Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Amazon’s convoy

EDITOR: While driving to Napa from Sonoma, my 10-year-old son asked me, “Dad, why so many Amazon vans?” We decided to count them along our route. We counted 54 Amazon vans on a Sunday morning; at one point there were 12 in a row. I wonder how many we would have counted if we had sat in one spot.

Best part: My son asked where they started from and where were they going. I explained that because Amazon doesn’t have a warehouse in Sonoma or Santa Rosa the trucks have to drive from Richmond and beyond. That’s at least 45-100 miles round trip.

It seems the idea of a “last mile” warehouse in Sonoma makes more sense. And possibly a distribution warehouse near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport? The Eighth Street location in Sonoma makes sense, and the condition that a signal be installed at the end of Eighth Street makes sense as well. And what about the jobs and wine shipping opportunities that might result?

While we are at it, let’s force Caltrans to put the roundabout at Four Corners, where Highways 116 and 121 meet southeast of Sonoma. It might be good for the environment to avoid the miles-long traffic backups on Saturdays and Sundays.

GARY EDWARDS

Sonoma

Open homeless camps

EDITOR: Reading your Oct. 10 article, I felt a renewed sense of frustration regarding the homeless population and how we’re going about housing them (“Are homeless efforts paying off?”). Encampments spring up and are continually swept away. Meanwhile, we spend millions to buy hotels and build tiny houses for the few who qualify for such luxuries. What about homeless individuals who are drug­dependent? What about those who are mentally ill?

Why aren’t we creating campgrounds? Many people don’t want to be in group shelters. Some of those same individuals wouldn’t qualify for the housing we’re buying or building because of their dependency.

The article mentioned a successful campground in Guerneville. Why is it no longer there, and why don’t we seek out empty lots around Santa Rosa to create such a place? There could be two adjacent campgrounds: one for drug users, one for those who would like to stay clean. Enclose them with fencing and hire 24-hour security. Provide toilets and showers, dumpsters and maybe a tent so people can congregate. Offer social services. This would cost much less than buying hotels or building tiny homes.

We need to take care of these folks and not make their drug use or mental conditions deterrents to having a safe place to call home.

JANET CIEL

Sebastopol

A ‘Jaws’ moment

EDITOR: I watched “Jaws” the other night. Does anyone else see the pressure to keep the beaches open despite a series of fatal shark attacks portrayed in that film as similar to Republican efforts to prohibit COVID vaccination mandates? As they say on Fox News, just asking.

ROBERT MASCOLO

Santa Rosa

Rethinking districts

EDITOR: The article regarding redistricting for the Board of Supervisors indicates the focus is on evening out the workload and how individual supervisors will be impacted (“Call to split ‘potholes and permits,’ ” Oct. 10). These districts don’t belong to any supervisor. Each has been elected to serve us, the voters in each district.

If there truly is an “emphasis on keeping neighborhoods and communities together,” then we need to recognize that we have rural communities — pretty much west and east — and urban communities.

Each district needs to include about 100,000 residents. Start with the population centers. Northern Santa Rosa to Windsor is about 100,000. Central to southern Santa Rosa is 100,000. Petaluma north to southern Rohnert Park is another 100,000. Split the east and west and we have areas that generally represent key neighborhoods and communities. The goal is to not split neighborhoods and communities so that each supervisor has 65% urban and 35% rural constituents.

The planning shouldn’t seek minor changes to the current districts. Instead, this is the time to start with a blank map. A good step would be to create districts A through E rather than 1 through 5. That would signal that we are looking for new, open thinking.

This is the time for thinking targeted on the key goals, not diversions.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

COVID at the courthouse

EDITOR: I agree with your editorial about the recent COVID outbreak among bailiffs at the county courthouse (“Tell the public about COVID outbreaks,” Friday). I was recently called for jury duty at the Jockey Club at the fairgrounds, and I was uncomfortable the entire time because I wanted to know if all the court personnel had been vaccinated.

Everyone wore masks, and there was an attempt to keep people apart, but the fact remained we were indoors for several hours. What particularly annoyed me was a video playing that stated vaccination is a personal choice. It’s not. It’s a matter of personal and public safety. Everyone working in the court system should be vaccinated — including employees of the Sheriff’s Office who have the lowest vaccination rate among county employees. Enough already.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

