow beyond the notion that all nuclear power is bad.

BRYAN ST. AMANT

Windsor

Overblown coverage

EDITOR: Speaking of fueling speculation, your headline (“Teen’s death fuels speculation,” Oct. 6) was an astonishing example. If it had to be front page, why not headline it “Coroner: No sign vaccination caused death of teenager.” Even that would have given it more validation than it deserves. The front page byline may have pleased the reporters and the headline writer, but the editor should have tamped it down to its true proportions on an inner page.

JESSIE H. GORDON

Sonoma

School mask lawsuit

EDITOR: Instead of relying on a courtroom (“Suit over mask rule,” Oct. 6), what if the Dunham school community in Petaluma provided an example of how to build connection and joy through dialogue and finding common ground?

Here’s one idea: Each teacher meets her (or his) class on the playground before school. She asks her masked students to form a circle, and then step back, and back again until they are two arms’ length, or 4 to 6 feet apart. Then the children remove their masks and one by one say their names and one word expressing how they feel that day, or say the name of their favorite animal… whatever might be age appropriate. A different theme every day. Then before they re-mask to play in the yard or go into the classroom, the teacher leads them in a final gesture — a physical gesture: it could be stretching arms wide, waving hello, clapping, turning on tiptoe. A different child could lead each day.

Well, you get what I mean. How do you want the children to feel about themselves, each other, and their school community? Happy is one word that comes to mind.

LIZ FINN

Sebastopol

Pie vs cake

EDITOR: As Democrats in Washington ruminate over the shrinking pie of the reconciliation or “build back better” bill (“Choices stark on spending package,” Oct. 3), we worry that the final package won’t contain enough meat to really bite climate change.

Most of the programs under consideration require government money, whether it’s green energy, efficient buildings or electric vehicles. And there are many hungry mouths to feed among the other social programs from health care to child care to homelessness. But the most effective climate program would actually grow the pie, and that is taxing fossil fuel companies for the oil, coal and gas they extract, which eventually becomes carbon in our atmosphere. While the increasing tax would reduce fossil fuel usage, the revenue could be returned to the people as a monthly dividend, with some percentage used to support environmental justice or job training.

Politicians think taxes are distasteful, but they need to know the public has an appetite for taxes on fossil fuels, when the money goes back to the people. They need to hear from us on this now; let’s put down the pie and pick up the phone, because we can have our cake and eat it too.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

