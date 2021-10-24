Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Wait responsibly

EDITOR: Tim Holmes was specific about his reason for waiting for the vaccine (“Why I’m not vaccinated,” Letters, Oct. 7). I may not agree with his choice, but I respect his rationale. It holds up better than many of the crazy reasons people have given.

Sadly, he left out a few key points. As a pro-vaccine retired nurse, people may be surprised that I can support Homes in his choice. That is if he takes full responsibility of that choice.

That means wearing a good filtering mask (not some thin cloth for show) whenever he’s among people. They shouldn’t be inside without a mask. So, no indoor dining or drinking unless all present are aware and/or indifferent to their status.

Also, notify people who come into close or extended contact — family, friends, co-workers or health providers. People deserve to know so they can choose the level of contact/protection they feel safe with.

During my career, I cared for people with hepatitis, HIV, tuberculosis and all sorts of contagious diseases. The difference is I knew.

Freedom comes with responsibility. All of us who have chosen to protect ourselves with vaccines, masks and other precautions should not have our diligence undone by others choosing to simply wait and see and then being irresponsible about it.

LYNN McDOUGAL

Penngrove

What’s worth approval?

EDITOR: A recent poll had President Joe Biden`s approval rating at 38%. My question is, how is it that high? Everyone has their own criteria for what they want in a president, and I respect that. However, I cannot imagine how anyone can look at the current state of affairs with approval — mind-boggling.

From the disaster in Afghanistan to the crisis at the border to reversing our energy independence, none of this was happening during the Trump administration. Oh, and by the way, there have been more COVID deaths so far this year than all of last year. Again, 38%, Huh?

Even with all these unforced errors, perhaps the worst is yet to come with the upcoming spending proposal, which purposefully expands the “gimme free stuff” crowd. It will also worsen inflation, which of course is a tax on us all but disproportionately affects lower income earners.

Our allies are worried, and our enemies are more emboldened. Three more years of this? Yikes.

TK McDONALD

Santa Rosa

Puzzling protest

EDITOR: OK, let me try to understand this: Hold your kids out of school to protest them potentially being held out of school (“200 rally against state vaccine push,” Oct. 18)? I can only shake my head.

KATHLEEN LARSEN

Sonoma

To save water, meter use

EDITOR: Want to cut water usage? Mandate that every apartment and accessory dwelling unit be metered separately and billed to the occupant. The technology exists to do this inexpensively. A home that pays its own water bill will cut its usage.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Putting coal first

EDITOR: It’s shameful that a sitting senator, supported by coal, oil and mining money, opposes 48 of his colleagues and is able to eradicate a critical program to halve U.S. carbon emissions by 2050 under the banner of protecting workers (“Key to climate agenda faces cut,” Oct. 16).

The continuing struggle against climate change will inevitably diminish U.S. coal and petroleum production, and legislative efforts should be concentrated on preemptively supporting and retraining workers for the future.

The senator expresses concern about the cost of the president’s agenda but has not advanced any argument to reallocate program funds to retrain and support his state’s workers, instead forcing Congress to cut critical aid, including day care, universal pre-K and eyeglasses — all vital to support employment.

Generally, the United States dedicates less money to retraining workers displaced by globalization and climate change than any industrialized country. This senator is protecting stockholders of destructive, heavily subsidized industries against the critical needs of most of his constituents and the planet. A leader concerned for the long-term well-being of their state would not sacrifice its future to his donors.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

A great resource

EDITOR: I recently reached out to the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, as I had an issue with multiple hives of yellow jackets on my property. I was told that a representative would be out within one to three days. I was called the next day, and a representative showed up and resolved the problem within 15 minutes. I had called around and had quotes of $200-plus, with no guarantees. I was impressed by the professionalism of the staff, their attitude and how they were able to handle the challenge with diplomacy and aplomb. I am grateful for their efforts and wanted my fellow residents to understand the great resource that is available.

DICK ROYCE

Petaluma

