Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Rampant gun violence

EDITOR: Gun violence in this country has become an everyday occurrence. Not one day goes by that we don’t read or hear about people being killed by guns. Has this country become so violence-prone and cynical that we ignore deaths caused by a person with a gun?

Our Constitution gives people the right to bear arms, but I doubt the forefathers intended them to be used to kill schoolchildren and shoppers. How many more innocent people will die before something is done to stop this insanity? And it is insanity to take a gun and kill people for no particular reason.

When will our government stop bowing down to the National Rifle Association and gun enthusiasts and act to stop this everyday violence? Our elected persons swear to protect, preserve and defend citizens of this country. They are doing a poor job of it.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Reopen investigation

EDITOR: Ron Rogers’ powerful documentary about the tragic shooting death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by Deputy Erick Gelhaus in 2013 presents shocking new information.

Santa Rosa police immediately told Gelhaus he was considered “a victim, strictly the victim,” the film revealed. That’s enough to know this investigation would draw only one conclusion: Gelhaus would be exonerated. Indeed, District Attorney Jill Ravitch refused to indict, claiming that his actions were “reasonable.”

Other evidence includes Gelhaus’ 2015 deposition in the family’s lawsuit, in which he acknowledged starting to fire “a couple seconds” after yelling at the boy from behind to drop the plastic toy, which he mistook for real. Andy went down on the first shot, but Gelhaus pumped six more rounds into his body. Gelhaus was asked, “Did he (Andy) actually point the gun at you?” Gelhaus: “I don’t know.”

Yet on July 22 Ravitch told the Oakmont Democrats that Gelhaus “saw what he believed to be a weapon pointed toward him and he reasonably believed that he was at imminent threat of great bodily injury and harm.” She also said that she would “take a look” if new evidence were presented. Well, it’s here in abundance. We’re calling for justice for Andy and his family, and we’re not going away.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

Find another scapegoat

EDITOR: David Grundman blames President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill for the jump in prices and supply shortages, then calls Biden untrustworthy for his rhetoric about the bill and says Democrats have shot themselves in the foot (“Untrustworthy leaders,” Letters, Thursday). Unfortunately for Grundman, it is he who shot himself in the foot as he has blamed our current and, hopefully temporary, economic woes on a bill that has neither been enacted nor implemented. I suggest he look for another scapegoat.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Burbank and ‘eugenics’

EDITOR: The Oct. 24 feature on the dark history of forced sterilization (“Left infertile”) says Luther Burbank was an adherent of the racist and discriminatory eugenics movement, pulling a quote from his 1907 essay out of context.

Burbank was sometimes inexact in his language; he referred to “man” when he was obviously speaking of mankind and used “race” to mean the human race, writing the “mingling of races” would create a “far stronger and better (human) race.” He wrote that those who were “morally degenerate” should not have children, but in the early 20th century “degenerate” quite specifically meant addicts and, particularly, people who had syphilis or other sexually transmitted diseases, which were then incurable and inheritable diseases.

The few times Burbank did use the term “eugenics,” he said the betterment of the human race would be achieved by making sure all children were well cared for and nourished.

JEFF ELLIOTT

Santa Rosa

Keep Diablo Canyon

EDITOR: The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is California’s largest power plant and the largest source of safe, clean, low-cost energy in the state. It’s scheduled to close by 2025 with no firm plan to replace this reliable generation.

After a career developing renewable energy projects in California and throughout the West, I estimate it will take California 10 years to make up that much equivalent clean generation with wind and solar, and it won’t be as reliable. Even the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electric grid, sees an increased risk without Diablo Canyon.

Rep. Devin Nunes and a group of other California congressmen have introduced H.R. 4394, which would keep Diablo Canyon open beyond 2025 and encourage development of additional nuclear energy in our state. It’s the best choice for our clean energy future. Please urge your congressman to support this bill.

MATTHEW PENRY

Aptos

